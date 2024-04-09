Making the choice to surrender your cat is a hard one, but there are charities who can help

Taking on a cat is a lifetime commitment – sometimes up to 20 years as cats (thankfully) live a long time. It’s a commitment that includes financial responsibility opens in a new tab and emotional responsibility – but with a lot of love in return.

Every so often, though, a cat parent may feel they need to give their cat up due to personal circumstances. In fact, more people than ever are finding themselves in this position right now, due to the cost of living crisis. Cats Protection, the UK’s leading cat charity, rehomed an average of around 34,000 cats opens in a new tab every year over the last five years, with around 60 percent of cats entering shelters because they’ve been surrendered by their parents.

Charities, including the RSPCA, Cats Protection opens in a new tab and Dogs Trust opens in a new tab , are running at maximum capacity and have reported an increase in the number of people citing rising costs as a factor in the need to rehome their pets. According to figures from the PDSA opens in a new tab , as many as four million pet parents have been cutting back on their weekly food shop to ensure they can continue caring for their pets – but are still struggling to make ends meet.

Surrendering your cat should be a last resort, and there are plenty of options to explore first, but we understand that sometimes personal circumstances mean you have no choice but to put your cat up for adoption. There is no shame in asking for support because shelters, charities and rescue organisations are there to assist, not judge your financial situation or circumstances. Rehoming charities know that even the thought of surrendering your animal is devastating and will try everything they can to help you keep your pet.

Steps to take before surrendering your cat

The avenues to explore before making such a huge decision depend on the reasons why you might be considering surrendering your cat. Some reasons loving cat parents might need to give up their cat (and advice from Cats Protection on each issue) are:

Financial help for food

With the cost of living crisis affecting everyone, it’s unsurprising that you might be struggling to buy food for your cat or dog right now. In fact, the RSPCA report opens in a new tab that 30 percent of people are saying they’re worried about being able to care for their pets and 23 percent of pet parents are worried about being able to feed them. But help is available – if you’re considering rehoming your cat for financial reasons, there are a number of resources to explore first.

“Anyone who is struggling to care for their cat can visit our Cost of Living Hub opens in a new tab where there is plenty of advice on money-saving tips,” an RSPCA spokesperson shared with us. “You can also find details about our food bank partnership scheme opens in a new tab , which has supplied over a million pet meals to those who are struggling in order to keep loving owners with their much-loved pets.”

We break down pet food bank options in more detail in this article opens in a new tab if you think it may help your situation.

Financial help for vet costs

Veterinary care is another area cat parents may struggle to afford.

BVA president Malcolm Morley said, “We urge all pet owners to talk to their vet for advice on simple and affordable steps to keep their animals healthy. These include neutering, keeping up to date on vaccinations, daily teeth cleaning, keeping weight in check and plenty of exercise.”

If you’re struggling to afford veterinary care for your pet, the RSPCA has some advice:

Some vets offer payment plans through a credit company if you need help spreading the cost. Not every vet can offer this, but it’s worth asking if this is an option.

If your pet requires regular medication, buying it online can sometimes be cheaper. Your vet can write you a prescription for a small fee, and you can order the medication online, which is usually much cheaper than buying it directly from the vet.

If you receive means-tested benefits and live within the postcode catchment area of one of the PDSA opens in a new tab ’s pet hospitals or pet care scheme practices, you may be eligible for free or low-cost veterinary treatments and medications. Use the PDSA’s online eligibility checker opens in a new tab to determine if they can help.

The Blue Cross operate six animal care sites in England opens in a new tab , providing vet care to pets whose parents receive certain means-tested benefits and live within the catchment area of one of the sites. The Blue Cross also offer a Veterinary Care Fund opens in a new tab of up to £300, which can be applied for by your vet practice.

What to do about behavioural problems

Sometimes it’s not financial reasons that pet parents might consider rehoming their cat, but instead behavioural problems. If you’re finding cat parenthood challenging for this reason – whether it’s not being able to train your cat to use the litterbox opens in a new tab , being kept awake at night by meowing opens in a new tab or having difficulty integrating them with your children opens in a new tab – there is advice and support to help you before you consider surrendering them.



Cats Protection offers a helpful resource opens in a new tab about how to find a good cat behaviourist and this is definitely an avenue to exhaust before giving up your cat.



However, if none of these solutions solve your personal reasons for needing to surrender your cat, then read on to find out how to do so.

Organisations that take surrendered cats for free

RSPCA

An RSPCA spokesperson explained the following to us: “Unfortunately, the RSPCA has to prioritise rescuing animals from some of the worst cases of neglect and cruelty, which means we do not have the resources to take in healthy stray cats or unwanted pets. For those who are struggling to care for their pets and may be looking to rehome them, they can contact their local branch of the RSPCA or a rehoming charity such as Cats Protection.”

Cats Protection

If you do need to give up your cat, speak to your local Cats Protection branch opens in a new tab . They will make sure they’re taken care of and placed in the right home. They also offer lots of resources opens in a new tab to help.

