7 Eco-Friendly Pet Grooming Products
Package-free brushes, plant-based wipes, organic shampoos and more
Share Article
Making sure your dog is well-groomed is the key to keeping them comfortable whatever the weather. Unfortunately, the market is flooded with grooming products containing harsh chemicals and fragrances that can irritate your dog’s senses and coat – and pile up in landfill sites. A great way to avoid both downers is to choose natural formulas that are organic and sustainable.
Still, rampant greenwashingopens in a new tab can make it hard to tell which products are good for your pet and the planet. That’s why we’ve put together a rundown of eco-friendly grooming products, from soothing balms to nourishing supplements and super-kind eye wipes.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
What to Do If Your Dog Has a Cracked, Broken or Torn Nail
A vet explains when you can treat the injury at home – and when it’s best to seek professional help
- opens in a new tab
5 Natural Paw Balms That Will Keep Your Pup Safe From Summer Heat
The best paw balms, based on vets’ recommendations
- opens in a new tab
Lather, Rinse, Repeat: the Ultimate Dog Grooming Guide
Keep your dog well-groomed but trust trims to the pros
- opens in a new tab
Common Eye Problems in Dogs and How to Treat Them
Your dog sees you as their best friend, so keep those eyes healthy