It’s 3am. You’re jolted awake by the sound of your cat tearing through the hallway, ricocheting off furniture and knocking over that glass of water on your bedside table. Just as suddenly as the chaos began, your cat disappears into the darkness, leaving you wondering what the hell just happened.

Nearly every cat parent has experienced the peculiar phenomenon known as the zoomies – those mysterious bursts of energy that send cats racing around the house. But why do they do it in the middle of the night? And is there anything we can do about it?

What are the night-time zoomies?

“‘Zoomies’ is the colloquial term for a sudden burst of erratic and intense behaviour. When a cat gets the zoomies, nothing is safe. They can run and climb curtains, jump against furniture or even attack other pets,” explains Albert Colominas, cat trainer, behaviourist and founder of OutdoorBengal opens in a new tab .

These energetic episodes aren’t just random fits of hyperactivity – they actually have a technical name: Frenetic Random Activity Periods (FRAPs).

Dr Primrose Moss opens in a new tab , MA VetMB MRCVS, notes that while zoomies can happen at any time, they’re particularly common “late in the evening or when something exciting happens – like you returning home from work. They’re also – delightfully – pretty common after your cat has a poo.”

Colominas adds that, “Just like human toddlers, kittens have an overflowing fountain of energy. They’re the most likely culprits when it comes to night-time marathons”.

Daniel Warren-Cummings BSc, central behaviour officer at Cats Protection opens in a new tab , says lifestyle also plays a significant role. “The zoomies will occur more often with indoor-only cats and under-stimulated cats. For example, a fair weather cat that usually burns off lots of energy outside may be more likely to display zoomies during winter when they are not going out as much.”

Evolutionary and biological reasons

The midnight zoomies aren’t just a quirky behaviour – they’re deeply rooted in cats’ evolutionary biology.

Warren-Cummings explains, “Our domestic cats have evolved from the African Wildcat, a crepuscular animal, meaning they are more active at dawn and dusk when the hunt is more active. Our pet cats have retained this crepuscular nature, often being most active when we are trying to sleep.”

Cats are also designed to sleep in shorter bursts than humans, adds Moss, having multiple naps throughout the day and night rather than sleeping solidly.

Dr Kathryn Dench MA VetMB, vet and owner of The Pets Kingdom opens in a new tab , explains the physiological mechanism behind these energy bursts. “As the day winds down or begins, a cat’s circadian system triggers the release of the hormone glucagon from the pancreas. This makes their liver convert glycogen, a kind of stored sugar, into glucose, which floods into their bloodstream. This sudden rush of glucose is a bit like a sugar high, which needs to be burned off quickly!”

Even in our homes, cats maintain their ancient behavioural patterns. “In the wild, cats patrol, stalk, ambush, kill, eat, sleep and repeat. Domestic cats still operate on this cycle, even without the need to catch their own food,” says Colominas. “Their bodies are programmed to work within that pattern and lack of ‘work to do’ will lead to zoomies as a way to burn off unused energy.”

Research suggests that pouncing and chasing aren’t just for fun opens in a new tab – they’re practice for hunting, Colominas adds.

Common triggers for night-time activity

Several factors can influence how often your cat gets the zoomies at night.

“Cats are sensitive creatures, and changes in lighting or other environmental factors can affect when and how often they get the zoomies,” says Moss. “Bright lights at night may contribute to the zoomies, especially if they’re combined with people moving around to get ready for bed. Daily activity levels can also contribute – while it’s normal for cats to get zoomies sometimes, frequent episodes could indicate built up energy.”

Diet plays a crucial role, according to Dench. “Cats fed on a free-feeding schedule, or on a diet too high in carbohydrates, may have erratic blood sugar levels,” she says. “High-protein, species-appropriate diets tend to support more stable energy throughout the day.”

For cats that tend to get the zoomies at night, Colominas identifies two common factors: “they don’t get enough exercise during the day and their last meal is fed too early, or they are free fed”.

Is this normal behaviour? Should we ever be concerned?

The good news is that in most cases, zoomies are perfectly normal feline behaviour.

“Late night zoomies can be a fairly normal behaviour for cats, but if it’s out of the ordinary for your cat it might be worth mentioning to your vet,” advises Moss. “Noticeable changes in activity levels could indicate your cat is bored, stressed or even in pain.”

Colominas advises vigilance, particularly with older cats: “Concerns should arise when unprompted zoomies start happening out of nowhere, particularly in senior cats. If all human responsibilities are met – high-protein food, playtime and mental stimulation opens in a new tab – and zoomies persist, consider asking your vet.”

Dench elaborates on potential medical concerns: “Hyperthyroidism, common in older cats, can cause hyperactivity, weight loss and increased appetite. Restlessness at night can also be a sign of pain, particularly in cats with arthritis or dental disease. Neurological issues or cognitive dysfunction in senior cats can also disrupt sleep-wake cycles.”

How to manage night-time activity

If your sleep is regularly disrupted by nocturnal feline antics, there are several strategies to help redirect your cat’s energy.

“The key is not to suppress their natural energy but to redirect it at a more convenient time,” explains Dench. “To do this, we need to understand that this behaviour is driven by the hunt cycle, an instinctive sequence of behaviours that every cat is wired to complete.” Play with them before meals using toys that encourage hunting movements, such as wand toys or small plush toys they can ‘catch’ and kick.

A structured pre-bedtime routine can also make a big difference. “Half an hour to an hour before your bedtime feed a protein-rich meal, ideally via a puzzle feeder opens in a new tab or interactive hunting toy,” suggests Colominas. “You can also play before or after this meal, for around 10–20 minutes.”

Warren-Cummings recommends increasing your cat’s enrichment during the day. “Spend three lots of five-minute sessions playing with your cat, spread throughout the day. Short frequent sessions work better than one long session.“

Dench adds that environmental enrichment is key: “Puzzle feeders, window perches and interactive toys can keep them engaged during the day so they don’t store up all their energy for night-time zoomies. Don’t be discouraged if the cat only wants to play for 30 seconds each time during the day – that’s the natural pattern of their ancestors’ opportunistic pounce on a passing mouse, before going back to resting in the shade.”

Moss suggests: “If your cat is causing you persistently poor sleep, you may need to shut them out of the bedroom – but it’s always worth trying to address the root cause of any excessive overnight activity first.”

Embracing your cat’s natural rhythms

Understanding the zoomies means appreciating that they’re part of what makes cats unique and fascinating companions.

“Many owners think of zoomies as just a random burst of energy, but they’re actually part of a much bigger picture of feline behaviour, instinct and physiology,” says Dench. “By understanding the hunt cycle and making small adjustments to their routine, owners can help their cats express their natural behaviours in a way that benefits both the cat and the household.”

Those midnight sprints across your bedroom may be inconvenient, but they’re also a window into your cat’s wild heritage – a reminder that inside that domesticated exterior beats the heart of a natural-born hunter.

