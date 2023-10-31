Best Cat Backpacks That Taylor Swift Would Approve Of · Kinship

Skip to main content

Cat Backpacks That Taylor Swift Would Approve Of

From futuristic space capsules to sportswear-style performance pieces

by Caitlin Stall-Paquet
31 October 2023
Cat sitting inside of a cat backpack
anuwat / Adobe Stock

You can thank Taylor Swift for singlehandedly starting the cat backpack trend. Of all the memorable scenes in her Netflix film Miss Americana, cat mums will never forget watching her board a private jet with her Scottish fold Olivia Benson ensconced in a leather backpack, glaring at the cameraman from a spacesuit-style bubble porthole. Carriers have competition.

If your cat doesn’t or can’t go outside on its own for whatever reason, but you often see them staring longingly out the window on a sunny day, then a breathable backpack is an option to consider (especially if the idea of trying to take them out on a lead brings both you and your cat out in hives).

Not only are cat backpacks safe (as long as you zip them up), most cats are actually happy to get inside them because squishing themselves into small spaces is kind of their thing. Just make sure it’s properly ventilated. And get them used to it at home – by leaving it out for them to crawl into on their own volition – before packing them up and heading out on a hike.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Lollimeow Large Cat Backpack
£55.99

Cat on the chunkier side? We’ve got you. This backpack features a bubble window for your cat’s viewing pleasure, plus mesh sides for ventilation. The straps are extra padded to support your back from the added weight if your cat is a little heavier.

£55.99 at Amazon
ANXUAN Portable Travel Pet Carrier
£42.99

The It cat backpack itself is notoriously tricky to get your paws on – call it the Taylor Swift effect. But you‘ll be glad to know there are also a few dupes on Amazon.

£42.99 at Amazon
PetAmi Deluxe Cat Backpack Carrier
£58.8

Have cat, will travel? Join the #adventurecats movement and brave the great outdoors with your cat as your copilot in this escape-proof cat backpack.

£58.8 at Amazon
cat carrier backpack
Lollimeow Bubble Cat Backpack
£40

Another style by Lollimeow, this bubble backpack provides plenty of room for your cat – no matter their size – and features a rounded window for them to watch the world go by. Similar to the other model, the straps are also extra padded to support your back.

£40 at Amazon
Petseek Collapsible Cat Carrier
£91.51

This sleek silver backpack offers your cat a 270-degree view of their surroundings – more than any other style – thanks to collapsible plastic windows on both sides and a mesh panel in front. It also has a roller blind in case they want some privacy.

£91.51 at Amazon
Expandable Space Capsule Bubble Pet Travel Carrier
£52.99

It would seem space capsules are in vogue. This Pokemon-inspired carrier looks compact from the front, but the mesh back expands accordion-style to allow your cat room to stretch out when you make a pit stop on your travels.

£52.99 at Amazon
the cat carrier in blue
Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier
£69.99

Your cat will get a great view from this space capsule-style backpack. You can also light up the interior cabin so your cat doesn’t have to sit in the dark if you’re travelling after the sun goes down.

£69.99 at Amazon

Caitlin Stall-Paquet

Caitlin Stall-Paquet is a writer and editor who collaborates with Elle Canada, The Walrus, Xtra, and The Globe and Mail. She lives in Montreal with her husband and cat, Jeff. Follow her on Instagram @caitlinstallp.

Related articles