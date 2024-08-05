The Best Dog-Friendly Hotels in the UK

Do you and your dog absolutely hate that moment when you wave goodbye from the car window as you head off for a weekend away and they settle in for a couple of days with your trusted dog sitter? Well, with dog-friendly hotels, you can make those emotional farewells a thing of the past and bring your best friend along for a staycation of dreams. Luckily, these days, dog-friendly hotels are becoming more and more common. Think: super snuggly complimentary dog beds, delicious doggie menus that will make your pup salivate and even the chance to splash out on a pup photoshoot. Here, we round up the best hotels up and down the country for you and your pup.

The Montagu Arms, Hampshire

Dog-friendly hotels allow your dog to stay with you in your room.

Some allow dogs in other parts of the hotel including the bar or restaurant.

Some provide extra touches specially for dogs including treats, grooming services and special dog menus.

If the idea of exploring idyllic glades, ancient woodland, open moors, heathland and clifftop walks is you and your dog’s idea of heaven, then a trip to the New Forest in Hampshire should definitely be top of your holiday bucket list this year. The best base to explore from? The dog-friendly Montagu Arms. Nestled in the sleepy village of Beaulieu, this four-star country house hotel is a serene spot from which to head out on the ultimate day of walkies. You’ll be sure to bump into free-roaming ponies, cattle, donkeys and deer on your travels (the New Forest dog-walking code opens in a new tab states that if you cannot reliably recall your dog or keep them close by, to keep them on a lead); or head down to the all-year-round, dog-friendly beaches for unrestricted frolicking in the waves.

Highlights

The hotel offers a variety of amenities including dog beds, bowls and their very own Beco Pets Doggy Hamper to keep your pup pampered and happy throughout your stay.

A wide variety of rooms available for you and your dog, including the Hayloft Suite, Courtyard Retreat, Courtyard Suite and selected Snug rooms in the main house.

Meals that can be enjoyed in the company of your dog in the garden or Monty’s restaurant.

What pet parents say

“Staff were lovely and put dog bed and water for him in the conservatory each evening, so he could join us when we had a drink. Lovely dog bed, bowls, treats and toy for him in our room.”

Price

The Montagu Arms has a bespoke offer for your dog-friendly stay, with bed and breakfast from £250 per night. Book here opens in a new tab .

Hotel Gotham, Manchester

If any escape to the city is on the agenda, why not head up north to the unofficial second city of the UK (sorry, Birmingham). A surprisingly great location for dogs to visit thanks to a mix of green spaces, dog-friendly spots and canal-side walks, you’ll want to choose Hotel Gotham for your stay. This luxury boutique hotel “ rolls out the red carpet opens in a new tab for your esteemed four-legged family members” – quite literally. They not only give your pup a dog bed, water bowl and welcome gift, but they can also choose from a menu of treats that includes such highlights as meaty bubbles, toys and ‘woofins’ (which appear to be edible muffins for dogs). The hotel has also partnered with The Barkside MCR who offer a comprehensive range of services, from doggie day-care to dog grooming, with treatments like pawdicures, mud baths and full grooming on offer.

Highlights

A doggie menu full of treats and toys for your pup to choose from.

Pampering services can be booked through The Barkside MCR.

Doggie day-care options if you want to hit the town without your pup.

What pet parents say

“They are an amazing dog-friendly hotel who looked after us and our dog in equal measure from the moment we arrived until we left.”

Price

From £199 per night, plus £39 per dog, per night. Book here opens in a new tab .

Hotel Gotham

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire

Situated six miles outside Bath, Lucknam Park is one of those hotels that often features on luxury holiday lists. A 17th-century Saltburn-esque main house sits in a 500-acre estate, with an exceptional on-site spa and even an equestrian centre (the hotel requests you keep dogs on a lead when passing horses in the grounds). And dogs are invited to enjoy the luxe life, too, thanks to the hotel’s warm and welcoming dog policy. Bath is a fantastic city to visit with your dog, offering a mix of history, culture and outdoor beauty. You can explore the charming Georgian streets, visit the Royal Crescent, or wander around the many green spaces, like the wide open expanse of Royal Victoria Park or the River Avon walkways, which offer plenty of room for your pup to stretch their legs.

