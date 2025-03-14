I love taking my rescue dog Lucy for beach days. “Do you think she can swim?” I’ll ask my husband as she runs away from the waves. We’ve never actually seen her swim, but dogs just know how to swim… right?

Apparently not. According to the American Kennel Club opens in a new tab , it’s a myth that all dogs know how to swim. “Not all breeds were bred to enjoy water or even have the body shape to be proficient at swimming and staying buoyant!” says Jennifer Billot, who’s a dog trainer at Bone Ball Bark opens in a new tab . For example Pugs, Frenchies and Boxers are traditionally not water dogs in terms of their body shape. And dogs with short legs, like Dachshunds, also find it harder to swim.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

So I was fascinated when I was watching Dragon’s Den the other evening – with Lucy curled up next to me on the sofa, of course – to see Andy Brownlie and his dog Buddy pop up on the screen asking for investment in their dog swimming pool business opens in a new tab .

“Strangely, but quite commonly, there are dogs who don’t know how to swim,” Andy tells Kinship. “They might splash heavily with their front legs, sink their backsides or even freeze and not move a muscle! Brachycephalic breeds [like those mentioned above] tend to lift their heads high to keep clear of the water and end up swimming to the sky instead of forwards.”

And some dogs are actually scared of water, Andy explains – which is part of the reason the former dog trainer set up his business, Canine Dip & Dive opens in a new tab , to help dogs overcome their fears and learn to love swimming.

“Dogs can be scared for a number of reasons,” he explains. “It often comes from a previous bad experience such as falling into a garden pond, knocking something over with water in it and owners who push or throw dogs into water – which is sadly very common! Dogs also run into water accidentally, mistaking weed that covers the surface for grass, then panic when they plunge through it into water.”

However, swimming is also really good for dogs’ joints and muscles, adds Jennifer, “it takes the pressure off, so it’s good for dogs of all ages.” There’s far less impact on the body than running – which is true for humans and canines alike.

So how do you get your dog to overcome their fears of water and become the Rebecca Adlington of the dog world?

Canine Dip & Dive currently have four locations across the UK. Courtesy Jo Allen Brownlie

How to teach your dog to swim

OK, first up – and it seems obvious – but “never, ever, push or throw your dog into water,” asserts Andy. Even if they aren’t already scared, “this will scare them off water for life”. Jennifer agrees, “never throw them in at the deep end!” she says (pun intended).

Start with slowly dipping toes – paws – in. “First, you could just observe a dog-friendly pool or lido and get comfortable in that environment,” says Jennifer. “Always go at your dog’s pace, noting any stress signs like tail down, lip licking etc. Make it fun, with zero pressure.” Jennifer says you could even start at home with a kids’ size paddling pool with just an inch of water in the bottom throwing some toys or treats in and out.

When I ask Andy about teaching your dog to swim, he says it’s like asking “KFC for their secret recipe – some of the techniques we use are exclusive to us and top secret!” He continues: “At Canine Dip & Dive, we offer swimming lessons and we initially watch to see what might be causing issues then work from there. We teach the dogs how to keep their bums up in the water or chins down, how to keep their legs lower to stop splashing but above all, we give them lots of cuddles and reassurance to build their confidence.”

He says you could try using their favourite toy or ball in shallow water – “drop it near the edge so they can walk in a short way to retrieve it,” he explains. “Do this a few times then gradually drop it further and further out until they are out of their depth.”

“If you decide to take them to a dog pool, only use a pool that has an instructor in the water and actual experience in teaching dogs to swim,” advises Andy. “And always check if the pool is fully insured too.”

Fancy trying it out for yourself? Here are some dog-friendly pools in the UK to help your dog dip their paws in…

Outdoor dog-friendly swimming pools in the UK

Canine Dip & Dive – Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex and Devon

Canine Dip & Dive is basically a 32ft outdoor swimming pool with a ramp so it’s easy for your dog to get in and out and it’s fully enclosed for safety. Canine Dip & Dive’s main pool is in the Suffolk countryside – run by Andy, his partner Jo and Buddy the dog – and there’s also franchises in Wymondham in Norfolk, Maldon in Essex and Plymouth in Devon. But Andy tells me that on the night of the Dragon’s Den pitch, they were inundated with around 150 franchise enquiries from all over the UK and even overseas including America, New Zealand, Australia and across Europe. So – watch this space!

Rules and etiquette: you can go in the pool with your dog (although the website warns that you do so at “your own risk”), all dogs must be vaccinated and you must, of course, clear up any mess!

Info: Pools open from April to October with booking opening in March. “As we get to the warmer weather, slots fill quickly,” warns Andy, “up to a month in advance!” You can book puppy or senior swimming lessons, a solo session or if your pup is super social head to a pool party – from £15 for half an hour. Prices here opens in a new tab .

caninedipanddiveclub.co.uk opens in a new tab

Fresh Water Dog Pool, Chichester Secure Dog Activity Park & Training Centre

A natural fresh water dog pool – alongside a secure dog field opens in a new tab too. The countryside setting is beautiful – you and your dog will be surrounded by nature. The water is filtered, but has no chemicals, and there’s also no risk of tides or currents – great for nervous dogs.

