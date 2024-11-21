Every cat parent out there knows that getting a kitten is an elite experience – there is nothing quite like welcoming one into your home. Kittens grow so rapidly, and once the kitten stage is over at six months opens in a new tab , and they aren’t so teeny tiny anymore, you’ll likely look back at the whirlwind with rose-tinted glasses.

But while you’re in the thick of it, it can sometimes feel like a lot. These high-energy creatures are growing fast and taking in new information, so if you find yourself feeling overwhelmed by your feline furball every so often, don’t worry – you’re not alone.

“It’s natural to feel overwhelmed, especially if your kitten’s energy seems endless,” says Angela Laws, head of community at TrustedHousesitters opens in a new tab . “Remind yourself that this phase won’t last forever – kittens eventually grow into calmer cats.”

We’ve pulled together five, expert-approved tips to help you navigate those challenging moments and enjoy this stage of this new pet parenting adventure.

Establish a routine

Consistency is key – not just for your kitten, but for you too. “Kittens thrive on routine,” says Angela, “and setting a schedule for feeding, play and rest times can help both of you feel more settled. Predictability helps reduce stress for your kitten and creates a sense of order for you.”

It’s not always going to be possible to stick to your new routine completely rigidly. Cut yourself some slack if things don’t always go to plan. Overall, however, having a routine will help you adapt to live with your adorable, energetic housemate.

Create a safe space

Providing your kitten with a designated safe space is absolutely key – and comes with a myriad of benefits. Not only does it give them an area to call their own while adjusting to their new home, but it also gives you a chance to “catch your breath,” says Angela, if things have got a little bit… chaotic.

Maybe they’ve just chewed your phone charger (again!) or won’t give you space you to change the litter tray – whatever is going on, it’s OK to need a moment or two (or three) away from them.

“Set up a quiet, safe and cosy area opens in a new tab with their bed, some toys and a scratching post where they can retreat,” says Angela.

“This allows them to familiarise themselves with and become confident in their surroundings,” she adds, “giving them a sense of independence and ensures they’re entertained while you take a much-needed moment to recharge.”

If your kitten seems particularly stressed, Angela recommends pheromone products opens in a new tab , but stresses you should “make sure to consult with your vet before doing so”.

Schedule regular playtime

Playtime isn’t just for fun – it’s a key part of helping your kitten use up their high levels of energy, while strengthening the bond between you.

Angela recommends investing in interactive toys opens in a new tab such as feather wands to help your kitten exercise both their body and mind opens in a new tab . They don’t need extensive sessions either, because your kitten will tire pretty easily, they spend much of the day sleeping after all, so you just need to “aim for two to three short sessions daily”, says Angela.

Don’t forget, “a well-exercised kitten is less likely to get into mischief when left to their own devices”, so this one is well worth doing.

Don’t feel guilty about taking breaks

Pet parent guilt is real (trust us opens in a new tab ), especially when your four-legged friends are young. While leaving your kitten for prolonged amounts of time on their own isn’t ideal (adopting a pair opens in a new tab can help to prevent loneliness as they have a playmate), you’ll inevitably have to leave your kitten every now and then.

Whether it’s work, family or social commitments, you’re going to have to do your own thing sometimes, and a cat sitter opens in a new tab is a great workaround – not only will your kitten get more socialisation, ensuring they don’t become anxious around others, but you also get to have a well-deserved break to know they’re in good hands.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help!” says Angela. “Whether you need someone to entertain your kitten during a busy workday or you’re planning a getaway, finding the right cat sitter can be invaluable.”

“Look for sitters through trusted platforms opens in a new tab or recommendations from fellow pet parents,” she says. “A sitter can give your kitten focused attention, allowing you some time to reset.”

Prioritise self-care

You’re already taking great care of your kitten, but are you taking care of yourself, too? “Practice self-care: take a walk, talk to other pet parents for advice, or simply enjoy a quiet moment away,” says Angela, adding that “a happy pet parent equals a happy kitten, so don’t neglect your own well-being”.

“Raising a kitten can be challenging, but it’s also one of the most rewarding experiences,” adds Angela. “By establishing routines, taking breaks and seeking help when needed, you’ll set the foundation for a strong bond and a happy home.”