Should you keep your kitty indoors or let them roam? It’s a dilemma that divides cat parents, and it’s one that definitely differs from country to country. Struggling to decide what to do with your cat? Our indoor versus outdoor cat guide will help you weigh up the benefits of the great outdoors against the potential risks and make an informed decision about what is best for your moggie.

Main Takeaways In the UK, 67 percent of cats have access to both the indoors and the outdoors.

Outdoor access provides cats mental and physical stimulation, reducing boredom and allowing cats to engage in natural behaviours such as climbing, exploring and hunting.

Free-roaming cats face risks including road traffic accidents, disease transmission, poisoning, fights and theft.

On average, indoor cats live longer than outdoor cats.

Outdoor cats can harm wildlife.

Indoor cats can suffer from boredom, frustration, stress and obesity if they’re not provided with adequate mental and physical stimulation.



Do vets recommend keeping your cat inside?

In the UK, veterinarians generally advocate for outdoor access unless specific circumstances, such as age, disabilities or medical conditions, necessitate keeping them exclusively indoors. The UK’s Code of Practice for the Welfare of Cats opens in a new tab states that if a cat is kept indoors, their guardian should provide sufficient space and activities to allow them to exercise, climb and play to prevent stress, obesity and related diseases.

Pros and cons of indoor cats

Pros

Potential longer lifespan.

Reduced risk of disease, injury and parasites.

A safer environment.

Cons

Lack of opportunities to engage in natural behaviours.

Greater risk of boredom, frustration and stress.

More likely to develop behaviour problems or become overweight or obese.

Pros and cons of outdoor cats

Pros

Greater mental stimulation.

A more natural, independent lifestyle.

More exercise.

Cons

Potential shorter lifespan.

Risk of disease, injury, theft or loss.

Potential harm to wildlife.





Should you let your indoor cat roam outside?

Start by assessing the risks in your area opens in a new tab . The countryside is generally safer than urban areas. Busy roads can make free-roaming risky, as an indoor cat may not have the street smarts to avoid traffic, while a high density of cats makes territorial fights more common. Kittens shouldn’t be allowed to venture outdoors until they’ve been vaccinated opens in a new tab , microchipped and neutered.

How to keep your cat safe outdoors

Microchipping increases the chances of reunion with a missing kitty, and it’s now a legal requiremen opens in a new tab for all cats before 20 weeks of age. Vaccinations and regular flea and worming treatments are essential. Neutering will help deter them from straying too far from home, but if you have a keen explorer, keeping tabs on them with a GPS tracker opens in a new tab will give you peace of mind. Opt for cat-safe plants, opens in a new tab and avoid growing highly toxic lilies opens in a new tab .

Vaccinations for outside cats

In addition to the core vaccinations opens in a new tab which protect against cat flu (feline herpes and calicivirus) and enteritis (panleukopenia virus), the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons opens in a new tab recommends that outdoor cats are vaccinated against the feline leukaemia virus (FeLV), which spreads primarily through bite wounds inflicted during fights.

Do outdoor cats have more health issues?

Outdoor cats face higher risks of injuries and illnesses from traffic collisions, fights, attacks by dogs and foxes, people shooting them with pellet guns and slug pellet, plant or antifreeze poisoning. They’re also more prone to skin parasites, and hunters who catch and eat birds and rodents opens in a new tab can become infected with intestinal worms.

Do indoor or outdoor cats live longer?

Indoor-only cats live, on average, around 10–16 years opens in a new tab . While free-roaming outdoor cats can live long lives, studies show that their life expectancy can be much shorter. opens in a new tab

Will a cat’s behaviour change if they go outdoors?

Some cats become more confident and independent when given outdoor access. However, they can develop territorial aggression, become aloof, or even up sticks and move in with a neighbour opens in a new tab . Frightening encounters with territorial cats, fireworks and thunderstorms can cause fear and anxiety, potentially leading to undesirable behaviour changes like toileting outside the litter box or spraying inside the house.

Reasons why you would keep your cat indoors

Cats with contagious diseases like feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) should be kept indoors so they can’t mix with other cats. Blind or deaf cats lack the sensory abilities to detect hazards like traffic and other animals, making them particularly vulnerable, while cats with impaired mobility may be unable to escape danger. Hairless breeds can suffer from sunburn or hypothermia.

Elderly cats and young kittens also struggle to regulate their body temperature, making them more susceptible to outdoor extremes of heat or cold. Un-neutered cats should be kept inside to prevent unplanned litters.

It’s also advisable to keep your cat indoors for a few weeks if they’re a new addition to the family or if you’ve moved house. This will give them time to adjust to their new environment and discourage them from attempting to return to their old home.

Do cats get sad if they can’t go outside?

Cats may become depressed if they are suddenly denied outdoor access or if they have high prey drive and don’t have an appropriate outlet for predatory behaviour, such as interactive play sessions or food puzzles. They can also feel frustrated or anxious if they can see birds or an unfamiliar cat outside but can’t get to them, often resulting in redirected aggression towards their feline companions or pet parents.

Ways to let your cat enjoy the outdoors if they stay inside

Cat containment fencing or a catio opens in a new tab can give your kitty the run of the garden, patio or balcony without the risk of them disappearing over the fence or getting into danger. Mesh window or door screening lets indoor-only cats enjoy fresh air. You can also grow pots of cat grass or create a sensory box filled with dried leaves or cat-safe herbs to bring the outside in. While it’s possible to train a cat to walk on a harness and lead or travel in a pet pushchair, this takes away their sense of choice and control, which can make them feel vulnerable, stressed, frustrated or anxious.

Bottom line: keep your cat indoors or let them outside?

Consider your cat’s breed, temperament, health and life experience and the suitability of the environment to meet their specific needs. If you can mitigate any risks, outdoor access can benefit your cat’s physical, mental and emotional health. However, if safety is a concern, an enriched indoor life with access to an enclosed balcony, catio or secure garden is the best compromise.

Frequently asked questions about indoor versus outdoor cats

Is it better to have an indoor or outdoor cat?

There’s no definitive answer. Cats are individuals, so what suits one cat won’t necessarily be the right choice for another. It’s a myth that indoor cats can’t get sick or injured opens in a new tab – they still face household hazards, including falls from windows or balconies and exposure to toxic plants, foods or cleaning products. Some cats find the outside world overwhelming rather than enriching, and having to be constantly vigilant or compete for territory can lead to chronic stress.

Are cats happy being kept indoors?

Most pet cats are happy in a stimulating indoor environment that provides three-dimensional space, multiple hiding places, litter boxes, toys and opportunities to express their natural behaviours. However, feral cats struggle to adapt to indoor living and can experience extreme fear in a confined, unfamiliar environment.

Is it cruel to keep a cat indoors?

No, as long as their species-specific and individual needs are met, indoor cats can live happy, healthy, fulfilling lives. However, providing inadequate mental and physical stimulation can reduce your cat’s quality of life and cause stress or obesity, which are associated with health issues including diabetes, urinary tract disease (FLUTD) and osteoarthritis.

Do cats benefit from being outside?

Yes, outdoor time provides cats with more space for exercise and exploration, the stimulation of an ever-changing environment, and the ability to engage in innate behaviours like climbing and hunting. In some cases, the risks can outweigh the benefits, but cat containment fencing, catios, and enclosed balconies provide the best of both worlds, keeping cats safe while allowing them to enjoy the smells, sights and sounds of the great outdoors.