Rules and etiquette: only enter the pool area if there’s a “vacant” sign on the door, once you’re in, close the door and let your dog off lead for some aquatic fun.

Info: a 45-minute swim for up to two dogs is £20, book here opens in a new tab .

chichestersecuredog.co.uk opens in a new tab

Indoor dog-friendly swimming pools in the UK

Some pools are just for dogs but there’s also some where you can get in, too…

Soggy Dogs, Leicester

In a village called Earl Shilton in Leicestershire is Soggy Dogs, an indoor ‘K9 Swim Centre’ that you can book for private use. Humans are absolutely encouraged to swim too. The pool is heated to a cosy 30C and it has a state-of-the-art filtration system for cleanliness and hygiene.

Rules and etiquette: make sure your dog goes to the toilet before they head in, there’s a £50 charge if they poo in the pool.

Info: after your swim, there’s a wash room for you and your dog to clean up in (which looks better than my local human swimming changing rooms, tbh) complete with hair dryer (bring your own towels and toiletries). A 60-minute private session – for two humans and one dog – is £40.

soggydogs.co.uk opens in a new tab

Doggy Paddle, Norwich

The 24ft pool is heated to 29C and is open all year round. Their Instagram page opens in a new tab makes the sessions look a whole lot of fun. This pool is especially good for dogs with arthritis, hip dysplasia, joint conditions, those who need to lose a little weight and, of course, just for pure enjoyment.

Rules and etiquette: no humans are allowed to swim at Doggy Paddle due to insurance reasons. Dog life jackets are available, too.

Info: Doggy Paddle offers hydrotherapy, ‘fun & fitness’ swims and introductory sessions for puppies. Hydrotherapy sessions are led by a certified canine hydrotherapist and use the therapeutic properties of heated water to exercise dogs in a weight-free environment. Private sessions from £35, including a post-swim shower and dry.

doggypaddlenorwich.co.uk opens in a new tab

Red Rover Dog Fun Pool, Glasgow

The private pool is designed for pet parents to experience and enjoy being in the water with their dogs in the comfort of a heated and clean indoor pool, which is approximately 4ft deep.

Rules and etiquette: the website warns not to book if your dog is “aggressive towards other dogs or people”. You need to book a ‘breed category’ – category 1 is small breeds such as Bichons and Cavapoos, 2 is medium dogs such as Border Collies and 3 is large dogs including St Bernards.

Info: one-hour sessions are from £50.

redroverdogfunpool.simplybook.it/v2 opens in a new tab

Swim Paws, County Durham

This large pool is completely private so there’s no other dogs onsite, meaning it’s ideal for nervous dogs or first-time swimmers. It’s run by Julie, who went back to university during lockdown to become an animal hydrotherapist.

Rules and etiquette: make sure your dog hasn’t eaten for two hours before they swim.

Info: a single 40-minute dog swim costs £32. You can also treat your pup to a post-swim shampoo and dry for £20. They also offer dog paddle boarding opens in a new tab .

swim-paws.com opens in a new tab

Paws in the Pool, Haywards Heath

The tagline is, “Swimming shenanigans for dogs” – and we’re totally here for it. The heated 8.5m pool is great for you and your dogs to swim all year round – just for fun or to build confidence in the water.

Rules and etiquette: Paws in the Pool recommends you wear a long-sleeve top in the pool to avoid any scratch as your pup does their doggy paddling.

Info: Prices start from £25 per session, book here opens in a new tab .

pawsinthepool.co.uk opens in a new tab

Dipping Dogs, West London

This is a dedicated hydrotherapy centre, and the pool has jets for resistance, a slope and hoist access.

Rules and etiquette: pet parents can accompany their dog in the pool.

Info: the purpose-built hydrotherapy pool has a running temperature of 29C. You can choose a hydrotherapy swim, assisted fun swim or an unassisted fun swim. Prices from £25.

dippingdogs.co.uk opens in a new tab

Dogs days at the lido

At the end of the summer season, lots of lidos and outdoor pools (that are usually exclusively for humans) run dog days so you can go swimming with your dog – and lots of other dogs too. These are usually from around September time, check your local lido for details.

The following lidos always hold dog days: Chipping Norton Lido opens in a new tab (aka Chippy Lido), Jubilee Pool opens in a new tab in Cornwall, Saltdean Lido in Brighton hosts Dogtember opens in a new tab (!), Sandford Parks Lido opens in a new tab in Gloucestershire (which usually raises funds for Cheltenham Animal Shelter), Shoalstone Seawater Pool opens in a new tab in Devon and Portishead Open Air Pool opens in a new tab in Somerset.

Natural water bodies for your dog to swim in

In London, there are a lot of dog ponds for your dog to take a dip in – Hampstead Heath’s dog pond, Clapham Common pond, Hollow Pond in Epping Forest and Wimbledon Common ponds are some of the most popular. Ruislip Lido also has a dedicated dog beach opens in a new tab , which is tucked out of the way of the bustling main beach.

There’s also lots of dog-friendly beaches in the UK for your dog to dip their paws into some salty sea water – including Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex; Barmouth, Gwynedd, Wales; Weston-super-Mare, Somerset; and Clachan Sands, North Uist, Outer Hebrides.