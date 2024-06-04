Heading to the vibrant seaside city of Brighton? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup

Just an hour outside London via train, Brighton is packed with independent shops, cool bars, interesting eateries and a beautiful seafront promenade lined with colourful beach huts. While dogs are not permitted on the pier or the main stretch of Brighton beach, there are other dog-friendly beaches in the area and plenty of locations to eat, drink, shop and stay that welcome pups. Or why not see the coast aboard the dog-friendly Volk’s Electric Railway opens in a new tab , the world’s oldest electric railway that runs the length of Brighton seafront from the Palace Pier to the Marina. However you and your pup choose to spend your time in this vibrant holiday hotspot, you definitely won’t run out of things to do or see.

Dog-friendly cottages

Although there are plenty of dog-friendly hotels in Brighton, self-catering cottages can provide a great home away from home for humans and pups alike.

The Little Beach House

Does your dog love a sea view? If so, it doesn’t get better than this modern two-bedroom beachfront apartment. With huge bay windows and window seats for you and your pup to curl up on, it’s the perfect spot to sit with a morning coffee in hand and a chew in mouth (your dog’s, not yours) while you watch the waves crashing on the beach. If that wasn’t enough, the bedroom is on a mezzanine, which also has beautiful sea views for you to wake up to, plus a hanging chair for you both to daydream on. If you can tear yourself away from the apartment itself, you’re only a literal stone’s throw away from the beach, the pier, and all the restaurants, bars and shops that Brighton has to offer.

The Little Beach House, from £695 for seven nights opens in a new tab

Converted Barn

A little further afield in Poynings on the outskirts of Brighton, but conveniently located by a bus stop that will take you in to town, this rustic cottage in tranquil surroundings sleeps four humans and one dog (for an extra £20). With a large secluded garden equipped with a BBQ and miles of rolling hills and countryside just beyond the fence, it’s an ideal spot for long morning walks before you head into Brighton for the day. Crucially, there’s also a dog-friendly pub just one mile away.

Converted Barn, from £871 for three nights opens in a new tab

North Lodge

A beautiful country-style property in the centre of Brighton, this secluded three-bedroom accommodation is set on half an acre of private grounds and sleeps eight people and three dogs, making it perfect for a getaway with other dog parents. If charming original features are your thing, this cottage has them in droves: a wrought-iron staircase, a Victorian roll top bath, a wood burner fireplace and original beams in many of the rooms. For walkies, Preston Park is just across the road and a 20-minute bus ride will take you to South Downs National Park with its breathtaking views and endless walking trails.

North Lodge, from £1,061 for three nights opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly hotels

If you’re after pup-centric amenities and treats, look no further.

The Old Ship Hotel

Brighton’s most historic hotel, The Old Ship is situated on Brighton seafront and treats pet guests as well as the humans. Expect a warm welcome on arrival for your pup, plus treats, a doggie bed, bowl and more – dogs are welcome to dine with you in the hotel bar, too. Book through PetsPyjamas opens in a new tab and your pup can stay for free (with a charge of £12.50 per night for a second dog), plus you’ll get added perks such as access to a 24/7 emergency vet line, a complimentary travel pack of Caboodle dog food, and dinner included on the first night with a bottle of wine (for humans).

The Old Ship Hotel, from £260 for two nights opens in a new tab

Harbour Hotel

If R&R is on your agenda, look no further than the luxurious Harbour Hotel with its sea views and subterranean luxury spa, which includes a steam room, Scandinavian hot tub, gym, heated indoor pool, hydrotherapy pool and sauna. With dog-friendly rooms and dogs welcome in the bar, restaurant and snug areas, this is the perfect spot for you and your pup to relax or explore everything Brighton has to offer right on your doorstep.

Harbour Hotel, from £640 for three nights opens in a new tab

The Grand

Iconic Brighton seafront hotel The Grand – which was first opened in 1864 and celebrated as the original ‘Palace By The Sea’ – is as dog-friendly as it gets, with four-legged guests welcome to stay in any room type and given a welcome pack on arrival that includes a cosy blanket, a water bowl and some special treats. Pups are also invited to join you in the fireplace area of the Victoria Lounge and Bar for nibbles and cocktails. The hotel itself is full of history: ABBA stayed there after winning the 1974 Eurovision song contest, and it was featured in the Brighton cult film Quadrophenia.

