One source for all things pet parenting.

health

How to Keep Your Cat Cool and Prevent Heat-Stroke

Summer safety is vital for cats

behaviour

Cat Trilling: What Does it Mean and Why Do Cats Do It?

Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary

Woman trying to hug a grumpy orange cat.
behaviour

People Are Bad at Knowing When Their Cats Are Annoyed, Study Says

We can tell when cats are happy, but we’re pretty bad at figuring out when they’re not

Latest

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair
lifestyle

How Much Does A Cat Cost?

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

Woman holding her black and white cat.
shopping

The Ultimate Shopping List For Your New Cat

Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

Tabby cat
lifestyle

RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double

The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks

Wildly Popular

Health

Young modern woman with tattoos and orange hair sitting cross-legged on her bed with her cat
health

Does My Cat Really Need to See a Vet?

Cats can be hard to read. Especially when they’re sick. Or… not sick? We asked a veterinarian how to tell

A cat sitting in a tall grassy area.
health

How to Prevent and Treat Ticks On Cats

Two vets’ pro tips for preventing your cat from picking up ticks (and how to remove them if it’s too late for that)

Red Cat On Threshold Looks At The Camera And Meows.
health

Why Is My Cat Heavy Breathing?

This can happen over time or very suddenly. Either way, it’s important to learn more about this symptom

Nutrition

Profile view of a man giving a cat food to eat
nutrition

Why Is My New Cat Not Eating?

A veterinary nutritionist explains the causes, signs and treatment for how to increase their appetite

Grey cat at looking up from eating on floor at home
nutrition

Gut Feelings: How to Balance Your Pet’s Microbiome

The mind-gut connection isn’t just for people. Your dog or cat’s gut microbiome plays a big role in their health and well-being

Orange cat sniffing cut up mango fruit.
nutrition|Can My Cat Eat This?

Can Cats Eat Mango?

It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?

Behaviour

woman with dark hair lying in bed with striped cat, both asleep
behaviour

Should Your Cat Sleep With You?

Here are the pros and cons of having a feline sleeping buddy

Woman playing with two cats on bed.
behaviour

Do Cats Get Jealous?

Is there a green-eyed monster hiding in that adorable ball of fluff?

dark-haired woman hugging cat that has imprinted on her
behaviour

10 Signs Your Cat Has Imprinted On You

Feeling like you have a little shadow these days? A cat behaviourist explains why that’s happening

Lifestyle

Cat chewing on cat grass
lifestyle

8 Pet-Safe Plants Your Cat Can Veg Out On

Cats love the crunch of a houseplant. These ones will do them no harm

lifestyle

What to Know Before Checking Your Cat into a Cattery

Prepare your kitty for their staycation

lifestyle

How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window

Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat