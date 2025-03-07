Kinship has been keeping up with all the action

Ah, Crufts – the annual extravaganza where dogs are pampered, preened and paraded with more dignity than most of us can muster on a Monday morning. It’s a place where the phrase “Who’s a good boy?” is taken very seriously, and where a Pekingese with better hair than you will inevitably steal the show.

Yes, Crufts is back, and it’s as fabulous as ever. From perfectly coiffed poodles to lightning-fast agility champions, this year’s event was a spectacle of fur, flair and four-legged finesse.

But enough chit-chat (because, let’s be honest, you’re here for the dogs). We’ve rounded up the best moments from this year’s spectacle. Expect gravity-defying agility runs, a few unimpressed Spaniels and at least one Poodle styled like a 17th-century aristocrat.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

One of the most extravagant breed standards at Crufts (m’lady).

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

These Yorkies most definitely know all the neighbourhood tea.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The bouncers of dog breeds, doing their thing on day two.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The great thing about Crufts is getting to meet all the characters.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Catching up with all the Crufts cuties.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The speed of the agility contestants is no joke.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Crufts’ youngest ever handler, six-year-old Freddie Osborne with his first place rosette and “best mate” Penny, a Fox Terrier.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

The West Midlands Police showed off the scent skills of their dogs on the force.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Corgis get the best dog’s-eye-view of the action, we reckon.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Vesper the Belgian Shepherd showing that there really ain’t no mountain high enough in the agility competition.

BeatMedia / The Royal Kennel Club

Some pups are shy! And there is a lot going on. You can’t blame a fella for hiding for a quick sec, can you?