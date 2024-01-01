sustainability

Go green with your pet. Read up on eco-friendly pet care trends to help minimise your pet’s carbon pawprint.

Make your own toys, beds, snuffle mats and more and save yourself a bunch of money in the long run

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

lifestyle Sustainable Pet Parenting Can Be Stressful. Here’s How to Deal With it “We have to be good to ourselves the way we want to be good to the planet�”

shopping Let’s Talk Eco-Friendly Flooring Options for Pets Wise choices make your home healthier for you and your pet

nutrition Is Cooking Your Dog’s Food Worth it? A nutritionist on dogs’ unique dietary needs, important ingredients and other pro tips for home-cooked dog food

shopping How the Litter Genie Made Me a Better Cat Dad The Litter Genie prevents daily scooping, plastic waste and the sights (and smells) of a full litter box

shopping 7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more