- lifestyle
How StreetVet Supports People and Their Pets Experiencing Homelessness
Meet the charity that helps protect the animal-human bond
- health
Is Your Home Safe? Common Causes of Pet Burns in the UK and How to Prevent Them
Learn essential steps to treat pet burns , from first aid to when to seek veterinary care
- health
Black Dots On Your Dog Or Cat? Here’s What You Need to Know
We’re not talking about Dalmatians here – they can have all the spots they like
- lifestyle
This Irresponsible Article in The Cut Makes Light of Abhorrent Animal Neglect
If your mental health is causing you to neglect your pet, find them immediate care while you get help
- health
New ‘Bullycat’ Breeding Trend Sparks Outrage As Experts Warn of Severe Health Risks
Experts say this AI-like breeding trend is susceptible to serious health issues
- lifestyle
RSPCA Issues Warning to Be ‘Extra-Vigilant’ This Summer, As Attacks On Cats More Than Double
The charity’s latest figures reveal that cats are increasingly falling victim to deliberate weapon attacks
- lifestyle
What to Do, Practically, When Your Pet Dies
It might not be something you ever want to think about, but planning ahead will be a help when the time comes
- health
Is It Snowing? Or Does Your Pet Have Dandruff?
Because Head & Shoulders is absolutely not for pet use, here‘s how to clear up that flaky, snowy skin of theirs
- lifestyle
I Am a ‘Cat Lady’ and I’m Not Miserable at All, Thank You Very Much
American vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made some rude remarks and cat ladies are not having it
- lifestyle
Viral TikTok Trends Are Cute, But Does Your Pet Enjoy Them?
The real impact of social media trends on your pets’ well-being
- lifestyle
How to Photograph Your Pet Like a Pro
The world needs cute pet pics. Here are five tips to go from amateur to Annie Leibovitz
- lifestyle
Meet Lily: The Calming Cat Who Soothes Seizures and Stress
Vote for her in the Cats Protection National Cat Awards
- lifestyle
Renters Reform Bill: Can My Landlord Ban Me From Having Pets?
Know your rights as new legislation comes into place
- shopping
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Spoil Your Pets Without Breaking the Bank
Who says sales are just for humans?
- shopping
Feline Obsession? Discover Cats Protection’s Cute and Charitable New Collection
Calling all cat lovers...
- behaviour
Creepy or Cute? Discover the Truth About Why Cats Bring You Prey
Contrary to popular belief, it might not be a ‘gift’ at all...
- health
Absolutely Everything That Should Be In Your Pet’s First Aid Kit
Get your kit sorted now so you’re ready in an emergency
- lifestyle
Helping Your Child Deal With The Grief of Losing a Pet
When it’s time to say goodbye…
- health
What is Hydrotherapy For Pets?
Discover everything you need to know about this in-water treatment
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Raspberries?
It’s a great summer snack for you but can you share raspberries with your cat?
- lifestyle
Football Merch For Pets
The best accessories to help your pets show their support during the Euros
- lifestyle
40 Percent of Brits Think They Should Get PTO When Their Pet Dies
The death of a pet is a heartbreaking time. A new poll shows Brits would like their workplaces to recognise that
- behaviour
Viral ‘Hands-In’ Challenge: How To Get Your Pet To Paw-Ticipate
An animal behaviourist explains why they do (and don’t) get involved in the game
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Nuts?
Can you feed your cat nuts? Learn more about the benefits and risks of feeding your kitty human foods
- lifestyle
Rehoming Centres ‘At Breaking Point’ as Animals Arrive Faster Than They Leave, Says RSPCA
Animal rescue centres are full as costs to provide emergency shelter mount to approximately £500,000 a month
- lifestyle
How Long Can I Leave My Cat Home Alone?
With automatic feeders and self-cleaning litter trays, your cat could technically look after themselves... but should they?
- lifestyle
How I Built My Queer Family One Pet at a Time
My life looks nothing like I imagined growing up – but it’s perfectly complete
- nutrition
Can Cats Eat Mango?
It is the perfect healthy treat for you, but what about them?
- behaviour
How To Stop Your Cat Pooing in the Garden
Are faeces in your flower beds ruining your garden?
- lifestyle
Cats With Jobs That No One Asked Them to Do
It’s a busy summer for Larry the Cat at Number 10. Here are some other moggies keeping the world running
- shopping
Pride Products For Pets That Support The LGBTQIA+ Community
From bow ties to treats, shop the best Pride products, so your pet can show their allyship and you can support with your wallet
- health
How to Brush Your Cat’s Teeth
It sounds like a daunting task, but here are some helpful steps to take
- health
How to Make Your Cat’s Oral Care as Stress-Free as Possible
Take things slow to figure out what works best for their pearly whites
- lifestyle
Should You Hug Your Cat?
With consent, of course...
- lifestyle
How to Prevent Your Cat From Falling Out the Window
Discover your options for creating a safe window spot for your cat
- behaviour
Cat Trilling: What Does it Mean and Why Do Cats Do It?
Add this unusual sound to your feline-to-English dictionary
- health
How to Keep Your Cat Cool and Prevent Heat-Stroke
Summer safety is vital for cats
- lifestyle
You Can Now Adopt The Cat & Dog Models From IKEA’s New Catalogue
No pets were asked to construct IKEA flat-pack furniture with their significant other in the making of these images
- lifestyle
The Comedy Pet Photography Awards Announce Their Winner
Think you’ve got the funniest photo of your pet? These finalists might put you to shame...
- health
Health Warning as Pet Parents Urged To Keep Animals Indoors During Peak Pollen Times
Pet parents are being urged to keep their pets indoors during peak pollen times “until September”
- behaviour
Why Cats Are So Good At Obstacle Courses, According To Science
Walk this way...