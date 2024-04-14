Blackberries can be a healthy, tasty treat for your dog – without the worry

As pet parents, we naturally want to share everything with our four-legged friends, especially the foods we enjoy. However, not all human foods are safe for dogs, and understanding what is suitable and what isn’t is crucial to keeping them healthy and happy. Fruits such as blackberries are often found in gardens, parks and even in the wild, making them an easily accessible snack that your dog might be curious about. But before you toss a juicy blackberry to your canine companion, it’s important to know whether they are a safe and healthy choice.

Blackberries, with their sweet flavour and high nutritional value, are popular among people, but can dogs eat them too? The answer is yes – blackberries can be a tasty, low-calorie treat for dogs when given in moderation. These berries are packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients opens in a new tab that can benefit your dog’s health. However, it’s essential to be aware of the potential risks associated with feeding blackberries, especially in large quantities, and to understand which parts of the fruit are safe for canine consumption.

Whether you’re looking to diversify your dog’s treats or simply want to know more about the impact of blackberries on their health, this guide will help you make informed decisions about your pet’s nutrition opens in a new tab .

Can dogs eat blackberries?

The short answer is yes, blackberries are safe for dogs. My dogs will often snaffle them straight from the bush before I have a chance to pick them. They are an ideal tasty treat, but as with everything, they should be given in moderation.

Nutrition facts: blackberries for dogs

Blackberries are low in calories, but those tiny, juicy packages are otherwise packed full of goodness. They are filled with fibre and fatty acids and are particularly rich in minerals such as potassium, iron, magnesium and calcium. They also contain a plethora of vitamins including A, B, C, E and K. The rich, purple colour that makes blackberries look so inviting is created by anthocyanins, which are potent antioxidants opens in a new tab .

Are blackberries good for dogs?

Remember blackberries should be fed in small amounts so benefits will be limited, but nonetheless, these tiny berries pack in an awful lot of goodness alongside their juicy, delicious flavour.

They are lower in calories and sugars than many dog treats.

Anti-oxidants, such as anthocyanin, have a natural anti-inflammatory effect opens in a new tab and boost memory and brain function.

Fibre is an important component of a dog’s diet. It not only keeps them regular, reducing problems with loose stools, but also helps to reduce anal gland issues opens in a new tab . Fibre also creates a feeling of fullness, so can help reduce appetite, preventing overeating and obesity.

With many dogs being fed a primarily meat-based diet, plant-based treats can help increase the amount of vitamins and minerals in your dog’s diet opens in a new tab . These nutrients can provide a vast array of health benefits, from improving cardiovascular health and brain function, boosting immunity and metabolism, and reducing inflammation.

Omega 3 is one of a number of fatty acids that helps to keep your pet’s skin and coat looking healthy and shiny. It can also help to reduce the pain and inflammation associated with arthritis.

Can dogs eat all blackberry parts?

Blackberries are so safe that if your pet felt inclined, they could nibble the leaves and stem of the bush itself without ill effects, however the brambles can cause nasty lacerations so it’s sensible to keep your dog away from the barbs. Blackberries should be fed fresh, ensuring they are free from mould and decay. Avoid using preserved or chemically modified products, such as jams or syrups, which contain a much higher sugar content or even toxic compounds such as xylitol opens in a new tab .

Are blackberries completely safe for dogs?

Remember; everything in moderation. Too many blackberries can upset your dog’s sensitive gastrointestinal system and lead to weight gain. The berries contain tiny amounts of natural xylitol, the sweetener which is toxic to dogs opens in a new tab , so if vast amounts were consumed in a small amount of time your dog could suffer from life threatening low blood sugar.

Other fruits that are good for dogs

Feeding certain human foods as treats is a great, healthy way of enriching your pet’s diet. Blackberries are not the only snack you can offer your dog. In fact there are a whole host of fruits that serve as a tasty treat for your four legged friend.

Fruits that are dangerous for dogs

Not all human foods are safe. In fact some can be incredibly toxic:

Fruits such as grapes opens in a new tab , currants and raisins should never be given to dogs.

Garlic and onions opens in a new tab can cause your pet to become very ill if fed in large quantities.

Avocado opens in a new tab is also a no-no for dogs due to the persin content being toxic for pups.

The bottom line: can dogs eat human food?

Some human foods are not only safe but actually beneficial for your dog when fed in moderation. They can make a cost effective, healthy alternative to some higher calorie dog treats. If you are at all unsure what is safe to feed your dog then always check with your vet first.

Frequently asked questions

Can I give my dog blackberries every day?

Yes, as long as given in moderation blackberries can be fed daily, and why pass up on the opportunity to make use of a treat that literally grows on trees (well, bushes…).

How many blackberries can a dog eat?

This will depend on the size of your dog. Blackberries contain sugar so are considered treats. Treats should make up no more than 10 percent of your pet’s daily calorie intake.

Are blackberries toxic to dogs?

Blackberries are very safe – even the leaves and stems pose negligible risk of toxicity, however be certain to take care that your dog doesn’t injure themselves on the bramble barbs.

What happens if my dog eats too many blackberries?

This is almost impossible, however in theory your dog, especially if they are very small, could get xylitol poisoning, resulting in dangerously low blood sugar. If they are fed too many over a longer period it could lead to weight gain, however blackberries are generally a very safe option for dogs.

Why do dogs like blackberries?

Dogs have a habit of stealing whatever it is that we are eating, and with blackberries being so juicy and sweet, it’s no wonder our canine companions want to share them. However, their love of blackberries goes far beyond their desire to pilfer our pickings; a dog's sense of smell is an incredibly important way for them to interact with their surroundings and studies have shown that dogs actually have favourite smells opens in a new tab , with blackberries ranking near the top.

Note: while caution was taken to give safe recommendations and accurate instructions in this article, it is impossible to predict an individual dog’s reaction to any food or ingredient. Readers should consult their vets and use personal judgement when applying this information to their own dogs’ diets.

Resources: