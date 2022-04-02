Having a pet might improve your life by approximately 100%, but one downside is that having furry friends around pushes your house cleaning responsibilities up a few difficulty levels. This is especially true when the weather ’ s been rubbish, keeping both you and your pet cooped up inside. Grimy doesn't begin to describe it.

But before you start scrubbing those (easily lickable) skirting boards, pet parents should know that some cleaning products aren’t always safe for dogs and cats. Between harsh chemicals and added fragrances, many common cleaning agents can do short- and long-term harm to your pets and the planet. If you’re looking to do some seasonal cleaning, consider these pet-safe alternatives that can help create a peaceful space and peace of mind.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner (710ml) opens in a new tab £ 7.97 Pet-safe toilet cleaner is a must – especially if your cat or dog has a tendency to take a sip or two from the bowl when you’re not watching. Traditional toilet cleaners use heavy-duty chemicals, while this cleaner by Better Life uses plant-based agents that can get the job done just as well. However, as with all cleaning products, this cleaner is not safe for any kind of ingestion, so make sure to keep the door closed when cleaning and flush well before allowing your pets in the bathroom. £7.97 at iHerb opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda (454g) opens in a new tab £ 1.59 One of the best pet-safe products you can use is also one of the most simple – and the most effective. By itself, baking soda is great for deodorising carpets and upholstery, or you can add it to dish soap or vinegar to create an odour-busting multipurpose spray. Baking soda is even safe enough to add to your cat’s litter box to stop smells at the source. £1.59 at Broadway Candy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Pet House One Fur Natural Soy Wax Candle opens in a new tab £ 31.06 After a rigorous deep clean, there’s no better feeling than lighting your favourite candle to set the tone in your newly refreshed space. These 100% soy candles by Pet House are the perfect pet-safe choice, which come in a variety of different options, including a spring fragrance line. Pet House candles are free from paraffin waxes, which can be toxic to pets if burned in large quantities. £31.06 at Amazon opens in a new tab