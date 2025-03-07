Best Photos From Crufts 2025: the Greatest Dog Show in Pictures · Kinship

These Pictures From Crufts Prove Dogs Really Are More Fabulous Than Humans

Kinship has been keeping up with all the action

by Orla Pentelow
6 March 2025
Afgan Hound
BeatMedia / The Kennel Club

Ah, Crufts – the annual extravaganza where dogs are pampered, preened and paraded with more dignity than most of us can muster on a Monday morning. It’s a place where the phrase “Who’s a good boy?” is taken very seriously, and where a Pekingese with better hair than you will inevitably steal the show.

Yes, Crufts is back, and it’s as fabulous as ever. From perfectly coiffed poodles to lightning-fast agility champions, this year’s event was a spectacle of fur, flair and four-legged finesse.

But enough chit-chat (because, let’s be honest, you’re here for the dogs). We’ve rounded up the best moments from this year’s spectacle. Expect gravity-defying agility runs, a few unimpressed Spaniels and at least one Poodle styled like a 17th-century aristocrat.

Poodle at crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

One of the most extravagant breed standards at Crufts (m’lady).

Dogs at Crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

These Yorkies most definitely know all the neighbourhood tea.

German Shepherd
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The bouncers of dog breeds, doing their thing on day two.

Dog at crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The great thing about Crufts is getting to meet all the characters.

French bulldog crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Catching up with all the Crufts cuties.

Dog at crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The speed of the agility contestants is no joke.

Dog at crufts 5
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Crufts’ youngest ever handler, six-year-old Freddie Osborne with his first place rosette and “best mate” Penny, a Fox Terrier.

police Dog at crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The West Midlands Police showed off the scent skills of their dogs on the force.

Dog at crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Corgis get the best dog’s-eye-view of the action, we reckon.

Dog at crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Vesper the Belgian Shepherd showing that there really ain’t no mountain high enough in the agility competition.

Dog at crufts
BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Some pups are shy! And there is a lot going on. You can’t blame a fella for hiding for a quick sec, can you?

Orla Pentelow

Orla Pentelow is Kinship UK’s Senior Editor. She has previously written for British Vogue, Bustle, Yahoo and The Telegraph. When not at her desk liking dog videos she’s out and about with her rescue pup, Luna, who works primarily as chief distractor.