Blue Cross

If you wish to discuss the option of giving up your cat, you can call your nearest Blue Cross rehoming centre opens in a new tab and follow the options for ‘give up a pet’ or email pet.admissions@bluecross.org.uk opens in a new tab . Their rehoming admissions team will ask a few simple questions and promises to listen without judgement.

Battersea

As Battersea explains, “At Battersea, we aim never to turn away a dog or cat in need of our help, and we are committed to ensuring that every dog and cat receives the highest standards of care opens in a new tab .

“No matter your circumstances, we will listen without judgement, and do what we can to make things as simple as possible. We’ve been finding loving new homes for beloved pets for over 160 years and our staff are dedicated to caring for every cat. We will help them to settle in, get to know their individual quirks, and do everything we can to find the best possible home for them.

“If you are looking to bring your cat to Battersea, please email us at one of our locations below. We will then send you a pre-admission form so that we can find out all about your cat.” Learn more information here opens in a new tab .

How to prepare your cat for surrender

Check with the charity first

Before doing anything, contact the charity or rescue organisation you plan to surrender your cat to. Some may have specific requirements or waiting lists, so it’s essential to ensure they can accept your cat.

Prepare your cat’s information

Health and medical records : gather any records for your cat’s vaccinations, treatments and vet visits. This will help the charity or rescue provide proper care and facilitate a smooth transition for your cat into a new home.

Microchip details : if your cat is microchipped, ensure the charity has the details, including whether the cat’s information is up to date. Some charities may require you to transfer the microchip details to them.

Personality and behaviour: write down any specific behaviour details (eg, if your cat is shy, friendly or has any particular habits) that can help the charity understand your cat’s needs and personality. If there are any quirks, such as a dislike of certain people or animals, mention them.

Help your cat feel comfortable

Transport preparations : place your cat in a secure, comfortable carrier for transport. Make sure the carrier is large enough for your cat to stand up and turn around in, but not too spacious that they can get tossed around.

Familiar items : if possible, include items that will comfort your cat during the transition, such as their favourite blanket or toy. The scent of familiar objects can help ease their stress.

Provide food and water: ensure your cat has access to food and water before transport. However, avoid overfeeding them right before the trip to prevent accidents.

Prepare emotionally

Surrendering a pet can be an emotional process. Take the time to consider how you’re feeling and try prepare yourself and your family members – particularly children – for what is about to happen. Be open and honest with the charity or shelter about the reasons for surrendering your cat – they won’t judge you. Whether it’s due to financial hardship, a change in living circumstances, or health issues, they will be better able to assist if they understand your situation.

What happens after you surrender your cat

After you surrender your cat to a charity or animal shelter, several things typically happen as they assess and prepare your cat for rehoming. The RSPCA spokesperson explains: “If a local branch of the RSPCA is able to take in an unwanted pet, they will ensure that the cat receives any veterinary care and treatment they need. Every pet in our care is treated for fleas and worms, neutered and microchipped and then the RSPCA will look to find them a loving new home.”

Depending on a shelter’s resources and your cat’s needs, they may be placed in a foster home. This provides a quieter, more personal environment where the cat can acclimate and be cared for. If a foster home isn’t immediately available or necessary, your cat will stay at the charity’s shelter or adoption centre, where they will be cared for until they are adopted.



Your cat may be advertised as up for adoption via their website or social media, or may be visited and chosen in person. Some charities offer updates on your cat’s progress or adoption status. Depending on the charity, they might keep you informed if your cat is adopted or provide information on how your cat is doing – but this is not always the case so be prepared to not receive any further updates about your cat once you’ve surrendered them.

Final thoughts: where to surrender your cat for free

If you’re in the UK and need to surrender your cat, several charities and organisations can help. The RSPCA, Cats Protection, Blue Cross and Battersea are among the main charities that accept surrendered cats, offering support without judgment. These organisations provide rehoming services and ensure your cat receives the necessary care, including medical treatment, neutering and microchipping. Before surrendering, it’s important to contact the charity to confirm they can accept your cat, as some may have waiting lists or specific requirements. These charities also offer resources to assist with financial hardships, such as food banks and veterinary care support, to help keep you and your cat together if possible.

Frequently asked questions

What to do with a cat you can’t keep?

If you can no longer keep your cat, contact a local rescue centre or charity such as the RSPCA, Cats Protection, Blue Cross or Battersea to discuss surrendering your cat. These organisations can help rehome your cat, provide necessary care, and ensure they find a loving new home. Before surrendering, make sure to check the charity’s guidelines and consider exploring options like rehoming through friends or family.

What is the 3-3-3 rule for cats?

The 3-3-3 rule for cats is a guideline that helps pet parents understand the adjustment period for a cat in a new environment. It suggests that it typically takes 3 days for a cat to start adjusting, 3 weeks for them to begin feeling more comfortable and settled, and 3 months to fully acclimate to their new home, building trust and forming bonds with their new family. Patience and gradual introductions are key during this transition.

Will RSPCA take unwanted cats?

“For those wanting to discuss possible options about rehoming their pet cats, they can contact their local branch of the RSPCA to ask for assistance in some instances, or a rehoming charity such as Cats Protection,” advises an RSPCA spokesperson.