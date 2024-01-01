Basic Obedience & Training · Kinship

Learn from the experts and train your pet on basic obedience: toilet training, crate training, even litter training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

a black and white dog on lead sits in a misty graveyard

People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should

dog looking up at white woman putting hair up in a mirror

And what you can do inside instead

A person walking a dog on a paved road in a park.

Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Heres how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine

a woman holding a chihuahua greets a great dane at the door

Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?

Person walking dog on lead

Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of 



Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog

Gun dog in a field

Different breeds need different things...

a woman pets her elderly black greyhound

Where did the Greyhound originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of the sighthound group

woman lying on floor hugging lab puppy playing with ball

Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy

group of three people and a dog gather round food on a picnic blanket on grass

There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll

Border Collie puppy shaking owner's hand

Your puppy training schedule, from eight weeks to six months. Let’s do this

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things

Birds-eye view looking down on a litter box with a dog looking into the box

Whilst typically associated with cats, the idea of litter trays for dogs isn’t entirely far-fetched



illustration of multi-colored dogs

It’s important to remember that dogs are individuals, so training isn’t one-size-fits-all

A woman wearing a knit sweater holding a dog close on the floor of her bedroom.

Train your dog to stay calm when they’re on their own – instead of sad-singing “All By Myself” until you come home.

Staffordshire bull terrier and clicker

Pro tips on training your dog with the click of a button – literally

Black puppy on leash lays next to its owner while she sits on bench resting.

Here are some tips for fitting training into your action-packed schedule

Golden retriever walking towards the camera with a pink rope toy in their mouth

It’s more than just an adorable habit… 



A woman wearing glasses lying on the floor in front of her Macbook and stroking her cat.

Or are they just ignoring you...

Cat being affectionate towards woman with tattoos

You could solve the mystery that is your kitty

A woman walking 5 dogs on leashes outside.

A study found that a dog’s breed accounts for less than 10 percent of their behaviour

Man walking his dog on a pavement

We delve into the age-old debate

woman on the bus with her dog on the chair

An awkward reality for many of us

Maine coon cat gnaws spray bottle with water laying on sofa.

And how to really get them to stop jumping on the counter

Smiling couple sitting on sofa with two playful labrador puppies.

Take it slow. This process should never feel like speed-dating

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat

A woman walking with her dog at golden hour.

Animal behaviourist Karen London on how ‘springing forward’ causes your dog or cat to lose sleep, too

