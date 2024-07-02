Kinship site and The Kin app are combining forces to become one brand. Here’s everything you need to know

What’s changing?

We’re bringing the family together. Our two sister brands, Kinship and The Kin, are combining forces to become one: Kinship. In pet terms, we’re basically going from a Chihuahua and a Dachshund to a Chiweenie.

Kinship site and The Kin app will still have all the pet parent help you’re used to – just with a single new look and name. (And some new features coming soon…)

Why the shift?

We started both Kinship and The Kin to help make pet parenting easier for everyone. By bringing the two together, we can make it easier for you to find all the pet help you need in one place. So, now you have one single source you can trust for all things pet parenting.

Why the name Kinship?

Kinship refers to the (pretty amazing) bond between people and pets. And that’s what we’re all about – helping you take care of your chosen family. Kind of like a bonus pet parent… except we don’t pick up the poo.

When is everything changing?

Kinship will officially launch on 26 August, 2024. We’ll keep you in the loop as things change.

What will happen to my account on Kinship site?

You don’t need to do anything. You’ll be able to use the same login information on Kinship.co.uk. And you’ll find all the same (completely free) tools, features and advice.

What will happen to my subscription to The Kin app?

Have automatic updates on? Then, you don’t need to do anything. Don’t have them on? When the time comes, you’ll be prompted to update your app. Either way, your subscription to The Kin will automatically update to a Kinship Premium subscription (at no additional fee). The subscription charge should look the same in your bank account, too.

You’ll be able to use the same login info for both the app and on Kinship.co.uk And with your Kinship Premium subscription, you’ll get access to all the same features – such as 24/7 vet chat and record storage.