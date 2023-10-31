How to Stop Your Cat From Using Your Christmas Decorations to Torture You

There is a way to keep these Christmas chaos demons at bay – here are some tips

Cats are notoriously curious – there’s a famous saying about it for a reason – and they often can’t resist scaling the Christmas tree or knocking that shiny new snow globe off the table. Next thing you know, your favourite glass ornament is shattered on the floor, your tinsel is in tangled tatters and your classy and festive home has become a minefield of knocked-down and broken decorations.

Now that we’re in prime decorating season, how can you trim the tree or decorate your mantelpiece without your feline friend bringing total destruction down upon you? At this point, your tree, stockings and fairy lights are probably already close to or ready to go, so the real question is: how do you keep it all intact?

Kinship has already compiled some vet-approved tips for how to keep your cat safe opens in a new tab during the festive period, so let’s talk about how to prevent your Christmas decorations from becoming your cat’s newest playthings, too.

Let your cat scale the heights (of the Christmas tree)

One of the joys of decorating for Christmas is putting up a massive tree and spending the day adorning it with lights and baubles. But if you have a cat, you may want to take the whole process a little more slowly.

Certified cat behaviourist and Kinship Expert Collective member Cristin Tamburo says that cats are naturally drawn to play with or hunt things that are hanging, moving or sparkling. “As one of the few animals that are both predator and prey, cats like to hide and climb, as this helps them feel more safe and secure in their territory,” says Cristin.

Whether your tree is real or artificial, your cat’s eyes are sure to light up at the sight of a new tower to climb. So, if you have yet to hang those ornaments, let your kitty check it out first. Instead of turning up the Christmas songs and pulling out your favourite box of baubles, give your cat a day or two to explore the tree (and yes, climb the branches). Once your cat gets bored with the new addition to your home, you can decorate in heavenly peace.

Shut the door, keep out the kitty

Decorating the whole house for the Christmas holidays is half the fun, but it becomes a hazard when your cat wants to knock literally everything off the table, shelves and counters. Anyone who’s stumbled on a broken item that their cat tossed on to the floor can confirm this feeling is far from holly jolly.

If you have a particularly curious (and obnoxious) cat, you may want to confine your decorating to a single room – preferably one with a door you can close. While it may be less exciting to lock your holiday spirit away, you’ll be grateful that your favourite nutcrackers and ornaments will survive for another year.

Make sure Christmas comes early

You don’t have to wait until 25 December to give your cat a gift. (Let’s face it, they don’t even know what Christmas is anyway.) Sometimes Santa Paws arrives a little early, even if your kitty is more naughty than nice.

Instead of wrapping that perfect gift up and putting it under the tree, save yourself the trouble and let your cat enjoy their presents a little earlier. A new scratching post and some fun catnip toys can be a very convenient distraction from all the decorative touches going up around the house.

��“The more enrichment (and entertainment) we can have for our cats throughout the home, the less interested they will be in our holiday decorations,” says Cristin.

Keep your favourite breakables out of reach

Many of us have those special ornaments and Christmas decorations that have been passed down for generations. And it takes a cat approximately five seconds to completely destroy that family heirloom.

To safely celebrate the season with your favourite feline, it’s a good idea to keep all breakables and potentially hazardous items either in storage or in a room that your cat can’t access. Instead, opt for felt, paper or wood ornaments and decor that won’t break when it falls (or is unceremoniously knocked from its perch).

Teach an old cat new tricks

Contrary to popular opinion, you can train a cat just like a dog, through positive reinforcement – and it’s never too late to start. You’re probably rolling your eyes at the idea of hiring a behaviourist for your cat or trying some training methods at home. But you can achieve change in your cat’s behaviour, even if it’s a Christmas miracle.

“With any unwanted cat behaviour, the best training methods are the art of distraction/redirection and positive reinforcement,” says Cristin. “When trying to keep your cat away from holiday decorations, try adding more alternative things that pique their interest. Once the cat is refocused on that item, reward with treats and praise (or whatever that cat considers motivating). Be consistent with this, as it will take a little time for the cat to learn that new, more appropriate behaviour.”

Of course, the sooner you can start training your cat not to be a festive decoration menace, the better. Stock up on their favourite treats to encourage them to play with designated scratching posts and toys, rather than batting at the fairy lights. Your decorations – and your patience – will be in much better shape if you do.