The science behind the feline ability to land on their feet

If you’ve ever heard the saying “cats always land on their feet”, or seen your feline friend fall off the table and marvelled at the fact they landed much more gracefully than you would have, then you’re already aware of the ‘righting reflex’ – even if you didn’t know the name for it. Put simply, the righting reflex refers to the ability of cats to right themselves during a fall. But what special kitty superpowers are they using to do this? We spoke to an expert to find out.

What is the cat’s righting reflex and when does it develop in kittens?

“The cat’s righting reflex is an innate and amazing ability that allows cats to reorient their bodies in mid-air and land on their feet after a fall,” explains Georgina Harris, European specialist in veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at the University of Cambridge. This skill starts developing when kittens are just a few weeks old, and by 6–9 weeks, they’ve usually mastered it, she says.

Navigating life with a new pet? Head to littleKin! littleKin™ is Kinship’s home just for puppy and kitten parents. Bop over to check out expert advice, new pet tools, and special deals—all curated for your newest family member. Get Free Advice opens in a new tab

This reflex is essential for their survival in the wild, as it protects them from injuries caused by falls. Even domesticated cats with their cushy indoor lives still possess this instinctive skill.

Related article opens in a new tab How Cats Hunt opens in a new tab Cats have evolved to be skilled hunters, but how and why do they still do it?

How does the righting reflex work?

“The righting reflex relies on a combination of anatomy, physics and feline agility,” says Georgina. But can ultimately be broken down into a few key traits present in all cats.

Inner ear balance

“Cats have a highly sensitive vestibular apparatus – a system of sensors and a control centre that helps maintain balance and orientation – in their inner ear that helps them detect their orientation in space,” says Georgina. This system allows them to sense which way is up and adjust their bodies accordingly. In contrast, cats with vestibular disorders opens in a new tab may have difficulty maintaining their balance.

Flexible spine

You’ve probably seen your cat contort themselves into the shape of a pretzel to fit into a tiny space or cardboard box opens in a new tab , and this is all thanks to their flexible spin. “Cats have incredibly flexible backbones opens in a new tab , with more vertebrae than most mammals in their thoracic and lumbar regions, which gives them greater flexibility and mobility,” says Georgina. For comparison, cats have 13 thoracic vertebrae, while humans have 12; and they have seven lumbar vertebrae, while humans have five. “This flexibility allows them to quickly twist their bodies with precision and land on their feet,” says Georgina.

Segmented movement

If you watch a slow-motion video of a cat falling (not something we recommend you intentionally try at home), you’ll notice that cats rotate their head first to align with the ground. “Then, using their front legs, they twist the upper body, followed by the lower body,” says Georgina. This segmented motion allows them to achieve the correct landing position.

Tail as a counterbalance

Cats’ tails have a lot of uses, including balance, sense and communication, and “while not always necessary, a cat’s tail can act as a counterweight to fine-tune their orientation”, explains Georgina. For example, when a cat swerves to the right their tail will swing to the left; and when a cat jumps upwards their tail will go down. “In fact, the length of a cat’s tail is proportionate to their overall body size precisely so that they can adequately manage their balancing needs.”

Legs absorb impact

“Once oriented, cats spread their legs to increase surface area and slow their descent, then bend their joints upon landing to absorb the impact,” says Georgina. Clever stuff, right?

What are the evolutionary advantages of the righting reflex?

The righting reflex likely evolved as a survival mechanism. Cats are natural climbers, often scaling trees or high structures in search of prey or safety. Falling from a height is a common risk, and the ability to land on their feet increases their chances of survival. “This skill also protects vital organs by distributing the force of impact,” says Georgina.

Although our domesticated cats mostly live in luxury with little danger, even in an environment without predators or prey, cats frequently explore high perches such as shelves or window sills, where falls are possible. In fact, Georgina encourages cat parents to install perches and ledges for their cats to climb around the house so they can fulfil this natural instinct for climbing.

What are the limitations of the righting reflex?

While the righting reflex is impressive, it’s not foolproof. Here are some of its limitations:

Short falls: “If a cat falls from a very low height (less than 1–2 feet), there may not be enough time to fully engage the reflex, leading to injury,” explains Georgina.

Extreme heights: although cats can survive falls from great heights, injuries are more likely as the distance increases.

Age and health: “Older cats or those with mobility issues opens in a new tab may not execute the reflex as efficiently, increasing their risk of injury,” says Georgina, who advises cat parents with senior felines remove the opportunity to climb too high in the home or roam too far outside.

Obstacles during a fall: if a falling cat hits an object on the way down, it can disrupt their ability to reorient, making a safe landing less likely.

How high can a cat safely fall?

Cats can survive falls from surprising heights, sometimes even greater than seven stories, due to their ability to slow their descent. “However, the term ‘safely’ is misleading,” explains Georgina. “Even though a cat might survive a fall from a high balcony or window, injuries are still possible or even likely.”

Interestingly, studies have shown opens in a new tab that falls from higher than two stories sometimes result in fewer injuries than shorter falls. “This is because cats have more time to fully engage their reflex and reach a terminal velocity, allowing them to spread their bodies and reduce the impact force,” says Georgina.

Despite this, no height should be considered ‘safe’ for a falling cat.

Tips for keeping cats safe from falls

While we can’t wrap our cats in cotton wool and protect them from all the dangers of the world, as much as we’d like to, there are a few ways you can lessen the risk of feline falls.

Secure windows and balconies: many cat parents live in flats higher than the ground floor, which means it’s important to install screens or cat-proof barriers on windows opens in a new tab and balconies to prevent accidental falls.

Provide safe climbing options: offer indoor climbing trees, shelves or perches to satisfy their climbing instincts without exposing them to danger.

Supervise outdoor access: if your cat ventures outside, you may wish to keep an eye on them to ensure they’re not climbing up anything too high and unstable – and to be on hand to shake a bag of Dreamies at them if they do start venturing skywards.

Keep an eye on senior cats or those with health conditions: “Ageing cats might struggle with balance or agility, increasing their fall risk,” cautions Georgina.

Common myths about cats and falling

There are several myths surrounding cats and their ability to land on their feet.

Cats always survive falls

“While cats often survive falls from moderate heights, they are not invincible. Severe injuries, including fractures and internal damage, can and do occur,” says Georgina.

Cats don’t get hurt when they land

“Cats may minimise injury thanks to their reflex and physiology, but they can still suffer from broken bones or sprains.”

Cats can jump from any height without consequences

The height of a fall plays a significant role in whether a cat lands safely or gets injured – they may have ‘nine lives’ but they’re not invincible!

The cat’s righting reflex is an incredible example of evolutionary skill, blending instinct, anatomy and physics. While this ability protects them in many situations (and looks very impressive) it’s not a guarantee of safety. As pet parents, understanding the reflex and its limitations can help us create a safer environment and a longer life for our feline companions – which is, of course, the ultimate goal.

Resources