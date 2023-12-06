A vet breaks down everything you need to know when you bring home a new kitten

After watching countless hours of kitten hijinks on social media, you finally got a kitten of your own. Congrats! But with great cuteness comes great responsibility. Here’s a seven-step list to ensure you’re ready to introduce a new kitten into your home.

Stock up on basic supplies

Kittens require multiple trips to a vet for preventative care. Keep your precious cargo travelling comfortably and safely. Get a carrier opens in a new tab that’s sturdy, roomy and easy to clean. At home, your kitten will need new cat essentials opens in a new tab such as food and water dishes, litter boxes opens in a new tab , toys and bedding.

Kitten-proof your home

Cat-proofing a home opens in a new tab involves securing any object that kittens can eat or use to injure themselves: electric cords, cords to window blinds and curtains, string, sewing supplies, rubber bands, hair ties, essential oils, cleaning products and medicine. Keep toilet lids closed. Use caution with reclining furniture – kittens love to explore their inner workings.

Ensure all houseplants and flowers are non-toxic opens in a new tab (lilies are a huge no-no for cats and a recipe for kidney injury). The list of ways your kitten can get themselves into trouble seems endless, so watch them closely to make sure they don’t find any hazards not already mentioned. Initially, your kitten shouldn’t be allowed to roam your home unsupervised. A child safety gate is an easy option to keep your kitten confined to a safe area.

Schedule vital vaccinations

Vaccinations are essential to the prevention of serious or fatal infections. Your vet will recommend a schedule for core and non-core vaccines. Core vaccines are those that are considered vital to prevent severe, often life-threatening diseases, as well as diseases that may be passed on to humans. Kittens in the UK are commonly vaccinated opens in a new tab against feline enteritis and cat flu, while kittens who venture outside are also vaccinated against feline leukaemia. The Blue Cross opens in a new tab notes that vaccines for rabies, bordetella and chlamydia are also available for kittens in the UK, though these are considered non-core.

Protect your pal from parasites

Kittens are vulnerable to multiple intestinal parasites. Kittens can pick up worms from eating eggs passed in faeces (grim), or the worms may be passed along from their mother during nursing. Either way, faecal exams and regular deworming, typically every 2–4 weeks, are essential to your kitten’s health. Kittens should also be protected from external parasites like fleas and ticks opens in a new tab . Many products have a minimum age or weight requirement, so your vet will inform you when your kitten is ready for preventatives.

Spay or neuter your new feline friend

Having your kitten spayed or neutered decreases the risk of certain diseases and cancers associated with reproductive organs. Plus, you’ll be doing your part to help control the pet population.

Socialise your little rapscallion

Socialisation is especially important in the first few months of your kitten’s life. Exposing your kitten to new people, car travel opens in a new tab and handling can decrease fear and stress in new situations as they get older. Strategies to socialise your kitten may include positive reinforcement for approaching people, arranging playtime with multiple new people and getting your kitten used to certain sounds opens in a new tab such as the door bell and vacuum cleaner. Equally important is getting your kitten used to being handled and examined. Open their mouth, touch their ears and handle their paws often. This can help immensely with vet visits and make everything from nail trims opens in a new tab to medical treatment easier.

Cuddle and bond with your new cat

You’ve followed the steps to ensure your kitten is healthy and safe, so now comes the fun part. Cuddle, play and of course record all the adorable kitteny hijinks. After all, TikTok is waiting.