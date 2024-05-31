How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window

With the weather heating up, most of us will want to start opening our windows to cool down – and it’s very important to keep your home ventilated to prevent heat-stroke opens in a new tab in cats. While cats might have nine lives and are known for landing on their feet opens in a new tab , this is definitely not a theory worth testing if you live in a flat higher than the ground floor.

Many cats love to perch precariously on window ledges (much to our horror), enjoying the breeze, watching and listening to birds and keeping tabs on the neighbourhood – but it’s much safer if they’re doing this from the inside rather than the outside. Although a cat could survive a fall from a window, the outcome is often disastrous when not fatal and can lead to complex injuries.

While it is possible to train your cat not to climb on to the windowsill and out on to a window ledge (think positive reinforcement), cats are fickle creatures and they could still jump out of an open window before you’ve even had a chance to notice they’ve moved, whether that’s because they’re bored or because they’ve seen a particularly interesting bird outside. So it’s always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to securing your open windows in the summer months. Thankfully, there are a number of ways you can do this.

Mesh screens

Flat Cats opens in a new tab specialise in providing screens made of PVC mesh that is coated with fibreglass netting, similar to that used in mosquito netting. Flat Cats are sized to suit most standard windows including wood and UPVC frames but they also offer custom sizes and door screens. The best part? No drilling of holes required – ideal if you live in rented accommodation.

The Flat Cats screen has a 5cm border of hook and loop fixings machined to the mesh and it attaches to the window frame by using corresponding self-adhesive fixings – once fitted, it can be applied and removed in seconds whenever you need it. Crucially, the Flat Cats screens don’t limit the amount of air or light that enters your home through the window. Win, win.

Courtesy of Flat Cats

There are other pet screens on the market, too, including from Streme Screen Solutions opens in a new tab and plenty of adjustable magnetic screens on Amazon opens in a new tab . Prices range from £25 to £55 for one screen, so they are a fairly budget-friendly way to keep your cat safe without compromising your interior aesthetic or having to worry too much about tricky installation.

Protection for tilted windows

If you have tilted windows (casement) you might think that means your cat won’t be able to escape out of them – you’d be wrong. Cats can fit through tiny gaps and won’t hesitate to escape Houdini style if given the opportunity; windows that are tilted open can also be dangerous for cats because they can get pinched or injured trying to climb out. That’s where protective fencing for tilted windows comes in.

This type of fencing closes off dangerous openings and is designed so that cats can’t climb up it. It can be screwed or taped on to secure the window from all sides. Zooplus has a great selection, including protective fences opens in a new tab from £5.50 and protective grills opens in a new tab from £7.50.

Safety nets

Another inexpensive way to secure your windows is by using safety nets, which are also good for balconies. However, there is a risk of your cat’s legs or paws getting caught in the gaps, so choose netting with small holes. ProtectaPet’s netting opens in a new tab comes in rolls from 5m to 100m so you can cover as many windows as you need (it’s also useful for cat-proofing your garden opens in a new tab ) – and the holes are tiny enough for inquisitive paws not to slip through. Plus, there are some very budget-friendly options available on Amazon opens in a new tab . Just make sure that you secure the net all the way along the edge of your window frame so there are no openings for your contortionist cat to escape through.

Window latches

LockLatch opens in a new tab offers adjustable latches that can be attached to windows to increase or decrease the amount that the window opens. These are primarily used as a way to let your cat out of the window while keeping your home secure, but if you were to tighten them to a very small gap that your cat can’t squeeze through, then they could also double up as a way to keep your window slightly ajar for ventilation while preventing your cat from getting out.

What to do if your cat falls out the window

If your cat does fall out the window, you should immediately take them to the vet so they can be assessed for critical injuries. If your cat has survived a fall, never assume that they’re not injured, even if you don’t see any obvious issues. Cats are also incredibly good at masking their pain and may have a broken jaw or other life-threatening internal injuries and delaying their treatment just causes them to suffer longer – so it’s vital to get them checked out by a vet either way.