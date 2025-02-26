Does Your Dog Have a Favourite Song?
Are they more of a Chappell Roan or Kendrick Lamar fan?
Share Article
Whether you’re a Swiftieopens in a new tab, a Charli XCX stan or you still have your favourite albums from the mid-2000s on rotation, you may have wondered more than once if your pup has music preferences, too. Have you ever played a song and seen your dog get excited, wag their tail or even start bouncing around? Does your pup have one particular song they get really into and seem to recognise when it comes on? If so, you may have wondered if there’s anything behind their tastes or if they’re just happy to be involved in the dance party you’re having in the kitchen.
Many pet parents on TikTok have also shared videos of their dogs getting amped up when a particular song plays. From Huskies getting hyped on Billy Joelopens in a new tab to this Whitney Houston-loving dancing Bernese Mountain Dogopens in a new tab and a Samoyed who howls along to Gagaopens in a new tab, it seems like certain tracks have the power to make our canine companions show their inner diva. But is there science behind it, or is it just a quirky coincidence?
littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member.opens in a new tab
The science behind dogs and sound
“Dogs have highly sensitive hearing, with a frequency range that extends far beyond ours,” says trainee animal behaviourist Lottie Phillips. While humans can hear sounds in the range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz, dogs can pick up much higher-pitched sounds as high as 65,000 Hzopens in a new tab, such as the ultrasonic frequencies emitted by dog whistles, which are inaudible to us. “This means that dogs hear frequencies we can’t even imagine,” says Lottie.
“A dog’s ears are also highly mobile, able to rotate and tilt to better capture sounds from different directions. Their ear structureopens in a new tab, with a larger ear canal and more sensitive ear components than humans, amplifies sounds to help them detect noises from great distances. This acute sense of hearing is vital for their communication, hunting and survival instincts.”
But how does this relate to their music preferences?
What music do dogs like?
“Research suggests that dogs respond differently to various types of music based on their frequency and tempo,” says Lottie. A study by the University of Glasgowopens in a new tab examined the behavioural and physiological effect of different genres of music on the stress levels of kennelled dogs and how they reacted to five different genres: soft rock, Motown, pop, reggae and classical.
Dogs were found to spend significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing when music was played, regardless of genre. The study concluded that “different genres, particularly soft rock and reggae, were associated with less stress more relaxed behaviours.“
Professor Evans, one of the academics behind the study, said: “Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences.”
The study also showed that peaceful sounds can actually help dogs who are sick to ease more quickly into recovery, and help distract dogs with anxiety, and to drown out other stress-inducing noises like fireworksopens in a new tab.
Psychologist and Animal Behaviourist Deborah Wells at Queen's University Belfast opens in a new tabhas studied dog’s reactions to music, too, by exposing 50 dogs housed in a rescue shelter classical, heavy metal and pop music. “In this study, dogs seemed to relax when listening to classical music but they got stressed out when heavy metal music, drumming or percussion played,” says Lottie. “The researchers concluded that the calming effects of classical music might have something to do with the slow tempo and soothing frequencies, whereas the loud, aggressive tones in heavy metal could be too intense for dogs’ sensitive ears.”
This might explain the absolute blissed-out canine classical music aficionado in this video.
Wells also wanted to establish whether dogs prefer audiobooks or classical musicopens in a new tab. They played 82 dogs involved in the study a Mozart Sonata and the audiobook of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, finding that music and audiobooks have “little value to dogs in situations of short-term acute stress”.
What part does frequency play?
“Dogs are highly attunedopens in a new tab to the voices and sounds of their human companions,” says Lottie. “So when they hear music that features similar patterns, they might recognise it as something familiar and comforting.” Meaning, if you talk to your dog in a sing-song voice, they might hear this pattern in an actual song too.
But it’s not just about the frequency of sound but also the tempo, explains Lottie. “Dogs, much like humans, have a natural rhythm to their movements, and the tempo of the music can influence their energy levels. Upbeat songs, with faster tempos, might make your dog want to jump around, while slow, soft tunes could help them relax and even doze off.”
The bottom line: do dogs like music?
If your dog has a favourite song, there’s a good chance that they’ve tuned into a frequency or rhythm that resonates with them. Whether it’s the steady beat, the uplifting melody or just the fact that it reminds them of their favourite human voice, dogs have a unique way of connecting with music.
Behaviourists suggest that, just like humans, dogs can have emotional responses to music. While we may never know if they have the same deep attachment to certain songs that we do, it’s clear that music can play a significant role in shaping their moods. So, the next time your dog gets excited when their favourite track plays, don’t be surprised – just start dancing.
Resources
Guérineau, Cécile, et al. “ Determining hearing thresholds in dogs using the staircase method.opens in a new tab” Veterinary Sciences, vol. 11, no. 2, 2 Feb. 2024, p. 67.
Mason, Matthew J., and Madaleine A. Lewis. “ Structure and scaling of the middle ear in domestic dog breeds.opens in a new tab” Journal of Anatomy, vol. 245, no. 2, 11 Apr. 2024, pp. 324–338.
Langner, Livia, et al. “ The influence of voice familiarity and linguistic content on dogs’ ability to follow human voice direction.opens in a new tab” Scientific Reports, vol. 13, no. 1, 26 Sept. 2023.
Bowman, A., et al. “‘ The effect of different genres of music on the stress levels of kennelled dogs.opens in a new tab’” Physiology & Behavior, vol. 171, 15 Mar. 2017, pp. 207–215.
Ro Elfberg
Ro previously served as Kinship’s Senior Editor. Now a freelancer, she has written and copy-edited for British Vogue, Glamour, DICE and of course, Kinship. When she’s not being manipulated into dishing out Dreamies to Kobe the cat, she spends her free time trying to convince her snake, Butters, to wear a tiny hat.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
All Ears: 10 Fun Facts About Your Dog’s Ears
There’s a lot more to your pup’s furry appendages than you’d think
- opens in a new tab
Should You Clean Your Dog’s Ears at Home?
Heed all those cautionary tales about cotton buds
- opens in a new tab
Dog Speak: The Sounds of Dogs
Decoding the many sounds your pup makes
- opens in a new tab
Taylor Swift-Inspired Pet Names (From Every Era)
In celebration of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, we unleash the best Taylor Swift-inspired pet names for all the Swifties out there