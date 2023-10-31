How to Travel With a Cat (Without a Scratch)
Everything you need to bring your cat home for Christmas, including calming products and a portable litter box
Whether you’re driving or publicly transporting a cat this festive season, you may think a carrier is all you need, but products that keep your kitty calm are no less essential. No matter where you’re headed for the holidays, you can use this round-up as a checklist to ensure you and your pet have everything you need before embarking on your journey.
First, you’re going to need a travel carrier, then you’ll need to get your cat acquainted and comfortable with said carrier. This can be made easier by offering them calming treats or putting their favourite toy in there. “Be sure to pack an object that your pet responds to and finds comforting,” says vet Dr Gary Richter. That way they’ll create positive associations with the carrier.
But, whether you’re going home for the Christmas break or taking a working holiday in the Lake District, you don’t want your cat giving you the ‘you really forgot the magical calming elixir?’ look midway through your trip. Ahead, all the essentials you should carry, along with your cat.
Avery Felman
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.
