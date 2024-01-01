Beds & Furniture · Kinship

Skip to main content

shopping

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).

Who says sales are just for humans?

Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat

white cat with black head coming through a cat flap

Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options

A yellow tiled room with platforms that have dog and cat beds on them. In the foreground is a dog with a yellow fabric bone in their mouth and in the background a cat is climbing on a platform.

Swedish meatballs: optional

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

cat lying on cushion

Because your cat deserves to be cosy, too

dog with maxbone sweater, whistle limited edition tool, interactive dog toys, mr. dog bowls, and rope toys

From smart toys to spa treatments, here are a few ideas that will really spoil your furry companion

Puppy playing with KONG toy

Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it

dog in bed

They might prefer to sleep with us, but these trainer-recommended dog beds are the next best thing

Woman holding her black and white cat.

Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

Blue white British shorthair cat resting on a hammock

Your cat wants be up high. Give them a cosy nook to sleep in with these relaxing hammocks

cat in a follow tv

Mid-century modern coffee table or litter box? Industrial bookcase or cat tower? If you can’t tell, that’s kind of the point

Cat laying inside a cat tree

Stylish cat trees for every home and personality, from cartoon flowers to modernist towers

collage of person and pet products

Your foster dog needs love – but they also need stuff

From dog nappies to toe grips, this gear will help your pet thrive through their golden years

a cat peeks out of a litter box lid

Think like a cat when choosing a litter box... so you can go back to not thinking about litter boxes

Small grey dog lays on beige dog bed.

For those who love a beige moment

More in Shopping

gift guideSustainable > Sustainableleads, collars & harnessesFeaturedSectionsclothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feedershealth & groomingcrates, carriers & travel gearart & homeproducts for pet people