Your pup needs their greens, too

We humans are obsessed with the latest superfoods – and rightfully so. Some of those snacks pack a major punch, and in a world of preservatives and confusing marketing, there’s no harm in wanting to stick to the classics. But what are the vitamin and mineral equivalents for dogs? Because they certainly deserve the best, too.

“Functional superfoods have the most beneficial effects on health,” says Dr W Jean Dodds. “They reduce chronic inflammation and promote healing; contain powerful antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-tumour properties; and are even believed to delay ageing.” Serving your dog the vitamins and minerals in these essential canine functional superfoods will help your dog fight disease, boost energy and maintain good health and weight in general.

For some pet parents, feeding dogs commercial products makes the most sense; it ’ s not only convenient but – if they select high-quality food made by companies with proven records of ingredient integrity – it also provides their dogs with a generally wholesome diet. But there are a lot of factors in pet food to consider.

Below are vitamins and minerals your pup needs, plus how you can add them to your dog’s diet with superfoods.

Vitamins

Vitamin A

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: carrots opens in a new tab , spinach, liver, pumpkin opens in a new tab , sweet potatoes, fish oil, eggs opens in a new tab and turnip greens.

Vitamin D

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: marine fish oil, fatty fish, egg yolks, dairy products, liver, beef and cottage cheese.

Vitamin E

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: plant oils, leafy green vegetables, seeds, wheat germ, bran, whole grains and liver.

Vitamin K

Add to your dog ’s diet with: liver, leafy green vegetables, milk, cabbage and fish.

Vitamin C

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: fruit, vegetables and organ meats (offal).

Vitamin B

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: whole grains, nutritional or brewer ’ s yeast, liver, beans, green vegetables, spirulina, nuts and dairy products.

Macrominerals

Calcium

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: milk, yogurt, tofu, sardines with bones, raw bones, pak choi, green beans, broccoli and cauliflower.

Phosphorous

Add to your dog ’s diet with: animal tissue, eggs, fish and milk.

Magnesium

Spinach, broccoli, green beans, tofu, tomato juice, beans, whole grains and seafood.

Potassium, sodium and chloride

Fruits, vegetables, milk and grain.

Microminerals

Zinc

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: spinach, broccoli, yoghurt, beef, poultry, whole grains and vegetables.

Sulphur

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: protein (meats, fish, poultry, eggs, legumes and milk).

Iron

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: red meat, fish, poultry, shellfish, eggs and legumes.

Iodine

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: iodised salt, seafood, dairy products and kelp.

Selenium

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: seafood, meat, whole grains, brown rice and vegetables.

Copper

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: seafood, nuts, whole grains, seeds and legumes.

Manganese

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: nuts, whole grains and leafy vegetables.

Chromium

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: lean meat, vegetable oils and brewer ’ s yeast.

Cobalt

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: liver, kidney, fruit and vegetables.

Fluorine

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: water.

Molybdenum

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: legumes, cereals and organ meats (offal).

Silicon

Add to your dog ’ s diet with: cereals, vegetables, beans and peas.