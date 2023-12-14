You’ve heard about ‘superfoods’ for humans (lookin’ at you, salmon and blueberries). But what makes a food ‘super’ for dogs? Canine superfoods deliver the maximum amount of nutrients with minimum calories. And as it turns out, lots of superfoods for dogs are good for humans, too.

The nutrient-packed picks below will help your dog (and you) fight disease, boost energy, and maintain good health in general. They make great additions to your dog’s diet – whether you feed them packaged dog food or home-cooked meals. Just be sure to introduce these foods gradually and in proper portions – and run them by your vet first if your dog has any dietary or health issues.

10 superfoods for dogs

Danny Owens / Stocksy

1. Kale

This supercharged leafy green contains loads of vitamins opens in a new tab , including A, E and C. Kale is a good source of antioxidants and helps the liver detoxify the body. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. If your dog has bladder stones or kidney disease, ask your vet before feeding your dog kale; it may need to be avoided.

Duet Postscriptum / Stocksy

2. Carrots

Crunchy and naturally sweet, carrots are loved by most dogs. They’re loaded with carotenoids, fibre, vitamins C and K (which aid in blood clotting to help wounds heal), as well as potassium. They also have magnesium, manganese, most of the B vitamins, and phosphorus, which is required for energy production, among other things.

3. Pumpkin

Low in calories and high in soluble fibre, pumpkin opens in a new tab helps maintain a healthy digestive tract. It is low in sodium and exceptionally high in carotenoids, potassium and vitamin C; it also has some calcium and B vitamins.

Gabriel Bucataru / Stocksy

4. Sweet potatoes

These tuberous root veggies are rich in beta-carotene and boast 150% more antioxidants than blueberries. Sweet potatoes are also super-high in heart-healthy vitamin A and packed with vitamin C to keep your dog’s immune system strong.

Olga Sibirskaya / Stocksy

5. Fish

Oily fishes like herring, salmon, sardines, mackerel opens in a new tab and anchovies are bursting with omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s can do wonders for your dog’s skin, coat and brain; it can also inhibit inflammatory processes that cause arthritic pain opens in a new tab and other chronic canine conditions. (If your dog has any of these conditions, ask your vet if fish oil in capsule form might help, too.) Fish are also an excellent protein source, with many essential vitamins and minerals.

Sarah Chai / Pexels

6. Nori (dried seaweed)

Dried edible seaweed is a Japanese staple. Often associated with sushi, nori is available in some supermarkets, especially those that stock Asian food items. It has protein, galactans (a soluble fibre), vitamins C, E and all the Bs, and minerals such as zinc and copper. It also contains some lesser-known sterols and chlorophyll, which may help regulate metabolism. Nori may also aid in fat metabolism, immune function and anti-tumour responses. Be sure to buy low-sodium nori to keep your dog’s salt intake in check.

Harald Walker / Stocksy

7. Chia seeds

The seeds of this traditional grain have several of the same benefits as the more well-known ‘super seed’ flax. But unlike flax seed opens in a new tab , you don’t need to grind them to reap the health benefits. You can simply sprinkle seeds on to your dog’s meals. The nutritional benefits of chia include fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, antioxidants and even protein. They are also highly absorbent, which means they can help hydrate the body.

Harald Walker / Stocksy

8. Quinoa

Commonly considered a grain, quinoa opens in a new tab is actually a seed related to spinach. It’s a complete protein, supplying all eight of the essential amino acids and is a good source of fibre, folate, magnesium, iron, phosphorous, and many phytochemicals. One of the few vegetable opens in a new tab sources of complete proteins, quinoa is a potent antioxidant and helps reduce the risk of diabetes.

Luke Liable / Stocksy

9. Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains active cultures known as probiotics opens in a new tab (aka, healthy bacteria), which help keep bad bacteria away. It may improve gut function, contains a number of nutrients, including protein, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin B12, potassium, zinc and iodine. It is also a fair source of other B vitamins, such as riboflavin and pantothenic acid (required for enzyme action and energy production, as well as other cellular functions).

Jahor Mylnikau / Alamy Stock Photo

10. Blueberries

Loaded with phytochemicals, blueberries are a great treat for your dog year-round (you can buy them fresh or frozen). The deep blue colour comes from anthocyanidins, which are potent antioxidants; blueberries also supply vitamins C and E, manganese and fibre. It’s best to give your dog small quantities since gorging on this tasty fruit can adversely affect canine (and human) bowel movements.

A few other healthy foods for dogs