Highlights

Complimentary bowls, bedding, fleeces and towels.

Dogs can dine with you in the Brasserie or the Walled Garden.

The Hydro-pool area in the spa is partially outdoors, so your dog can sit with you outside whilst you relax after your swim.

What pet parents say

“Our little dog Arthur was made to feel right at home and I think he was sad to leave! He loved the Green & Wilds Tiddlers treats and toy the hotel gave him. Arthur probably thought we had moved in there and had designated the courtyard as his new garden – seemed quite sad to leave!“

Price

From £354 per night, plus £50 per dog, per night, up to two dogs (dependent on room). Book here opens in a new tab .

Cameron House, Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond in southern Scotland is a beautiful spot for you and your dog to explore, with stunning landscapes, peaceful waters and miles of scenic trails. Whether you’re strolling along the shoreline, hiking through the lush forests or enjoying the tranquility of the area, this is a true back-to-nature trip. Cameron House itself sits on the shores of the Loch and offers luxurious accommodation (suites, apartments, cottages and lodges) for you and your pup, including two golf courses, a spa and multiple restaurants. Dogs are very much welcome and will love the chance to paddle in the water or stretch their legs on any of the walking trails that surround the resort.

Highlights

A dedicated Woof-tastic Menu opens in a new tab , featuring such delicacies as chicken, tuna or sausage served with rice or gravy, frozen drinks your dog can enjoy while you sip your frozen margarita, and doggie ice cream and treats. All are served in the multiple dog-friendly dining areas.

Dog bed, water bowl, treats and poo bags are all included in the price.

What pet parents say

“Great food, service and facilities. Even our dogs were spoiled with their beds, bowls and treats! A 5-star experience and one we hope to do again soon!“

Price

From £315 per night for a room in the main hotel, plus £50 per dog, per night, up to two dogs. Book here opens in a new tab .

Cameron House

The Coniston Hotel Country Estate & Spa, Skipton, Yorkshire

Known as the ‘gateway to the Dales’, Skipton is a charming market town that offers picturesque countryside views, scenic walks and, crucially, plenty of dog-friendly spots. From Skipton Castle Woods to the wide-open spaces of the nearby Yorkshire Dales National Park, your pup will have endless opportunities to roam and explore. The Coniston is a sprawling 1,400 acre estate with a lake for you and your pup to trot around before breakfast, a spa from which you can quite literally gaze out on an infinite expanse of rolling hills, and a variety of outdoor pursuits offered on site including clay pigeon shooting, archery, air rifles and fishing. Does your pup love car journeys? The hotel also offers the ‘Land Rover experience’, where you can either go wild off-road (probably not suitable for dogs) or take a more serene approach and enjoy an escorted tour around the Yorkshire Dales complete with picnic and Prosecco or pies and pints – plus, your pup!

Highlights

Dogs are welcome on the terrace, in Macleod’s Bar & Lounge and in The View Restaurant.

Countless walking trails from the doorstep.

What pet parents say

“Our dog was surprised with a bag of biscuits and a toy and was welcome with us wherever we went (not in the spa but we didn’t go in there either!).”

Price

From £99 per night, plus £20 per dog, per night, with a maximum of one dog allowed. Book here opens in a new tab .

Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel, Newquay

Not only does Cornwall have the most hours of sunshine in the UK, wide sandy beaches opens in a new tab and some serious foodie chops, it’s also famously dog-friendly. Although the ‘cheap’ part of ‘cheap and cheerful’ isn’t really a thing in Cornwall at peak season, Oceanside Lifestyle Hotel in Newquay is cheerful and colourful, at the lower end of the local budget bracket – and they love dogs. Pups get a welcome pack with treats, plus there’s an outdoor doggie shower for de-beaching and they’re welcome to join you for breakfast on the terrace or in the bar.

Highlights

Dogs are welcome in all public areas apart from the Surfrider restaurant.

Your pup’s welcome pack includes a blanket, bowl with mat, arrival treats and poo bags.

The hotel’s resident dog Teddy has even collated a guide to the area for his fellow canines, with top tips and local recommendations.

