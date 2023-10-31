Your Ultimate Foster Dog Shopping List

After the pandemic adoption trend and the subsequent cost of living crisis, animal rescue centres are overpopulated as even longtime owners are forced to surrender their pets due to financial strain. Right now, volunteering as a foster parent is one of the most helpful things you can do. As a foster, you can provide a safe place for dogs who are on their way to their permanent home and relieve the stress on the rescue centre staff. But before you sign up, you need to know: getting into the foster game requires a little prep work – and a little prep shopping.

Ahead of your foster journey, stock up on the necessary tools to help you and your new friend succeed. Let’s get the obvious ones out of the way: you’ll definitely need dog food, but you should always continue to feed them whatever the rescue, shelter or past owner was feeding the dog. And hey, throw in some fun stuff, too. They’ll love being with you all the more if you don’t just give the pups what they need but give the pups what they want.

Below, is everything you’ll need to set yourself and your foster pup up for success.

opens in a new tab King Pets Single Door Dog Crate opens in a new tab £ 44 Wire crates like this are a good option because they fold up and flatten for transport and storage easily. This means it’s easy to tuck away when you’re between fosters. The mid-range price point also makes it a good starter crate that can be repurposed and cleaned with ease. £44 at Argos opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab IMMCUTE Puppy Pee Pads opens in a new tab £ 20.56 Most dogs you’ll foster will not enter your house a potty-trained pup. Regular old disposable pee pads will do the trick but you better make sure you have enough of them stockpiled for inevitable accidents. These Amazon pads will help your foster dog get the hang of things as you work on housebreaking. You’ll be extra thankful that you made the investment when you have to run out for a quick errand and come home to pee-free furniture. £20.56 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PetDreamHouse Paw 2-in-1 Slow Feeder & Lick Pad opens in a new tab £ 9.41 Most dogs tend to be destructive when they’re understimulated, but we don’t always have time to give them all the attention they want. This lick pad is good for foster novices and combines a slow feeder with the mat. A combined toy like this will give you a bowl alternative and is a simple starting place – just smear it with dog-safe peanut butter and let your doggo lick away. £9.41 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab EzyDog Essential Lead opens in a new tab £ 14 Need a trusted lead? There are no fancy bells and whistles here, just a simple hand lead. You want the 1.2m model because as your foster either learns to walk on lead or learns to trust you (or both), you want to keep them close so start with a standard lead. £14 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Regalo Easy Step Baby Gate opens in a new tab £ 29.99 If you have another dog in the house, you may need to separate your foster until they and the rest of the pack are ready for their big meet-and-greet. Or, you may need to leave the house, and if your foster isn’t loving the crate, a baby gate is a great way to restrict them to one room with an easy-clean floor and minimal destructive possibilities. A simple baby gate can provide boundaries for your foster and keep your couch pillows safe from anxiety-induced destruction. £29.99 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab EpetsLove Stainless Steel Double Water and Food Bowls opens in a new tab £ 15 A set of high sided bowls that your foster pup won’t make a total mess with? Check. One that’s easy on the eyes and costs a mere 14 buckeroos? Also check. I'm not sure what more we could ask for from a preliminary set of food and water bowls that your pup may or may not grow out of while in your care (assuming there’s a chance you’ll become a foster fail). £15 at Amazon opens in a new tab

