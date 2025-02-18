Minimalist Pet Parents Who (Somehow) Avoid Pet Clutter

In a world where less is more, some pet parents are embracing their inner Marie Kondo and turning towards a more minimalist approach to pet parenting. The result? More money to spend on the important things (like pet-friendly holidays opens in a new tab ) and a clutter-free home for them and their furry tenants – without all the extra fluff.

With Bloomberg Intelligence’s Pet Economy Report opens in a new tab finding that the global pet industry is set to expand rapidly over the next decade as pet parents spend more on their cats and dogs, we speak to five pet households who are are all about efficiency, prioritising quality over quantity. From minimalist beds to toys that serve multiple purposes, every item has a function and a reason to exist in their home. It’s all about living with less, but giving their pet all the love. So the next time you see that viral must-have giant doughnut cat bed, you might think twice before impulse buying yet another product for your pet...

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Tom and his dog Taco

Tom, 31, immigrated from London to Munich with his dog Taco three years ago – a move that he credits with helping him pare back his pet products. “When I was packing to move country, I had to be really ruthless – not only for myself but with Taco’s belongings, too,” says Tom. “It would have been a waste of my precious luggage allowance to start bringing all his toys and his food bowls and the cute little accessories I’d accumulated over the years – so I had to only pack the essentials.”



Armed with just one of Taco’s favourite stuffed animals, his collar and lead, and a blanket that smelt of home, the pair embarked on their journey. “Initially I told myself that I’d just buy everything again when I got to Munich,” says Tom. “I was even researching the best boutique pet shops and had lots of products bookmarked.” But of course, pet shopping wasn’t a priority when they landed and after a few weeks Tom realised neither he nor Taco actually needed any of these things he’d previously been coveting.



“I got the essentials as soon as we arrived – food and water bowls, poo bags, treats and food – and after that we kind of just settled into our new life and I learnt that we didn’t want for much else,” he says. “All the things I thought I needed, like a selection of different collars, lots of toys, portable food and water bowls, just weren’t necessary.”



Munich is a very pet-friendly city, too, explains Tom, which means Taco is welcome at lots of cafés and restaurants where they always provide water and treats, so he doesn’t need to pack lots of bits every time they go out.



“It feels really liberating to leave lots of material possessions behind and figure out that you can survive without so many of the things you thought you couldn’t live without!”

Emily, Jack, Quinn and their cat Kobe

For Emily and her partner Jack, both 36, adopting a cat into their family with a three-year-old daughter meant keeping things minimal from the start. “The minimalist pet vibe started because we already had a toddler and a lot of toys in the house, so we wanted to make sure we didn’t create another load of stuff,” says Emily.



“As Kobe is predominantly an inside cat, it is important to keep him stimulated and entertained,” says Jack. “But to kill two birds with one stone, we always prioritise buying cat toys that both our daughter Quinn and Kobe can play with together, like a mouse or worm on a string. And it’s nice to involve Quinn in the shopping decisions, too.”

“It kind of works both ways from a minimalist perspective,” agrees Emily. “Because it also means Quinn doesn’t need more toys cluttering up the space because she has the cat and his toys to play with.”

Working as a designer, Emily has a keen eye for aesthetics and her home very much reflects this. “Style wise, we have lots of clean, simple pieces of furniture and lean towards a midcentury modern meets minimalist vibe,” she says. “So when we adopted Kobe, I purchased a rattan cat bed from IKEA and an enclosed litter box that looks like a sideboard, both of which blend seamlessly into our decor,” says Emily.



”Practically, having a toddler around always means we have to keep things clean, not just tidy,” says Jack. ”So the only other items we’ve made sure we invested in are a food bowl with a sensor that keeps the food covered and prying little hands out; and a honeycomb litter mat that traps any litter Kobe tracks around the house, which we don’t want Quinn spreading even further!”

With these few key purchases, Jack and Emily have managed to remain minimalist in both the aesthetic of their home and in their shopping habits – a balance they’re proud of.

Sherry and her dog Enzo

For Sherry, 35, adopting a puppy took a lot of consideration, including how he would interact with her home. “I take lots of pride in my living space, so I thought carefully about whether having a dog would impact not only the furniture (and my very nice rug) but the aesthetic of my home, too,” she says.



“So I decided from the beginning that I definitely didn’t want lots of doggie clutter! When he was a puppy, friends and family kept buying him toys as gifts,” she says. “And while I was grateful for their generosity, I quickly established which ones were must-haves and which ones he wasn’t interested in.”

