30 Strange Signs My Cat Is Happy

Cats can be notoriously hard to read. Is that tail wag good or bad? What about that piercing cry? How about that fish head they left on your pillow? From body language opens in a new tab and behaviour to cryptic meows opens in a new tab and poems, we’ve assembled a list of all the very normal ways you’ll know – for sure – your cat is happy. Your cat is happy if they:

Wait to parkour off your spleen until the sun rises.

Puke opens in a new tab on your least favourite shoes.

Repot your plants.

Cry at an oddly melodic frequency.

Let you hold them for just a few sweet extra seconds.

Tell you how their day has been when you ask.

Leave the couch alone, and claw the chair they know you’re throwing out.

Bite you less – not zero, but less.

Fall asleep opens in a new tab on your side of the bed so soundly you do not dare disturb them.

Book a cruise.

Only knock the big coins off your dresser (so they’re easier to find).

Use the litter box opens in a new tab as their personal zen garden.

Have an extra pep in their step as they run away from the doorbell.

Give you a five-second warning before they throw up on your light-coloured wool rug.

Sit on the counter to watch you cook and hold their tongue when you mix up the sugar and flour again.

Try a bold new haircut.

Shred your shoelaces as a way to say, ‘Buy the loafers, you deserve them!’

Make long, uninterrupted eye contact with you.

Have the appetite of a human teenage boy, eating everything opens in a new tab in sight.

Are in the best physical shape of their life with washboard abs.

Won’t – and cannot – stop purring opens in a new tab .

Greet you at the door when you come home and construct an impressive blockade so you can’t leave again.

Intuitively headbutt opens in a new tab you in all your weakest areas.

Make so many biscuits opens in a new tab they have to open a shop.

Save their most vibrant vomit for your most colourful rug.

Invest in their environment by starting a private art collection.

Take long luxurious baths.

Arrange their toys in a formation that kinda looks like ‘Play with me’ from a specific angle.

Tastefully show you their belly opens in a new tab .