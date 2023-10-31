The last few years have been, um, a lot. And our dogs, like many of us, continue to feel new and exciting levels of stress. You might turn to yoga, a long Epsom salt bath or, more likely for me, hours of trashy television, but dogs require much less to reach their zen. Often, a simple engaging toy can be enough to help them chill out and relax. Wildest Expert Collective member Nicole Ellis recommends Woof’s The Pupsicle opens in a new tab , a modern update to the classic fillable toy.

“I love the idea of the Pupsicle. You can freeze anything from bone broth to fruit, yoghurt, peanut butter, etc. The Pupsicle offers endless possibilities, which makes it customisable for many dogs with various dietary restrictions,” says Nicole. The Pupsicle’s versatility is, in large part, due to its adaptable design. The toy is roughly the size of a tennis ball and features a hollowed centre for packing in frozen treats.

Similar to a lick mat, Woof’s creation is designed to capture your pup’s attention by distracting their mind with a rewarding task. “The Pupsicle can roll and move about, making it more challenging than a static lick mat. It’s extremely user-friendly and easy for anyone to make for their dog,” says Nicole.

Now, that doesn’t mean The Pupsicle is for everybody or everybody’s dog. Like any toy or treat, some pups just don’t vibe with it. “I know quite a few dogs who unfortunately don’t love this toy, despite their use of other frozen toys out there. My own dogs will lick it a little but don’t stay engaged and often I find it melting somewhere in my house,” says Nicole. At least with her own pups, Nicole points to its core material as a possible culprit for their disinterest. “My only presumption is that the rubber doesn’t have much give to it and perhaps isn’t as enjoyable for them to chew and play with compared to other products on the market.”

Beyond some dogs’ indifference, Nicole warns that given the rubber makeup of this toy, aggressive chewers might be able to easily rip small pieces of it off. This not only creates a choking hazard but ingesting these bits can lead to internal blockages. However, Nicole notes that approaching the toy with initial caution and supervising your dog’s earliest interactions with it will minimise any risks.

All that being said, Woof’s Pupsicle is still a promising proposition. It’s engaging, calming, easy to set up and even easier to clean. Plus at £33, it’s not a huge investment – unlike the hours of shows I binge to chill out.