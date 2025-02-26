Whether you’re a Swiftie opens in a new tab , a Charli XCX stan or you still have your favourite albums from the mid-2000s on rotation, you may have wondered more than once if your pup has music preferences, too. Have you ever played a song and seen your dog get excited, wag their tail or even start bouncing around? Does your pup have one particular song they get really into and seem to recognise when it comes on? If so, you may have wondered if there’s anything behind their tastes or if they’re just happy to be involved in the dance party you’re having in the kitchen.

Many pet parents on TikTok have also shared videos of their dogs getting amped up when a particular song plays. From Huskies getting hyped on Billy Joel opens in a new tab to this Whitney Houston-loving dancing Bernese Mountain Dog opens in a new tab and a Samoyed who howls along to Gaga opens in a new tab , it seems like certain tracks have the power to make our canine companions show their inner diva. But is there science behind it, or is it just a quirky coincidence?

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

Main Takeaways Dogs have highly sensitive hearing and may not like the sound of heavy metal or drumming.

Instead, they prefer soft rock, reggae or classical.

It all comes down to frequency, tempo and whether the song reminds them of how their favourite human sounds.

The science behind dogs and sound

“Dogs have highly sensitive hearing, with a frequency range that extends far beyond ours,” says trainee animal behaviourist Lottie Phillips. While humans can hear sounds in the range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz, dogs can pick up much higher-pitched sounds as high as 65,000 Hz opens in a new tab , such as the ultrasonic frequencies emitted by dog whistles, which are inaudible to us. “This means that dogs hear frequencies we can’t even imagine,” says Lottie.

“A dog’s ears are also highly mobile, able to rotate and tilt to better capture sounds from different directions. Their ear structure opens in a new tab , with a larger ear canal and more sensitive ear components than humans, amplifies sounds to help them detect noises from great distances. This acute sense of hearing is vital for their communication, hunting and survival instincts.”

But how does this relate to their music preferences?

What music do dogs like?

“Research suggests that dogs respond differently to various types of music based on their frequency and tempo,” says Lottie. A study by the University of Glasgow opens in a new tab examined the behavioural and physiological effect of different genres of music on the stress levels of kennelled dogs and how they reacted to five different genres: soft rock, Motown, pop, reggae and classical.

Dogs were found to spend significantly more time lying and significantly less time standing when music was played, regardless of genre. The study concluded that “different genres, particularly soft rock and reggae, were associated with less stress more relaxed behaviours.“

Professor Evans, one of the academics behind the study, said: “Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences.”

The study also showed that peaceful sounds can actually help dogs who are sick to ease more quickly into recovery, and help distract dogs with anxiety, and to drown out other stress-inducing noises like fireworks opens in a new tab .

Psychologist and Animal Behaviourist Deborah Wells at Queen's University Belfast opens in a new tab has studied dog’s reactions to music, too, by exposing 50 dogs housed in a rescue shelter classical, heavy metal and pop music. “In this study, dogs seemed to relax when listening to classical music but they got stressed out when heavy metal music, drumming or percussion played,” says Lottie. “The researchers concluded that the calming effects of classical music might have something to do with the slow tempo and soothing frequencies, whereas the loud, aggressive tones in heavy metal could be too intense for dogs’ sensitive ears.”

This might explain the absolute blissed-out canine classical music aficionado in this video.

#livemusic #allspeciesparade #musicaldog #violin #piano #guitar #bass #jazzband #spoileddog #rescuedog ♬ original sound - Billy @billy.the.talking.puppy Billy listens to live jazz for the first time!! 🎶❤️ It was such a treat having Jenny Scheinman’s All Species Parade over to play for Billy today! They’re an incredible ensemble on tour from New York and in this clip, are playing “Every Bear That Ever there Was” from their new album “All Species Parade.” A huge thank you to @Jenny Scheinman , Carmen Staaf, Adam Ratner and Tony Scherr for coming to play for Billy, and spoiling us with such fantastic playing. We’re so honoured that they were willing to come and share their art with our dear Billy. Stay tuned for many more clips of Billy experiencing Jazz for the first time!!! 😍 #dogreactstojazz

Wells also wanted to establish whether dogs prefer audiobooks or classical music opens in a new tab . They played 82 dogs involved in the study a Mozart Sonata and the audiobook of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, finding that music and audiobooks have “little value to dogs in situations of short-term acute stress”.

What part does frequency play?

“Dogs are highly attuned opens in a new tab to the voices and sounds of their human companions,” says Lottie. “So when they hear music that features similar patterns, they might recognise it as something familiar and comforting.” Meaning, if you talk to your dog in a sing-song voice, they might hear this pattern in an actual song too.

But it’s not just about the frequency of sound but also the tempo, explains Lottie. “Dogs, much like humans, have a natural rhythm to their movements, and the tempo of the music can influence their energy levels. Upbeat songs, with faster tempos, might make your dog want to jump around, while slow, soft tunes could help them relax and even doze off.”

The bottom line: do dogs like music?

If your dog has a favourite song, there’s a good chance that they’ve tuned into a frequency or rhythm that resonates with them. Whether it’s the steady beat, the uplifting melody or just the fact that it reminds them of their favourite human voice, dogs have a unique way of connecting with music.

Behaviourists suggest that, just like humans, dogs can have emotional responses to music. While we may never know if they have the same deep attachment to certain songs that we do, it’s clear that music can play a significant role in shaping their moods. So, the next time your dog gets excited when their favourite track plays, don’t be surprised – just start dancing.

Resources



Guérineau, Cécile, et al. “ Determining hearing thresholds in dogs using the staircase method. opens in a new tab ” Veterinary Sciences, vol. 11, no. 2, 2 Feb. 2024, p. 67.

Mason, Matthew J., and Madaleine A. Lewis. “ Structure and scaling of the middle ear in domestic dog breeds. opens in a new tab ” Journal of Anatomy, vol. 245, no. 2, 11 Apr. 2024, pp. 324–338.

Langner, Livia, et al. “ The influence of voice familiarity and linguistic content on dogs’ ability to follow human voice direction. opens in a new tab ” Scientific Reports, vol. 13, no. 1, 26 Sept. 2023.