Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes · Kinship

Skip to main content

Zara’s Pet Collection Is Giving Montessori Influencer Vibes

For those who love a beige moment

by Charles Manning
31 October 2023
Small grey dog lays on beige dog bed.
Courtesy of Zara

Did you know that Zara has a pet collection? It’s fine if you didn’t. You sort of have to know it’s there before you’re able to find it on their website – hidden away as it is with the stationary and books under the ‘home’ section on Zara’s main menu. Right here.

The collection is chic, in a Montessori influencer sort of way. With the exception of a ladybird chew toy, every piece is beige and photographed in the self-serious style typical of Zara. Scrolling through the offerings, you can almost hear Hayley DeRoche’s deliciously deadpan Werner Herzog impersonation: “Welcome to Werner Herzog’s sad beige toys for sad beige pets.” 

a dog with a Zara collar; a dog on a Zara dog bed
Courtesy of Zara
Leather pet collarNEW-Ext-Link IconRattan Pet BedNEW-Ext-Link Icon

The Zara pet collection is mostly made up of soft goods, including an assortment of cushions and a lovely plaid and faux shearling blanket. Many of the items are under £75 and feature natural fibres like linen and cotton surrounding polyester fills. 

Beige is the vibe

Like everything at Zara, the quality varies from item to item. For instance, a newly added plush pet bed with raised sides looks quite nice (albeit pricey at £85.99), while another round(ish) linen cushion, priced at just £29.99, looks like the pillow equivalent of the first pancake on Saturday morning – not quite circular and a bit lumpy.

a dog with a Zara dog toy; a dog on a Zara cushion
Courtesy of Zara
Pet teetherNEW-Ext-Link IconLinen pet cushionNEW-Ext-Link Icon

The toys are reasonably priced (£7.99–£15.99), but definitely different than anything else your pup has in their toy basket. The daisy toy is something TikTok’s coolest crocheters would produce. The elephant toy meanwhile, is a bit spooky with its floppy little rope limbs.

There’s also a handful of minimalist rope teethers that feel like they belong to someone’s pet in a Nancy Meyers movie, accompanied by all-white living rooms and coastal grandma fashion. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Really. It’s just that it’s clear there is a very particular aesthetic at work here. If it’s your aesthetic, congratulations, you’ve hit the doggie jackpot.

dog basket bone
Courtesy of Zara
Pet Bone BedNEW-Ext-Link Icon

Decide what’s worth the price

The best items in the collection are probably the various pet beds, particularly this rattan number, which is both whimsical and elegant. Very lovely. The price however is not so lovely, especially for Zara: £189.99 for the bed and another £85.99 for the cushion that goes inside. Plus shipping. It does look nice though, and who hasn’t splashed out on their pup occasionally?

There’s also a very stylish pet food bowl and mango wood stand which, at £39.99, is priced better than similar items from other retailers. The bowls aren’t dishwasher safe, which is a bummer, but what can you do?

pet house baskets
Courtesy of Zara
Pet house basketsNEW-Ext-Link Icon

All in all, it’s a nice-looking collection, and who knows? Maybe one day Zara will spice things up with a colour or a print. But if you’ve been struggling to find chic pet products that fit in with your perfectly curated, minimalist and neutral home, then look no further than this collection. Happy shopping!

Charles Manning

Charles Manning is an actor, writer, and fashion/media consultant living in New York City with his two cats, Pumpkin and Bear. Follow him on Instagram @charlesemanning.