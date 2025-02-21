If you’ve ever watched Crufts and thought, “that dog has a better haircare routine opens in a new tab than I do”, you’re not alone. The world’s greatest dog show opens in a new tab is a showcase of elite-level floof and finesse, with thousands of impeccably groomed canines vying for the coveted Best in Show title. But what do Crufts winners actually get (aside from bragging rights at the park)? And what does it take to be crowned Top Dog? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who won Crufts 2024?

The latest Crufts Best in Show champion is Viking (Ch Brighttouch Drift The Line Through Dialynne), an Australian Shepherd co-owned by Birmingham locals Melanie Raymond, John Shaw and Kerry Kirtley. Viking impressed the judges with his impeccable poise under pressure and was the second Australian Shepherd to make it to the coveted top spot in the competition’s history.

Reserve Best in Show went to Zen (Ch Original Master’s Voice Lovesong Monamour), co-owned by Hiroshi Tsuyuki and Kao Miichi, from Japan.

In addition to Best in Show, other category winners include Obedience Champion, Lennie (Ob Ch Halligalli Take A Bow), a Border Collie from East Sussex, and the individual group winners in each category.

Viking, the Australian Shepherd Best in Show for 2024. BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

How are the Crufts winners chosen?

Dogs first compete against others of the same breed, categorised by gender, age and prior class victories. These classes opens in a new tab include Veteran, Special Puppy, Special Junior, Yearling, Post Graduate, Mid Limit, Limit and Open – each awarded separately for dogs and bitches. The winners of these classes then compete for the Dog and Bitch Challenge Certificate (CC). The two CC winners go head-to-head to determine the Best of Breed.

Once the Top Dog of each breed is selected, they move on to compete in their respective Group. In the UK, there are seven Groups: Toys, Gundogs, Utility, Hounds, Working, Pastoral and Terriers. The winners from each Group then face off to determine Best in Show and Reserve Best in Show.

How much do Crufts winners win?

If you’re picturing stacks of cash for the winners, think again. Unlike some international dog shows, Crufts isn’t about big-money prizes. The Best in Show winner takes home a trophy and a small cash prize (usually around £200), but the real rewards come in the form of fame, occasionally sponsorship deals, and – if they’re not already – a boost in breeding value. It is reported opens in a new tab that puppies from a Crufts champion dam can fetch upwards of £1,500, and a male Best of Breed winner could earn several hundreds of thousands of pounds in stud fees.

Zen, Best in Show runner up for 2024. BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

What do Crufts winners get?

Aside from all the glory and a very fancy rosette, Crufts champions receive:

A replica of the solid silver Keddall Memorial Trophy.

A small cash prize of £200.

Endorsements & opportunities – past winners have scored deals with pet brands and even been invited onto This Morning.

A lifetime of attention, pats and T-R-E-A-T-S.

Famous Crufts winners through the years

Some dogs leave the show ring and fade into a quiet retirement of strokes on the sofa, others become legends. Here are a few of Crufts’ most iconic past champions:

Primley Sceptre: the very first Best in Show winner in 1928, Primley Sceptre was a Greyhound who set the standard for excellence.

Herbert Summers Lloyd: the most successful breeder at Crufts to date. The English Cocker Spaniel breeder won the top prize, Best in Show, on six occasions – in 1930, 1931, 1938, 1939, 1948 and 1950 – with his ‘of Ware’ legacy of dogs.

Jafrak Philippe Olivier: a Giant Schnauzer who took the title with his commanding presence 2008.

Planet Waves Forever Young Daydream Believers: Papillon from Belgium, affectionately known as Dylan, who charmed everyone with his lively personality in 2019.

Fanhill Faune: a Dalmatian who scooped the main prize back in 1968, and is still the only Dalmatian to ever be awarded with Best in Show.

What makes a Crufts winner?

If you’re wondering whether your dog could be the next Best in Show, here’s what it takes:

Breed standard perfection: each breed has a checklist of physical traits, and top dogs need to match them to a tee.

Confidence and charisma: it’s not just about looks; a winning dog needs to work the room (or ring).

Flawless movement: judges look for balance, structure and a gait that screams ‘graceful, not clumsy’.

Endless patience: grooming, training and long days at shows mean a good Crufts dog needs a saintly attitude.

Crufts winners controversies

In 2024, a French Bulldog with a short snout and pinched nostrils won the Best in Breed category but also was crowned Top Dog of the Utility Dog group leading to several animal welfare campaigners calling into question rewarding of Brachycephalic dogs. In particular, those who have been bred to have even shorter snouts and flatter faces sadly, leading to a lifetime of suffering.

“We are so disappointed that a French Bulldog with a short muzzle and pinched nostrils was awarded Best in Breed at #Crufts yesterday,” wrote the RSPCA on X (formally known as Twitter). “We should not be celebrating these traits which can cause suffering.”

These breeds with exaggerated physical traits cause many of the dogs to have blocked airways, unusually small nostrils and restricted windpipes, but breathing difficulties aren’t the only issue they face. Their extreme body structure also puts them at risk for various lifelong health conditions such as chronic skin conditions, eye issues and struggles regulating heat.

We are so disappointed that a French bulldog with a short muzzle and pinched nostrils was awarded Best in Breed at #Crufts yesterday.



We should not be celebrating these traits which can cause suffering. Join us in taking a stand against extreme breeding: https://t.co/s8MR4gI2ta https://t.co/3k3Bwjyb1s — RSPCA (England & Wales) (@RSPCA_official) March 8, 2024

How to watch Crufts and follow the winners

For everything you need to know about watching Crufts – including how to stream it from your sofa – head over to our Crufts guide opens in a new tab .

Winning Crufts is no small feat, but the real magic of the show is celebrating dogs in all their glory – whether they’re strutting their stuff in the ring or snoring on the sofa at home. So, will your dog be the next big star? Or are they more of a ‘Best in Nap’ kind of champion? Either way, they’re still Top Dog in your eyes.