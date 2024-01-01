One source for all things pet parenting.
How to Keep Your Cat Cool and Prevent Heat-Stroke
Summer safety is vital for cats
Cat Trilling: What Does it Mean and Why Do Cats Do It?
Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary
People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, Study Says
We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not
Latest
How Much Does A Cat Cost?
Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved
The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat
Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
Wildly Popular
- lifestyle
- nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?
- health
- lifestyle
- shopping
- nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?
Health
Does My Cat Really Need to See a Vet?
Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell
How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats
Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)
Why Is My Cat Heavy Breathing?
This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom
Nutrition
Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?
A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite
Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome
The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being
Can Cats Eat Mango?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
Behaviour
Should Your Cat Sleep With You?
Here are the pros and cons of having a feline sleeping buddy
Do Cats Get Jealous?
Is there a green-eyed monster hiding in that adorable ball of fluff?
10 Signs Your Cat Has Imprinted On You
Feeling like you have a little shadow these days? A cat behaviourist explains why that’s happening
Lifestyle
8 Pet-Safe Plants Your Cat Can Veg Out On
Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm
What to Know Before Checking Your Cat into a Cattery
Prepare your kitty for their staycation
How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat