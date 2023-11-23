12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages
From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion
Share Article
Christmas is a time for giving, especially if you’re a pet parent. It sounds a bit sentimental, but because your pup gives you so much love and companionship throughout the year, it’s only fair to spoil them a bit when December comes. With this in mind, here’s our pick of 12 stocking fillers that will delight your dog on Christmas Day and beyond.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
10 Rope Toys Fit For Playful Pups
Two experts on the pros and cons of the classic canine toy
- opens in a new tab
Can Dogs Eat Turkey?
Before you invite them to Christmas dinner, here’s what you should know
- opens in a new tab
9 Dog Bowls to Feast Your Eyes On
From handmade ceramics to heavy-duty stainless steel, these are the best bowls for fine-dining dogs
- opens in a new tab
9 Whimsical Advent Calendars Just for Pets
Super-festive options for dogs and cats who deserve a daily Christmas treat
- opens in a new tab
Tug-of-War: How to Find the Right Tug Toy for Your Dog
It doesn’t have to be a battle