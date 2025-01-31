As pet parents, we all want our dogs to have fun walks – it’s wonderful to see a dog, ears flapping in the wind, having a run in the fresh air.

But for some, letting their dog off the lead in public spaces like parks, beaches, or moors isn’t always an option. Whether their pet is reactive opens in a new tab , still in training or they simply prefer a quieter, stress-free walk, many pet parents are looking for alternatives. Enter dog walking fields.

Why dog walking fields are gaining popularity

Dog walking fields offer a secure, enclosed space that owners can book for exclusive use. Over the past few years, these fields have become increasingly popular, providing a safe haven for dogs to run, play and explore without distractions or risks.

According to research opens in a new tab from the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association, 2.1 million welcomed new pets into their homes during the Covid-19 lockdowns. However, with limited opportunities for early socialisation, some dogs developed behavioural challenges.

A study opens in a new tab by the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) found that many pet parents struggle with issues opens in a new tab such as lead-pulling, clinginess and even aggression. This has contributed to the growing demand for secure fields where dogs can exercise safely and independently.

The benefits of enclosed dog fields

The reasons for using enclosed fields are varied.

Jo Robinson-Howarth, founder of mental health platform The Happiness Club opens in a new tab , uses a dog walking field to exercise her four-year-old Flat-Coated Retriever, Bear. “He’s not dangerous or reactive, but he’s a big dog. I don’t let him off the lead in public spaces to avoid startling anyone, and because his recall outside our usual environment isn’t great. But Bear needs to run, and these fields let him do that safely. One field we use even has agility equipment, while another has woodland and open space for him to explore.”

In London, Jenna Riff also uses a dog walking field with her reactive Welsh Terrier Ralph to give her peace of mind. “As he is reactive, especially towards other dogs, I can’t let him off the lead in the park. Using a dog walking field allows him to have a really good run and I can throw the ball for him.”

How dog walking fields work

Most enclosed fields are secured with fencing that a dog cannot get under, through or over (typically 5–6 feet and above). Booking is predominantly done online much like booking a table in a restaurant – pick your date, time slot, check availability and receive conformations. Slots usually start from 30 minutes, with longer options available.

Prices for dog walking fields can vary quite considerably depending on geographical location, size of field and amenities available on site. Some fields are just that – an enclosed piece of land. However, many are equipped with agility equipment, wooded areas or varied terrains for dogs to explore. Some include a sheltered area for the parents with some even equipped with seating and charging points so you can stay connected while your four-legged friend runs free.

Dog trainers and professional use

Dog trainers are also taking advantage of the secure spaces. James Hare, a puppy and dog trainer based near Ely, Cambridgeshire, has been using secure fields for years. He explains: “The controlled environment is invaluable for training. It also means that whilst I am teaching, knowing I only have the dogs I have booked into my class, gives me confidence and security that I won’t be interrupted by off lead dogs with no or poor recall too.”

“It builds confidence for recall with owners, again, knowing I can take my own dog as a distraction for the lesson if need be, shows customers how we can create an effective recall around distractions,” he adds.

Finding a dog walking field near you

If you’re interested in booking a field, websites such as dogwalkingfields.co.uk opens in a new tab list nearly 1,000 ‘exclusive use’ fields for dogs across the UK. Simply enter your postcode to find nearby fields, along with details on amenities and booking information. The site also provides guidance for those interested in setting up their own dog walking field, covering everything from planning permission to insurance requirements.

George Hodgson, who launched The Dog Field Company opens in a new tab in Guildford in 2024, has seen a steady stream of bookings. “We are getting bookings every day and, especially mid-week, we see professional dog walkers use the field to be able to exercise the dogs in their care,” he says. “We get a lot of people with reactive dogs using the space as well as those wanting to work on their dog’s recall in a safe environment. We have a sheltered area for owners from where the whole field is visible so they can always see their pet.”

The best dog walking fields in the UK

British Dog Fields opens in a new tab is another directory for dog parents to use when looking for a safe space to exercise their pet. All the fields listed on their website have been independently checked by a member of their team and they have even launched the British Dog Fields Awards to celebrate facilities across the country. Against set criteria, members of the public could vote for their favourite field with a panel of professionals scoring each field.

In 2024, the top three winners were:

As more pet parents seek safe, controlled environments for their pups, the rise of enclosed dog walking fields is set to continue. Whether for training, exercise or peace of mind, these fields are proving to be a valuable resource for dogs and their humans alike.





