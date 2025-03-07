These Pictures From Crufts Prove Dogs Really Are More Fabulous Than Humans
Ah, Crufts – the annual extravaganza where dogs are pampered, preened and paraded with more dignity than most of us can muster on a Monday morning. It’s a place where the phrase “Who’s a good boy?” is taken very seriously, and where a Pekingese with better hair than you will inevitably steal the show.
Yes, Crufts is back, and it’s as fabulous as ever. From perfectly coiffed poodles to lightning-fast agility champions, this year’s event was a spectacle of fur, flair and four-legged finesse.
But enough chit-chat (because, let’s be honest, you’re here for the dogs). We’ve rounded up the best moments from this year’s spectacle. Expect gravity-defying agility runs, a few unimpressed Spaniels and at least one Poodle styled like a 17th-century aristocrat.
One of the most extravagant breed standards at Crufts (m’lady).
These Yorkies most definitely know all the neighbourhood tea.
The bouncers of dog breeds, doing their thing on day two.
The great thing about Crufts is getting to meet all the characters.
Catching up with all the Crufts cuties.
The speed of the agility contestants is no joke.
Crufts’ youngest ever handler, six-year-old Freddie Osborne with his first place rosette and “best mate” Penny, a Fox Terrier.
The West Midlands Police showed off the scent skills of their dogs on the force.
Corgis get the best dog’s-eye-view of the action, we reckon.
Vesper the Belgian Shepherd showing that there really ain’t no mountain high enough in the agility competition.
Some pups are shy! And there is a lot going on. You can’t blame a fella for hiding for a quick sec, can you?
