Did your pet’s ears just perk up? Get expert recs on everything from dog training bites to catnip chew sticks, plus human foods for healthy snacks.

group of three people and a dog gather round food on a picnic blanket on grass

There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things

a woman feeds her large cat a treat

It can be hard to resist their powers of persuasion...

Young couple feeding their dog with healthy green food from the farmers market at home

Eight in-season and vet-recommended fruits and veggies that make for healthy, sustainable snacks for your pet

Cat eating from a plate of raspberries and blueberries

Go ahead and serve up the superfood – with a couple of caveats

Dog lying on grass with a child standing next to them holding an easter basket filled with eggs.

Want to include your four-legged family member in the seasonal fun? Of course you do

German Shepherd with Bunny ears and Easter products around

How to include your pup in the Easter celebrations (no chocolate allowed)

Daschund dog sat on a chair looking up at owner eating hot cross buns

Sometimes ‘sharing is caring’ isn’t the best advice

white dog looking up at a table with a plate filled with food on it

What are the potential health implications for both humans and hounds?

Cat sniffing a piece of chocolate cake.

The human favourite should be kept far away from kitties

The cat got the cream – but is it good for them?

Healing stone on Cavalier spaniel dog.

Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture

A cat staring at a peeled banana

Gwen Stefani taught us how to spell it, but can we feed it to our cats?

A woman eating peanut butter toast with her cat laying on the table

The sweet and salty treat is OK in moderation

Puppy eating a bowl of blueberries

From kale to quinoa, these nutrient-packed picks deserve a spot in your dog’s food bowl

Cat asking for human food from counter

Good news for your begging cat: some of your favourite snacks are safe to share

View over the shoulder of a women eating peanut butter and bananas and feeding some of the peanut butter to her dog on a spoon

Peanut butter is widely considered one of dogs’ favourite snacks (and a great bribery tool) – but how much is too much?

Young blonde woman with a Jack Russell puppy during spring in the city.

A behaviourist reveals the most mouth-watering treats for training your pup

Woman holding her black and white cat.

Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

A dog staring at a bowl of strawberries on a table

In moderation, strawberries are a tasty, healthy treat for your pup

A man holding out a dog biscuit to a Dalmatian on a kitchen floor.

Learn how to make your own basic dog biscuits packed with nutritious seeds

A dog with a toy fish in its mouth

Give your pup their daily dose of omega-3 fatty acids and other crucial nutrients with this fresh, easy-to-make recipe

White kitten with tongue out next to slices of watermelon

Yes, the summertime staple is on the list of safe foods for cats

Wooden table of autumn fruits and grapes, with a woman and a cute dog seated at it.

The answer is no, no, no and here’s why

A person giving a banana to a dog.

Indulge your dog (safely) with these delicious and healthy snacks

A woman preparing avocado toast, while the dog is waiting for food.

Hold the avo toast, please

Grey cat eats a strawberry

Soon, they’ll be demanding you make this strawberry ice cream recipe on repeat

