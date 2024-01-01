Pet Products · Kinship

Skip to main content

Shopping

Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.

clothes & accessoriestoys & puzzlesfood, treats & feedershealth & groomingleads, collars & harnessesbeds & furniturecrates, carriers & travel gearart & homeSustainable > Sustainablegift guideproducts for pet people
A wheaten terrier getting a haircut to remove the hair from over his eyes
health

9 of the Best Dog Grooming Products

Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes

Wildly Popular

clothes & accessories

Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.

Who says sales are just for humans?

The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros

From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet

See More clothes & accessories Articles

toys & puzzles

Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.

Colin the Caterpillar pet toy Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form

Who says sales are just for humans?

A woman sitting on her patio with her Irish Setter dog on the grass in front of her.

Green fingers at the ready...

See More toys & puzzles Articles

food, treats & feeders

Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.

Who says sales are just for humans?

A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

Cat eating out of a red bowl

Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey

See More food, treats & feeders Articles

health & grooming

Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

Summer safety is vital for cats

A dog sniffing a mushroom out of a hand.

Mushrooms are great immune-boosters

See More health & grooming Articles

leads, collars & harnesses

Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.

Who says sales are just for humans?

Dog in a car seat being strapped into the seat belt by their harness

Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...

A tabby cat exiting a cat flap

Give your cat a key to the outside world

See More leads, collars & harnesses Articles

beds & furniture

The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).

Who says sales are just for humans?

Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat

white cat with black head coming through a cat flap

Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options

See More beds & furniture Articles

crates, carriers & travel gear

Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.

Who says sales are just for humans?

Dog in a car seat being strapped into the seat belt by their harness

Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...

Happy Chihuahua dog running outdoors wearing blue jacket in winter snow

Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season

See More crates, carriers & travel gear Articles

art & home

Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.

Woman with brown hair on hand and knees with yellow cleaning gloves on, cleaning the floor whilst a black Labrador watches on

Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too

A cat walking by a little box

I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and lets just say it went off with... multiple hitches

Two women walking several dogs in Copenhagen with colourful leads and accessories.

Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab

See More art & home Articles

Sustainable > Sustainable

Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.

Maine coon cat using the litter box.

Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish 

A dog sitting on a couch with a sudoku game on the floor.

They’re only one step away from world domination

Bark Potty hero

Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly

See More Sustainable > Sustainable Articles

gift guide

Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.

dog collage: Dachshund wearing heart shaped sunglasses, Lay Lo dog bed, red harness, heart shaped tag, a heart bandana, "lover not a biter" patch

Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them

person holding a cat surrounded by a cat shaped candle, cat portrait double tiered plate, and maroon cat bed

Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline

two cats wearing christmas jumpers with fairy lights

Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?

See More gift guide Articles

products for pet people

Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).

Colin the Caterpillar pet toy Marks & Spencer

The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form

Woman holding her black and white cat.

Calling all cat lovers...

Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked

See More products for pet people Articles