The Best Christmas Presents For Dogs · Kinship

12 Christmas Presents That Will Have Your Dog Tearing Through Their Packages

From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

by Sean Zucker
23 November 2023
dog with maxbone sweater, whistle limited edition tool, interactive dog toys, mr. dog bowls, and rope toys
Christmas is a time for giving, especially if you’re a pet parent. It sounds a bit sentimental, but because your pup gives you so much love and companionship throughout the year, it’s only fair to spoil them a bit when December comes. With this in mind, here’s our pick of 12 stocking fillers that will delight your dog on Christmas Day and beyond.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

sparkly green holiday dog sweater
Maxbone x Christian Cowan Fluffy Knitted Dog Jumper
£95

Santa Claus and Mrs Claus, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley – Christmas is all about great duos. Well, you can now add celebrity fashion designer Christian Cowan and chic pet brand Maxbone to that list. The pair teamed up for this cosy knit sweater that’s perfect for stylish pups.

£95 at Selfridges
the cheerable dog toy ball in lavender
Cheerable Wicked Ball
£31.2

All of the festive commotion can be overstimulating for pups. If you get the sense they’re counting the minutes until it’s over, send them into the future with the Wicked Ball. Cheerble’s gadget is the next generation of interactive toys; it’ll roll, bounce and light up on its own, providing a fun and rigorous physical and mental workout.

£31.2 at Amazon
Lily's Kitchen Christmas Bedtime Biscuits
£3.5

Baked with festive cinnamon, orange and ginger, these dinky biscuits are the perfect late-night treat for any pup who gets the munchies.

£3.5 at Lily's Kitchen
black harness with pink stone in the center of the chest
Merci Collective Good Vibration Harness
£78

This stylish harness will give your dog more freedom to move, and it includes a healing crystal for added relaxation value (hopefully).

£78 at Merci Collective
dog grooming kit with three bottles
Good Dog Pamper Kit
£20

With pomegranate-scented shampoo, cologne and bed refresher mist, this kit comes pretty close to a doggy spa day.

£20 at Stand Accused
Fortnum's Tartan Dog Bandana
£17.95

This natty bandana will make your pup the envy of the park. Even if they don’t have the patience (or table manners) for afternoon tea at Fortnum’s, they can still enjoy a bit of the fancy department store’s classic style.

£17.95 at Fortnum & Mason
blue and pink colored dog toy
Up Dog The Ubbe Toy
£21

The Ubbe is more than its Instagram-ready aesthetic, though that certainly doesn’t hurt. This fillable toy will keep your pup occupied for hours and its detachable design means it won’t take you long to clean when they’re done.

£21 at Up Dog
Whistle Health Dog Health Tracker
£79

Whistle’s smart device lets you track your pet’s wellbeing and activity while offering personalised insights to detect possible ailments early. It’s an ideal Christmas present because the best gift really is good health (unless we’re counting cash, which isn’t much use to your dog).

£79 at Whistle
the orange colored dog booties
Rifruf Caesar 1S Dog Sneakers
£43

Finally, a pet product for sneaker heads. Let’s just hope your dog doesn’t do to these what they did to your new Nikes while teething.

£43 at Rifruf
red dog bone toy with white lettering saying "supreme"
Supreme Logo Dog Bone
£50

Just when you thought there wasn’t anything left that Supreme hadn’t slapped its logo on, at least now your dog can get in on the trend. Besides, if they don’t like it, it’ll probably resale for, ooh, eight times the initial value.

£50 at Sheffield Rubber
duck dog toy in brown with feather wings and a plaid bill
Barbour Dog Toy
£17.95

Barbour is known for making sturdy, durable wax jackets that are perfect for a country ramble. Now this quintessentially British brand makes sturdy, durable dog toys, too. And this one also happens to be incredibly cute.

£17.95 at Barbour
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson brick toy
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Brick Puzzle Game
£17

Nina Ottoson’s puzzle games for Outward Hound are the gold standard for dogs who need an intellectual challenge.

£17 at Amazon

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

