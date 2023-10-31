22 Important Vitamins and Minerals for Your Dog · Kinship

Skip to main content

How to Give Your Dog the Vitamins and Minerals They Need

Your pup needs their greens, too

by Claudia Kawczynska
31 October 2023
Dog biting into a bunch of carrots
Dvorakova Veronika / Adobe Stock

We humans are obsessed with the latest superfoods – and rightfully so. Some of those snacks pack a major punch, and in a world of preservatives and confusing marketing, there’s no harm in wanting to stick to the classics. But what are the vitamin and mineral equivalents for dogs? Because they certainly deserve the best, too. 

“Functional superfoods have the most beneficial effects on health,” says Dr W Jean Dodds. “They reduce chronic inflammation and promote healing; contain powerful antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-tumour properties; and are even believed to delay ageing.” Serving your dog the vitamins and minerals in these essential canine functional superfoods will help your dog fight disease, boost energy and maintain good health and weight in general.

For some pet parents, feeding dogs commercial products makes the most sense; its not only convenient but – if they select high-quality food made by companies with proven records of ingredient integrity – it also provides their dogs with a generally wholesome diet. But there are a lot of factors in pet food to consider.

Below are vitamins and minerals your pup needs, plus how you can add them to your dog’s diet with superfoods.

Related article
Border Collie digging into a plate of dog food while seated at a yellow table

How You Can Easily Manage Your Dog’s Weight

Keep your pup’s weight down, and you could add years to their life. What’s better than that?

Vitamins

Vitamin A

Add to your dogs diet with: carrots, spinach, liver, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, fish oil, eggs and turnip greens.

Vitamin D

Add to your dogs diet with: marine fish oil, fatty fish, egg yolks, dairy products, liver, beef and cottage cheese.

Vitamin E

Add to your dogs diet with: plant oils, leafy green vegetables, seeds, wheat germ, bran, whole grains and liver.

Vitamin K

Add to your dog’s diet with: liver, leafy green vegetables, milk, cabbage and fish.

Vitamin C

Add to your dogs diet with: fruit, vegetables and organ meats (offal).

Related article
Dog Sitting In A Field

8 Superseeds to Add to Your Dog’s Diet

From chia to pumpkin, seeds pack a major nutritional punch

Vitamin B

Add to your dogs diet with: whole grains, nutritional or brewers yeast, liver, beans, green vegetables, spirulina, nuts and dairy products.

Macrominerals

Calcium

Add to your dogs diet with: milk, yogurt, tofu, sardines with bones, raw bones, pak choi, green beans, broccoli and cauliflower.

Phosphorous

Add to your dog’s diet with: animal tissue, eggs, fish and milk.

Magnesium

Spinach, broccoli, green beans, tofu, tomato juice, beans, whole grains and seafood.

Related article
Puppy looks up while sitting next to a puzzle toy with food.

Tips to Slow Down a Dog Who Eats Too Fast

Eating fast is more than just unsightly – it’s potentially dangerous

Potassium, sodium and chloride

Fruits, vegetables, milk and grain.

Microminerals

Zinc

Add to your dogs diet with: spinach, broccoli, yoghurt, beef, poultry, whole grains and vegetables.

Sulphur

Add to your dogs diet with: protein (meats, fish, poultry, eggs, legumes and milk).

Iron

Add to your dogs diet with: red meat, fish, poultry, shellfish, eggs and legumes.

Iodine

Add to your dogs diet with: iodised salt, seafood, dairy products and kelp.

Selenium

Add to your dogs diet with: seafood, meat, whole grains, brown rice and vegetables.

Related article
Bone broth soup

Let Your Dog Lap Up Your Bone Broth

It isn’t just a healthy snack for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner. And we’ve got a recipe to try

Copper

Add to your dogs diet with: seafood, nuts, whole grains, seeds and legumes.

Manganese

Add to your dogs diet with: nuts, whole grains and leafy vegetables.

Chromium

Add to your dogs diet with: lean meat, vegetable oils and brewers yeast.

Cobalt

Add to your dogs diet with: liver, kidney, fruit and vegetables.

Fluorine

Add to your dogs diet with: water.

Molybdenum

Add to your dogs diet with: legumes, cereals and organ meats (offal).

Silicon

Add to your dogs diet with: cereals, vegetables, beans and peas.

Claudia Kawczynska

Claudia Kawczynska was co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Bark for 20 years. She also edited the best-selling anthology Dog Is My Co-Pilot.

Related articles