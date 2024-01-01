Routine Care · Kinship

health

routine care

Want to ace everyday pet wellness? Get tips on vet check-ups, vaccine schedules, preventative care, DIY remedies, and more.

Two vets sit on the pavement in the background with an old Staffie dog in the foreground.

Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond

Dog on their back showing their tummy with black dots on it

We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like

hands with different coloured nails stroke a black greyhound

Understand the causes, identification, treatment options and when to seek veterinary advice for skin tags on your dog

Husky on tarmac in warm weather

How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long

a groomer with french plaits cuts the nails of a very fluffy dog

Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur

a vet inspects the teeth of a jack russell dog

Everything you need to know about the most common – and preventable disease your dog can get

Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog

a woman with red hair brushes the teeth of a king Charles spaniel with pink toothbrush

What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best

Close-up of a Merle coated Greyhound dog laying in the lap of their pet parent on the bed

This dangerous disease has been spotted a number of times in the UK. Here’s how to recognise if your dog has symptoms

woman dresses a great dane's paw with an orange bandage

Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency

a woman pets her elderly black greyhound

Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group

It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom...

cat biting person's hand

Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites

Golden retriever lying in grass with red eyes

Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”

A dog and a cat eating from the same food dish.

Here are some pro tips to help make sure your pet’s weight isn't a problem

a small brown kitten is bottle fed

The charity is expecting an influx of kittens this summer



A dog scratching itself among the leaves outside.

If allergens were to ask, “am I the problem” the answer would be yes

A black cat holding onto a rope with its claws.

A veterinarian explains why the inhumane surgery is no joke

Smiling veterinarian examining medical documents of a Bulldog standing on her examination table

Reduce the stress of vet visits – for you and your pup

a woman with curly hair smiles down at her daschund

We got our paws on a calculator and did the research so you don’t have to

a woman hugging her cat with blonde hair

Not sure if you can afford to bankroll a new cat for the rest of its life? Check out our comprehensive guide for all the costs involved

A senior cat is held in their owner's lap

From taking them to the vet more often to giving them a hand with grooming, older kitties need a little extra TLC

dog sneezing among flowers

Seasonal allergies can happen to your pet, too. They might just look a little different to yours

A grey cat walking away with its tail pointing upwards.

Causes and remedies for cat flatulence

Cat cleaning themself

A cautionary tale about a cat in heat

Blinking white and tan cat looks at the camera

Two veterinarians explain how to properly administer cat eye medication

Young beautiful woman cuddling with little snow bengal kitten on the bed.

Overwhelmed by all the small print and jargon? We’ve got you

