Who Doesn't Have a Pair of Crocs? Get Your Dog Some Too
Wagwear’s WagWellies Mojave booties let your pup get in on the comfy lifestyle
Crocs have gone through one hell of a cultural journey in their relatively short life. Beginning in the early 2000s, the foam clogs faced initial ridicule for their bulky and cartoonish-looking design. However, early adopters stayed true to their fave and the colourful shoes became a staple in hospitals, kitchens and many other professions that involve standing for hours on end.
In these circles, the unconventional shoe blossomed, praised for its cushioned base, which offered the wearer considerable arch, ankle and back support. For a solid decade, Crocs were relegated to the realm of sensible footwear. Then, at some point, known Crocs advocateopens in a new tab Ariana Grande and a bunch of cool gen-Zersopens in a new tab made them fashionableopens in a new tab. Crocs are now making their way to the dog walk – and not just via the feet of chic pet parents.
Wagwear’s WagWelliesopens in a new tab were originally conceived as wellington boots for dogs. The rubber slip-ons were acclaimed by dog dads and mums for their comfort, durability and protection from extreme weather conditions. But, even the best things have room for improvement.
Enter the WagWellies Mojaveopens in a new tab. These Croc-inspired dog shoes are a more ventilated update on Wagwear’s OG boot. By matching the popular clogs’ mildly punctured design, it lets pups’ toes breathe and allows for all-year use. This offers consistent protection against hot pavement in the summer and icy stairs in the winter.
Equally important – they’re super-cute. The Mojave comes in four vibrant colours: hot pink, cobalt blue, neon orange and neon green. Plus, there’s a sleek black option for my fellow ageing emos.
Any Crocs devotee will tell you that one of the best things about Crocs are Jibbitz, which are little charms people clip on to the shoes’ sporadic holes. While Wagwear is not, in any way, affiliated with Crocs, pet parents on Instagramopens in a new tab have provided evidence that Jibbitz fit into the WagWellies. Just remember that this added décor is definitely for you – and the tiny pieces are not safe if your pup is a chewer.
Wagwear does warn it may take a second for your dog to get used to wearing the booties. They might also give you a bit of trouble when putting them on for the first time. If this is the case, I recommend using a timeless parenting tactic – tell ’em all the cool kids are doing it. Take, for example, three-time Academy Award-winning actor Jack Nicholsonopens in a new tab. Or if your dog isn’t into the film scene – try mentioning Cousin Greg from opens in a new tab. The combination of comfort and pizzaz will likely have your dog walking on a cloud.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.