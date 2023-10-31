9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming · Kinship

9 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming

The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling

by Avery Felman
31 October 2023
A smiling man with short black hair sitting on the grass outside leaning on his Dalmatian dog who is also smiling showing clean teeth
Leire Cavia / Stocksy

There are about a million things more fun than brushing your dog’s teeth. No matter how many treats you offer, how much playtime you engage in or even if you cover the toothbrush with peanut butter (which we don’t recommend), little can be done to make a toothbrush more than a torture device in your dog’s eyes. Knowing all of this, you may be asking yourself, ‘Do I really need to brush my dog’s teeth?’

According to vet Dr Daniel T Carmichael, “The short answer is only the ones you want to save!” He adds that periodontal disease affects 85 percent of dogs, so those teeth definitely deserve some attention.

Although daily brushing is the best way to maintain your dog’s oral hygiene and stave off early onset dental disease, even the most stringent pro-brush advocates acknowledge that it’s no easy task. The best treatment is always prevention, so anything you can do to keep the bacterial plaque from accumulating on your dog’s teeth, the better.

How to brush your dog’s teeth

As far as tools go, you don’t need a special brush – any soft-bristled toothbrush is fine. A large breed, such as a Greyhound, might need something longer, and a small dog, such as a Pug, might benefit from a child’s brush.

Once you’ve chosen your player (or tooth-brushing tool), you’re ready to start brushing, but unfortunately, your pup probably isn’t. It’s best to start them as puppies or young dogs, but if you’ve adopted a senior dog or are just beginning the process, it’s important not to rush or push their boundaries.

“Get them used to the process. As you’re stroking them, lift up their lips and look at their teeth,” says Dr Carmichael, adding that it helps to go slowly and take breaks. It’s best to start by letting them lick the toothpaste off of your finger, then off of the toothbrush before you begin the process of brushing.

When you’re ready to take the final plunge into brushing your dog’s teeth, make sure the outside surfaces of the teeth are exposed and begin brushing them in circular motions. If you’ve adopted an older dog, they may have pre-existing dental issues, sensitivity or just won’t be comfortable with a brush in their mouth. In that case, go to your vet for an oral examination and potentially a professional dental treatment. That requires general anaesthesia, which could end up costing a fair bit, so it makes sense to start brushing early.

Oh, and once you’ve finished brushing, don’t forget to give the patient a treat – the dog equivalent of a lollipop. It’s important to reward them for their patience and make the experience a positive one so they’ll let you do it again (and hopefully, many times over). The gold standard is daily toothbrushing, so we’ve come up with the best dental products that should be in your pup’s medicine cabinet.

Best dog dental products

Best dog toothbrushes

dog finger brushes
Dogslife Silicone Finger Toothbrushes
£10.99

Removing tartar from your pup’s teeth has never been easier. If your tool of choice is usually an index finger, this will make the transition to their new hygiene routine much less jarring than a standard plastic brush.

£10.99 at OurDogsLife

Best dog toothpaste

orange and white toothpaste
DogsLife Toothbrush with Toothpaste (100g)
£12.99

Looking for a deep-cleaning toothpaste to do the extra work for you? You could find your solution in this Dogslife dental care kit, which includes a triple-headed toothbrush to help remove plaque from all sides, deodorise bad breath and soothe sore gums. Made with peppermint, aloe vera and grapefruit seeds, it’ll get your pup’s whites whiter with minimal red (bleeding gums).

£12.99 at OurDogsLife
virbac dental product
Virbac C.E.T. Enzymatic Poultry Flavour Dog & Cat Toothpaste (79g)
£12

Also recommended by most vets, Virbac’s C.E.T. Dual Enzyme system is designed to inhibit the formation of plaque. It has no foaming agents, so the toothpaste is safe to be swallowed, which you can expect your dog to do given its tasty (for them) poultry flavour.

£12 at Pets at Home

Best dog dental wipes

DogsLife Dental Teeth Cleaning Wipes
£12.99

These handy finger wipes are designed to remove plaque and tartar, deodorise bad breath and soothe sore gums. Each pack contains 50 wipes, which are infused with ingredients including aloe vera and peppermint oil.

£12.99 at OurDogsLife

Best dog dental food and water additives

plaque off powder
Only Natural Pet ProDen PlaqueOff Dental Powder (60g)
£12

Adding ProDen’s PlaqueOff Dental Powder to your dog’s water bowl is an easy way to clean out the unhealthy bacteria from their mouth without disrupting their day. This no-friction solution to dental care is ideal for finicky puppies or older dogs who’ve already lost most of their teeth.

£12 at Pets at Home
Oratene Bottle
Zymox Oratene Drinking Water Additive (115ml)
£32

Some dogs don’t love the taste of water additives, even when they’re mostly flavourless. If your dog is game, products like this offer a great, built-in way to get teeth cleaner every day but – we’ll say it again – they still don’t quite take the place of brushing.

£32 at Furever Products

Best dog dental chews

A bag of Greenies Dental Treats in Regular
Greenies Original Dog Dental Treats
£8.59

Greenies is on a mission to keep pets’ teeth clean. These chewy bones are protein-rich and easily digestible, making them a tasty way to improve your dog’s oral hygiene as well as an easy one.

£8.59 at Miscota
Lily’s Kitchen Mini Woofbrush Dental Chew
£5.75

These dental chews are packed with natural ingredients including parsley, coconut oil and fennel. They come in a range of sizes so you can find the right fit for your pup’s mouth.

£5.75 at Lily's Kitchen