What pet parents say

“Very dog friendly lots of dog treats and fusses. One of the best dog-friendly stays.”

Price

From £70 per night, plus £25 per stay, per dog. Book here opens in a new tab .

Oceanside Hotel

Chilston Park Hotel, Lenham, Kent

Nestled in the heart of the Kent Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Lenham is surrounded by scenic walking trails, including the stunning North Downs Way, where your dog can explore open fields, woodlands and rolling hills. And if your pup loves dramatic coastlines, just 30–40 minutes drive away are the dog-friendly beaches of Dungeness opens in a new tab and Camber Sands opens in a new tab . For a true slice of English countryside charm, a stay at Chilston Park Hotel is a must. A 17th-century manor house full of antique furniture, four-poster beds, roll-top baths and more, it’s fit for canine royalty.

Highlights

Dog-friendly rooms have been specially selected as they offer easy access outside to expansive lawns or courtyards, so walkies are just on your doorstep.

The hotel team will recommend walking routes around the grounds.

The lounge, bar and terrace all welcome pups.

What pet parents say

“Our room overlooks a pretty little enclosed courtyard perfect for the dogs to have a quick run around and the grounds are perfect for long walks.”

Price

From £121 per night, plus £20 per dog, per night, up to two dogs. Book here opens in a new tab .

Chilston Park Hotel

The Lygon Arms, Broadway

Known for its chocolate-box houses, picturesque villages and rolling hills, the Cotswolds is the perfect setting for a quintessential English holiday. With more than 3,000 miles of public footpaths to tread you’ll never be short of options for walkies and there are plenty of dog-friendly cafes, pubs and attractions too. And The Lygon Arms is about as dog-friendly as it gets, from the dog-friendly lounge and bar offering a doggie food menu opens in a new tab that gives your pup the choice of beef, chicken or sausages, to the complimentary bed, treats and bowls that come in every dog’s room. If that wasn’t enough, you can also hire a dog photographer to come to the hotel to take photos of your pampered pooch or even do a spot of in-hotel shopping for Le Chameau opens in a new tab collars or Ruff and Tumble opens in a new tab dog robes. And for humans? Think spa, afternoon tea, plenty of local walks and attractions and luxurious bedrooms. The bottom line: your pup will leave this hotel with a true understanding of the word ‘spoilt’.

Highlights

A delicious doggie food menu for your pup.

On-site shopping for dog products including collars and dry robes.

A local dog photographer if your pup is ready for their close-up.

All of the dog-friendly rooms come with a bed, treats and bowls.

What pet parents say

“Couldn’t fault this hotel or the staff and so dog friendly.”

Price

From £313 per night, plus £25 per dog, per night, up to two dogs. Book here. opens in a new tab

Lygon Arms

Artist Residence Oxfordshire, Oxfordshire

Tucked away in the Cotswolds, South Leigh – where this boutique hotel is located – with its relaxed village vibe is surrounded by beautiful green fields, woodlands and cute little streets, making it an ideal base for both relaxed and active pups. The village leads out on to plenty of footpaths, meadows, lanes and wide open spaces for peaceful walkies. With a range of accommodation types, from the cosy Shepherd’s Hut and Potting Shed to the more spacious Lofts and Stables, there is a spot to suit you and your pup in this quirky secluded retreat.

Highlights

Lily’s Kitchen organic dog treats, bed and bowls included in the price.

Plenty of great countryside walks on your doorstep.

Dogs welcome in the pub and garden.

What pet parents say

“It is such a relaxed, art-filled and very dog-friendly hotel. Trevor the dog had the best time being welcome in the restaurant/pub for all meals!”

Price

From £150 per night, plus £15 per dog, per night. Book here opens in a new tab .

Dog-friendly hotels in the UK: frequently asked questions

Do UK hotels allow dogs?

Lots of hotels in the UK welcome dogs, just check beforehand either online or by giving them a ring. Lots of places do add an extra charge though.

Where is the most dog-friendly place in the UK?

A tricky one to quantify – there are lots of dog-friendly places in the UK including the Lake District, Dorset, the Cotswolds and more.