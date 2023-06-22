What is the Best Age to Neuter a Male Kitten in the UK?

It’s best to do it sooner rather than later...

Part of being a good cat parent is doing things for your kitty that suck for them now but benefit them in the long term. Cats aren’t super-great at listening to reasoned explanations about why you take them to the vet, don’t share your food with them, or keep the door to the garage closed.

It can be scary for both of you, but neutering your male cat or kitten trades a few days of discomfort for life-long rewards. Even though this is a routine procedure, there may be some unexpected changes after surgery, especially if you haven’t been through it with a cat before.

Main Takeaways The best age to neuter a male kitten is four months old.

The benefits of neutering your male kitten include less aggression, less roaming, decreased chance of testicular cancer and sterilisation to prevent unplanned kitty pregnancies.

There is no upper age limit for neutering a male cat – if they are healthy it can happen at any age. Your vet will advise you based on your cat’s health.

When can a male kitten be neutered?

Neutering is a sterilisation procedure that removes a male cat’s testicles. It’s a very simple concept: no balls, no babies. In most cats, this is a very quick procedure that is done under anaesthesia with two small incisions into the scrotum. These small incisions usually do not require sutures, which is great because cats hate those things.

In some cats, one or both of the testicles do not descend into the scrotum like they should. This is called cryptorchidism. In cryptorchid cats, a more involved surgery is needed to get to the testicles. This can often involve an incision into the abdomen to find and remove them.

A male kitten can be neutered at around four months old, after their primary vaccinations opens in a new tab , with the optimal time being before they are five months old. However, it is safe to neuter a cat or kitten at any age.

What age is best?

The best age for your kitten to be neutered can depend on many factors such as the kitten’s overall health, the veterinarian’s recommendation based on the kitten’s development, the kitten’s living environment, potential risks associated with early anaesthesia, the need for complete vaccination, and the desire to minimise behavioural issues related to sexual maturity. Your vet will be able to advise you on all of these things though and can recommend the best time for your male kitten to be neutered.

Benefits of neutering your male kitten

The biggest benefits of neutering opens in a new tab that you’ll see are behavioural, but there are other advantages to the procedure as well. Sterilisation prevents your cat from breeding. There are already plenty of great cats and kittens in rescue centres waiting to be adopted, and you don’t need your male cat out there making more. There are also health benefits related to a decreased risk of testicular cancer (obviously) and an overall longer lifespan in neutered cats.

You can also expect:

Reduced aggression

Testosterone drives a lot of the more annoying behaviours of male cats. Removing the testicles removes the biggest source of testosterone from the body. In free-roaming cats, aggressive behaviours opens in a new tab like fighting and vocalisation were reduced after neutering. This helps with indoor cats, too. It’s no fun waking up to a blood-curdling yowl from your cat because something dared step into the garden he’s guarding through the window.

Reduced roaming

Without the effects of testosterone, cats are much less likely to try to travel far and get in trouble. After neutering, cats’ general activity level decreases opens in a new tab , and they’re much happier to sit around and enjoy the day.

Reduced spraying

Intact male cats want to lift their tail and mark everything with urine to claim it as their own. And their wee stinks. It stinks in a way that lingers in your nose and sticks to your clothes. No one wants their house to smell like that, and neutering fixes that problem quickly.

How much does it cost to neuter a kitten?

In the UK, the average cost to neuter a male kitten is around £40 to £80 depending on your location and vet practice. Several animal charities like Cats Protection offer financial assisstance neutering schemes opens in a new tab for people on low incomes. Pet insurance in the UK typically doesn’t cover neutering because it’s considered a preventative measure. However, some providers may include neutering costs in their policies.

Can a cat be too old to be neutered?

No, there is generally no upper age limit to neutering a cat as long as it is healthy; a veterinarian can assess its fitness for surgery, and even older cats can be safely neutered if they are in good condition.

What is the best age to neuter a male kitten: frequently asked questions

What is the safest age to neuter a male kitten?

The best age to neuter your male kitten is at four months old.

How do you know when a male kitten is ready to be neutered?

Your vet will advise you on this but it is typically after they’ve received their vaccinations.

Will neutering calm my male kitten down?

Neutering will reduce aggression, roaming and spraying in your male kitten.

