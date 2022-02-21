Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
health & grooming
Supplements, shampoos, toothpaste, litter – find everything you need to keep your pet feeling soft and shiny.
Summer safety is vital for cats
Mushrooms are great immune-boosters
How To Create a Cat-Safe Garden
Green fingers at the ready
What is Tofu Cat Litter?
Spoiler alert: it’s not an ingredient for your next vegan dish
We delve into all things feline fitness to learn whether your cat should be shredding and shedding
I introduced my cat to an automatic litter box, and let’s just say it went off with... multiple hitches
Your pet can benefit from your self-care practices, from supplements to acupuncture
Your dog can’t tell you if they don’t feel well, but the cutting edge AI behind this health tracker can
This teeny tweezer is more powerful than you think
Tools to keep your pet looking so fresh and so clean, from bamboo hair brushes to biodegradable wipes
5 Best Cat Probiotics
Is your cat’s microbiome out of whack? It may be time to add probiotics to their diet
Balaclavas, waterproof wellies, all-natural nose balm and more gear to help outdoorsy pets and their parents get the most out of the season
From health predispositions to breed history, Wisdom Panel’s genetic testing revealed my cat’s internal world
5 Calming Products For Cats
Because when you interrupt that carefully planned daily routine, there’s going to be one frazzled kitty to deal with
Compression vests, interactive toys and pheromone sprays will be game-changers for nervous pups
From collars to topicals to chews, here are the flea and tick preventatives we’re giving our cats this summer
Technically, you can live without this stuff, but we don’t recommend it
6 Cat Grooming Tools
Give them the day off from self-grooming
And yes, gen Z dogs can still rock side parts
Dogs’ hearing is way more sensitive than ours. These top-rated earmuffs can help drown out scary sounds such as loud fireworks
Expert tips and the best tools for getting the job done without a scratch
Boutique New York nursery The Sill gives us the dirt on dog-friendly plants
Spoiler: the ingredients are probably already in your cupboard
Keep your cat’s litter box out of sight – but easy to clean
When the algorithm knows you’re a sucker for dog and cat supplies
5 Best Cat Nappies of 2023
The top cat nappies to combat excitable urinators, leaking caused by incontinence and help those recovering from surgery