The Grand, from £446 for three nights opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly accommodation

For those looking for something a little bit different, here’s a few dog-friendly options that fit the bill.

Brighton Club Campsite

Whether you own a motorhome, want to pitch up a tent or book into a pod, this dog-friendly campsite is ideally located just 30 minutes walk from Brighton Marina and all the seafront attractions. Head in the other direction and there are plenty of good walking routes from the site on to the South Downs Way.

Brighton Club Campsite, from £20 per pitch opens in a new tab

Stud Farm

Enjoy real back-to-basics camping at dog-friendly Stud Farm in Telscombe Village, just 30 minutes by car from Brighton. Set in an Area of Outstanding Beauty with breathtaking views, your pup will love the myriad opportunities for hiking in the hills. They’ll also be pleased to know that campers can purchase a range of organic meat from the farm including tasty sausages and burgers, breakfast hampers and basic supplies.

Stud Farm, from £22 per pitch opens in a new tab

Experience Freedom

With tent pitches, camping pods and en-suite glamping pods available, this campsite is only a 10-minute drive from Brighton Marina and welcomes dogs, even offering a handy guide for pups opens in a new tab to read about the local area and what they can and can’t do on site. They not only have specific ‘dog pit stops’ for toilet breaks, but also provide information about all the dog-friendly restaurants, pubs, walks and events in the area. Head straight out the campsite to East Brighton Park and Sheepcote Valley Nature Reserve for daily walks.

Experience Freedom, camping pods from £45 opens in a new tab

Dog-friendly beaches Brighton

From 1 May to 30 September, dogs are only permitted on some beaches in Brighton, with central Brighton beach not allowing dogs during these months. The council provides a map opens in a new tab of the area to show which stretches of beach are dog-friendly and signs will also indicate this on the beach itself. Before heading to the beach, make sure you’re fully confident on how to keep your pup safe opens in a new tab while you’re there. The following beaches in Brighton welcome dogs all year round.

West Hove

Beaches in front of Hove Lagoon from beach hut 457, east to beach hut 376.

Central Hove

Beaches south of the bowling greens from beach hut 212, east to beach hut 153 (Hove Street South).

East Hove

One beach in front, and one beach to the east of Hove Lawns Cafe.

West Brighton

The beach in front of the Peace Statue and Meeting Place Cafe, and east to the large groyne with the life-ring.

East Brighton

South of the Volks Railway Aquarium Station and running east, all the way to the Marina wall.

Roedean to Rottingdean

All beaches running east, from the marina wall to the edge of Rottingdean main beach, opposite the White Horse Hotel.

Rottingdean to Saltdean

All beaches east of the large hand-railed groyne (just east of Rottingdean main beaches) along to the three main Saltdean beaches, in front of the tunnel.

Dog-friendly days out

If you have any spare time in between all these walks and beach trips, here are some other attractions in Brighton that welcome dogs.

Saltdean Lido Dog Swim

If your pup loves to swim, then plan your trip to Brighton in September when Saltdean Lido (just outside Brighton) offers doggie swimming days on the weekends for four weeks from 14 September to 6 October. You can either choose to swim with your dog in the pool or stay on dry land and throw toys for them to catch – balls are even provided. The dopamine from witnessing a swimming pool filled with happy splashy dogs will surely see you through the rest of 2024.

Saltdean Lido, from £10.60 per dog opens in a new tab

@saltdeanlido

The Royal Pavilion Gardens

Combining a royal palace and garden, a museum and art gallery and three performing art spaces, the Royal Pavilion is Brighton’s cultural heart. While dogs are not allowed inside the attractions, the wildlife and plant-packed garden – which was designed in 1815 as a pleasure ground fit for a king – welcomes them to explore with you on the lead.

The Royal Pavilion Gardens, free entry opens in a new tab

Pride Dog Show

Brighton is well known for its queer community, but did you know the official organisation for Brighton Pride also hosts a Pride dog show for pups to show their allyship? Held on 31 August in Preston Park, the community day and dog show, in association with Coastway Vets, features awards for numerous categories, retail stalls, a glamorous catwalk doggy fashion show, bar and refreshments. Industry professionals oversee all entries and judging each category, ensuring every star pup gets the recognition their proud paws deserve.

Enter your dog into the show, from £3 per category opens in a new tab

The Lanes