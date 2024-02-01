Cancer is the leading cause of death in dogs opens in a new tab after old age; pups get cancer at roughly the same rate opens in a new tab as humans, which means about one in three dogs will develop cancer opens in a new tab at some point in their lives. According to a study opens in a new tab , the cause of death for nearly half of all dogs (45 percent ) over the age of 10 is cancer. That risk nearly doubles opens in a new tab for purebred dogs. A new study aimed to find out more about which pups are most at risk of developing cancer – and came back with some surprising findings.

How size affects cancer risk

The study, published in the Royal Society Open Science opens in a new tab , led by Dr Leonard Nunney, notes that generally, larger beings (within the same species) are more likely to get cancer than smaller ones. “As things get bigger they are expected to be more prone to cancer. I’d previously shown that in humans we see this pattern,” Dr Nunney told ABC News opens in a new tab . “The difference is in dogs, you have things that range in size from a Chihuahua up to a Mastiff or a Great Dane.”

Knowing this, you might expect the largest dogs to have the highest rates of cancer – but in his analysis of multiple canine mortality databases and surveys, Dr Nunney found that wasn’t the case. That’s because, tragically, older dogs are less likely to live long enough to get cancer. “Small dog breeds, such as Shih Tzu, Chihuahuas, Dachshunds and Toy Poodles, may often live into their teens or even early twenties,” veterinarian Dr Athena Gaffud opens in a new tab recently told Kinship opens in a new tab . “On the other hand, larger breeds, such as Mastiffs, Great Danes, Saint Bernards and Great Pyrenees, may have average lifespans ranging from 6–12 years.”

The senior years opens in a new tab are generally when dogs get cancer – and the sad truth is that very large dogs often have few senior years. “Cancer is primarily a disease of old age, so if big dogs are dying at a younger age, they’re going to have less cancer than you’d otherwise expect them to have if they lived to 15, 16 years of age,” Dr Nunney told ABC.

Breeds at higher risk of developing cancer

Different breeds of dogs can differ wildly in their rates of cancer mortality – for example, according to one dataset Dr Nunney’s study cites, Miniature Pinschers have a risk of only four percent, while Bernese Mountain Dogs have a 55 percent chance of dying of cancer.

Dr Nunney found that Flat-Coated Retrievers have a significantly higher chance of developing cancer than other breeds. Scottish Terriers (which have a high risk of bladder cancer, in particular), Bernese Mountain Dogs and Bullmastiffs also showed a “notable risk” – their rates were 50 percent higher than expected. In general, Terriers seem to “experience elevated cancer mortality”.

No breeds showed a significantly reduced risk of cancer, but Dalmatians and Bulldogs had “consistently low” rates for their size. “The East Siberian Laika and the Tibetan Mastiff also showed some indication of reduced cancer mortality,” Dr Nunney wrote, but he noted that these breeds were only present in one dataset, so we don’t yet have enough data to strongly support this idea.

The two smallest dogs considered, the Chihuahua and the Pomeranian, “had the lowest cancer mortality (less than or equal to 10 percent),” Dr Nunney wrote. The Pekinese also had a rate of less than or equal to 10 percent.

Related article opens in a new tab Senior Dog Care opens in a new tab Is your dog getting older? As dogs age, it ’ s important to recognise both physical and mental changes they may be experiencing and learn how to cater to those needs

“Some of these breed differences in cancer risk may be due to the effects of inbreeding,” wrote Dr Nunney in his report. “Inbreeding has probably occurred to varying degrees throughout the long history of dog domestication, and in the relatively recent creation of many newly distinct breeds.” His findings did not ultimately find an increase in cancer mortality due to inbreeding, but they did show that on average, “mixed breed dogs live about 1.2 years longer than pure bred ones of similar size.”

Some breeding choices may contribute to an increased risk of specific types of cancer. For example, the study notes that many large breeds suffer from osteosarcoma, “possibly due to the extended period of bone growth resulting from the selection for large size”.

Regardless of your dog’s breed or size, your dog should see a vet once or twice a year for a standard check-in. And if you happen to find a lump or bump on your pet, don’t panic – but do get them to the vet ASAP. “It’s easy for a vet to rule a lot of things out, but it’s very hard to do it just by looking,” veterinarian Dr John Iovino told Kinship in 2023. “If the lump is under the skin and feels hard like a marble or golf ball, the only way to know what’s going on is to do some testing.” Early detection gives your pup the best chance to thrive.