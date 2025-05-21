What Your Dog’s Gum Colour Is Telling You
What’s normal and what requires a vet visit?
Share Article
Dog gums are more than just a cute feature under that lip curl. They’re one of the easiest ways to check if something’s off with your pet’s health. Knowing what healthy gums look and feel like means you can catch problems early.
One morning last week, my dog Sherlock had me panicking when he barely touched his breakfast. Instead of letting my brain jump to worse case scenarios, I remembered what I’d learned while working in Sri Lanka at WECare Worldwideopens in new tab, a veterinary hospital for street dogs. If I ever messaged my vet or nurse colleagues with a concern about my dogs, they’d always ask me to check their gums.
In a hospital environment, a TPR check would be done first, which looks at temperature, pulse and respiration rate. However, this isn’t as easy for us muggles to do at home, so a gum check is the next best thing. It’s one of the vital parameters that vets will look at (after a TPR), as a change in gum colour and feel can be caused by a number of different issues.
Read on to find out what different gum colours can mean, but remember that this info doesn’t replace calling your vet. They should be your first port of call when you suspect your dog’s unwell.
Lisa Bowman
Lisa is a writer whose work has been featured in the likes of Stylist, Metro and The Guardian. She spends her days at a computer so she can bankroll her two rescue dogs, who may or may not be The Cutest Dogs in the World.
Related articles
They’re Just Like Us: Dogs Get Gingivitis
Dogs can suffer from gum disease, too. Here’s how to prevent it
8 Dental Products to Keep Your Dog’s Teeth Gleaming
The toothbrushes, dental wipes and breath fresheners that’ll keep your pup smiling
1 in 8 Dogs Has Dental Disease – Does Yours?
Here are four common dental problems your pup might face and how to treat them
Do Small Dogs Have Bigger Dental Issues?
A new study finds that small dog breeds are at higher risk for dental disease
Does Your Dog Need a Dentist?
NYC’s top veterinary dentist on bad breath, dental disease and brushing your dog’s teeth daily
Doggie Dental Care: How to Choose the Best Toothbrush for a Puppy
Those pearly whites need all the attention they can get
How to Deal With Pesky Plaque On Your Dog’s Teeth
What to do if you’ve let your pooch’s pearly whites get past their best
What Is the Best Way to Clean a Dog’s Teeth?