dog lifestyle
- shopping
Your Dog Can Now Enjoy the Iconic Colin the Caterpillar – Sort Of
The Marks & Spencer staple is now available in a dog-friendly form
- lifestyle
What to Do With Your Dog When You Go Away On Holiday
Whether you’ve got a laid-back Lab or a temperamental Terrier, there’s a pet care option for everyone
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- lifestyle
Should You Walk Your Dog In a Cemetery?
People are questioning not just if you’re allowed to walk your dog in a graveyard, but whether you should
- lifestyle
Meet-Ups For Rescue Dogs Help Pets & Their Parents Find Community
As more people choose to adopt, rescue dog meet-ups are popping up all over the UK and the US. One writer took her former stray Lucy along to see what it’s all about…
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Cool This Summer as Animal Charities Warn of Hot Spell
Animal welfare charities and veterinary organisations have teamed up to urge on pet parents to get clued up ahead of the warm weather
- health
When is it Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?
How to keep your dog safe, happy and active all summer long
- lifestyle
What Happens If You Don’t Take Your Dog For a Walk?
And what you can do inside instead
- lifestyle
The Wholesome Instagram Capturing the Love Between Queer Pet Parents & Their Dogs
“For queer people, friends become their chosen family – and dogs are just an extension of that”. @Dogsandtheirdykes is the wholesome content you need today
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
Nepo Pups Are the Real Stars of the Summer, and They’re Living the High Life
Move over Brat Girl Summer, the nepo dogs are here to stay
- lifestyle
TikTok’s Glimmers Over Triggers Trend Is the Answer to Better Dog Walks
Your daily walks together are a special time for both you and your pup. Here’s how to lower stresses and find more joy during your daily routine
- health
Enough With The Shedding! How To Stop Your Dog From Getting Hair Everywhere
Vets, groomers and cleaning experts weigh in on how to manage when you’re drowning in dog fur
- behaviour
Does Your Dog Know How Long You Go Away For?
Can dogs tell the difference between a day, a week or a month?
- lifestyle
Unexpected Safety Hacks For Anxious Dog Parents
Ways to keep your dog safe that you’ve never thought of
- lifestyle
Renters Reform Bill: Can My Landlord Ban Me From Having Pets?
Know your rights as new legislation comes into place
- lifestyle
How Do I Get People to Accept That I Hate Dating and My Dogs Are All I Need?
People love to be nosy. Here’s how to fend them off – because you’re happy!
- lifestyle
Catch the Wave: The Ultimate Guide to Dog Surfing
Let it rip...
- shopping
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
- lifestyle
The England Team’s Number One WAGs
It's coming home, but who are the pups the players are going home to?
- lifestyle
Great Danes: The History and Origins of the Working Dog
Where did the Great Dane originate? Learn more about the history and genetic origins of this working dog
- lifestyle
Labs Hired at Tewkesbury Abbey to “Put Visitors at Ease”
The dynamic duo have already made a paws-itive impact
- lifestyle
#DogsAtPollingStations Are Taking Their Pet Parents To Vote
Number one concern? The cheese tax
- lifestyle
Can I Take My Anxious Dog On Holiday?
Think a holiday with your nervous pup is off-limits? You just need to make a few adjustments. Here’s how to have a dreamy trip that you and your anxious dog can enjoy
- behaviour
Born This Way: How to Meet The Needs of Your Dog’s Breed
Different breeds need different things...
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Dorset
Heading to the country or coast in Dorset? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
- lifestyle
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
- lifestyle
The Dog Fostering Lifeline Helping People Flee Domestic Abuse
Beloved pets are often used by perpetrators of domestic abuse to manipulate their victims. That’s why Dogs Trust runs a specialist service to temporarily home dogs while their parents seek safety
- behaviour
How to Toilet Train a Puppy in a Flat With No Outdoor Space
Just ’letting them out in the garden’ isn't an option for everyone, especially in this economy
- lifestyle
The Rise of DINKWADs: The Dual Income Couples Who’ll Do Anything For Their Dogs
Life is sweet for the pups of these pet parents...
- behaviour
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
- health
Dalmatians May Be the Key to Spotting Genetic Diseases, Say Scientists
Those spots aren’t just for show...
- behaviour
How To Deal With A Food-Motivated Dog During Picnic Season
There is nothing more humbling than apologising to a stranger in the park while your dog nibbles on their sausage roll
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Brighton
Heading to the vibrant seaside city of Brighton? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
- health
How to Keep Your Dog Happy On Cage Rest
It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom...
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in the New Forest
Heading to the picturesque wild pony-filled New Forest? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup
- shopping
Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
- lifestyle
Dog-Friendly Holidays in Cornwall
Heading down south to the sunniest county? Here’s where to eat, sleep, play and walk with your pup in Cornwall
- lifestyle
How to Keep Your Dog Safe In a Car According to Experts (and the Law)
Including how to stop them jumping out the window whilst you’re driving...
- health
A British Guide to the Countryside – For City Dogs
From thorns and grass seeds to more insidious threats such as snake bites and jellyfish stings, there’s a lot to watch out for
- lifestyle
Dogs Trust Invites Dog Lovers to Participate in the National Dog Survey
There’s nothing dog parents love talking about more than their pups, so why not tell the world about them?