Now, Enzo just has his favourite blanket, toy and chew. “He has just turned one and has a lot of energy, so we go on plenty of walks every day,” says Sherry. “This means that when we’re at home, he doesn’t need much stimulation and entertainment, and he probably gets the most enjoyment out of just snuggling with me on the sofa.”

Apart from insurance, food and treats, Sherry says her costs are minimal, too, as Italian Greyhounds don’t need much grooming. “I like to spend this extra money on making sure he can come with me to pet-friendly staycations and holidays in the UK,” she says. “Time spent together is so much more valuable than tangible items, so I’d always rather do that than buy him an expensive new bed!”

Nathan, Calum and their cat Dax

Nathan and Calum have had their cat Dax for over a decade, so they’ve plenty of time to learn what they do and don’t need. ”When I first adopted Dax, I always used to buy things for him and he would never use them,” says Calum. “So being a minimalist pet parent was actually a reaction to not wanting to waste money.”

Calum explains that he gradually reduced the amount of stuff Dax owned by giving each item a trial period of a few months. “I kind of did it on an item by item basis, so as time went on I knew not to accumulate!”

What about the must-haves? “We’re very much about function over fancy,” says Nathan. ”Necessities include things like his big thick round scratching post, which we haven’t replaced in over three years; and a USB water fountain because he likes running fresh filtered water.”

Like many cats, Dax’s favourite toy is not the most expensive or the latest fad product, in fact, it’s a McDonald’s toy. ‘His little doggie toy is made from a certain fabric that he loves to lick and carry around while meowing,” says Calum. “We call it Bebe because it’s Dax’s bebe and he cuddles up and sleeps with it.”

The money the couple save on unnecessary expenses goes towards ensuring Dax has the best quality food and cat litter. “I don’t think Dax ever seems overwhelmed or too bored,” says Nathan. “He’s very chill and friendly and he enjoys human affection more than playing – so it’s a win-win.”

Scarlett and her cat PK (Pillow King)

Scarlett, a performer, 34, is the definition of a maximalist in both her personal style and in her home decor, but when it came to pet parenting, she went in the complete opposite direction. “Being a minimalist pet parent wasn’t actually intentional,” she says. “I was so new to cat parenthood, having only ever had dogs, that in the beginning I thought that I should buy PK a bunch of toys and things that I really liked the look of, like elaborate and decorative cat trees and towers.”

But as PK settled into life with Scarlett, she quickly realised he was going to be a predominantly outdoor cat. “He comes in for meals and for snuggles but because he spends so much time outdoors, I soon learnt that is his playground – it has all the toys he could ever want.”

Luckily, Scarlett hadn’t bought too many products before realising this. “As a maximalist myself, I think if he had shown an interest in lots of these toys I could have easily gone overboard and filled the space up with loads of things because that’s just in my nature.” PK even bucks the stereotypes of many cats: “He has such minimalist needs that even cardboard boxes and packaging don’t appeal to him.”

As an outdoor cat, Scarlett explains that PK does most of his energetic or stimulating activities while he’s out the house, so he doesn’t need much when he gets back other than food and affection. “Even when he’s just sat on the wall outside the house, it doesn’t mean he’s bored, he’s noticing every detail and finding enjoyment in that – something I believe humans and cats alike can learn a lot from.”



In terms of spending, Scarlett is relieved that PK showed his intentions pretty early on before she splashed out, but even still she has since cleared out some of the few toys she did have that he just never played with.

“Recently he was playing with an old pencil and he once showed interest in a tiny bit of wool. He really is very easy to please! One of his favourite things is just getting in the way when someone’s doing an important job or moving stuff around – that’s truly when he has the most fun.”



And as if to prove his point even further, PK once did something to ensure Scarlett would never bother him with inferior store-bought toys again. “One toy that we threw out that he wasn’t interested in was a mouse with a motor in it. He looked at it for a second and then later that day brought in a real mouse as if it had inspired him – or as if to say, ‘You can’t fool me with that fake thing’,” she says.



“As a style maximalist, I did have to remind myself that pet furniture that goes with your decor is so much more for the human than for a cat’s benefit – they don’t care about aesthetic-looking toys or beds,” says Scarlett. “What the cat really wants is something ugly, or in PK’s case, nothing at all. As a true cat lover you’re going to have to accept that.”