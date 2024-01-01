Who says sales are just for humans?
Shopping
Looking for solid basics? Need a cool gift? Ready to splurge? Whatever you’re after, we have the shopping guide for you.
9 of the Best Dog Grooming Products
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
Wildly Popular
clothes & accessories
Dress your dog or cat in the latest pet fashion trends, street style, and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a cute jumper. At the very most, you need one (five) to match.
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
toys & puzzles
Keep your pet occupied for hours with our top picks, from cult-favourite toys to interactive puzzles.
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
How To Create a Dog-Friendly Garden
Green fingers at the ready...
food, treats & feeders
Keep your pet’s belly full with nutritionist-recommended foods and treats. Plus, stylish bowls and feeders.
5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters
Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons
Get ready for a sigh of relief – this food doesn’t have to be pricey
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
Summer safety is vital for cats
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
leads, collars & harnesses
Hit the streets with your pet in gear that’s comfortable, safe, and stylish – from dog collars to cat harnesses.
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
Give your cat a key to the outside world
beds & furniture
The best dog beds, cat trees, and other creature comforts our pets can curl up in (maybe not the litter tray).
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options
crates, carriers & travel gear
Shop for the safest pet essentials for at home and on the road – from dog crates to cat carriers and pet seat belts.
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
art & home
Stuff that won’t clash with your home decor, from pet portraits and trinkets to pet cams and robo vacs.
Because we have to look after the four-legged family members, too
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Run, don’t walk to get your hands on this delightful collab
Sustainable > Sustainable
Shop sustainably for brands that are eco-friendly, socially responsible, and give back to good causes.
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
They’re only one step away from world domination
Bark Potty’s all-natural pee pad alternative is both long-lasting and eco-friendly
gift guide
Dog Gotcha Day? Cat dad birthday? Or just because? Our experts (and some celebs) have picked out the coolest gifts for both pets and their people.
Plushie champagne bottles, heart-printed sweaters and tasty treats to show your dog just how much you love them
Because there’s nothing they love more than displaying their admiration for all things feline
Because why should dogs have all the festive fun?
products for pet people
Everything pet parents need (pet hair vacuums, air purifiers) and want (dog ceramics, cat slippers).
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
Calling all cat lovers...
Finally, the secrets to my cat’s outdoor life have been unlocked