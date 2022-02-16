The 5 Best Meal Toppers to Increase Your Cat’s Appetite · Kinship

5 Cat Meal Toppers For Picky Eaters

Tips for improving your cat’s appetite with these tasty add-ons

by Avery Felman
Updated 15 May 2024
A cat eating wet food from a dish in the kitchen.
Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy

If you’ve experienced the frustrating process of feeding a picky eater, you know that finding something they’re excited to consume is no easy feat. Fortunately, there are tons of ways to ensure your cat is getting the nutrition that they need without having to spoon-feed them every meal. One of the most convenient ways to do this is by providing them with tasty cat food toppers that create a sense of intrigue towards their food and will, hopefully, whet their appetite enough that they’ll be inspired to finish off their plate.

Just as we wouldn’t enjoy eating a salad without any of the best toppings from the salad bar (at that point, it’s basically just a bowl of lettuce), our cats aren’t naturally drawn to bowls of dry food. The best way to boost your cat’s appetite, cover up the unpleasant taste of medicine, and keep them interested in the same food they’ve likely been chowing down on for years, is to give your cat new and interesting meal toppers to refresh their palate. While they certainly aren’t as discerning about their food as humans, cats enjoy having a variety of flavours and textures, which makes trying new things exciting for them.

Finding the right meal toppers for your cat

The best way to ensure your cat is getting their fill of their favourite meals is to learn about their preferences early on. “It’s best to introduce cats to multiple kinds of foods when they’re young,” says veterinary nutritionist Dr Lindsey Bullen. “As carnivores, they will develop a preference for flavour and form, and it’s harder to get them to change later in life. So, while I don’t recommend rotational feeding forever, offering them wet food, dry food, chicken and fish when they’re kittens can be helpful in preventing finicky habits in the future.”

Another excellent way to engage your cat’s appetite is to heat their food. This is especially true of senior cats who typically don’t enjoy eating food colder than room temperature. “Warming up canned food will release flavors and aromas,” says Dr Bullen. “You can accomplish the same effect with dry food by mixing in a little warm water.”

Fortunately, almost all of these tips for generating new interest in your cat’s diet can be accomplished at home, either as a DIY or just by popping your cat’s dinner in the microwave. Other options include chopping up a sardine, using drained water from a can of tuna and shredding a bit of leftover chicken into your cat’s bowl.

Five tasty cat food toppers

If you’re looking for a tasty treat for your kitty that doesn’t involve more time in the kitchen, here’s the scoop on the best cat food toppers to add to your cat’s bowl.

the cat bonito flakes
Presidio Natural Pet Company Cat Sushi Bonito Flakes
£20

Introducing new textures into your cat’s food may just be the thing that reignites their excitement for mealtime. If your cat tends to whine on sushi night, this is the perfect way to give them a treat that’s healthy for them without sacrificing flavour.

£20 at Desertcart
Cat Sprinkles Chicken Meat Food Topper
£9.99

Grain-free, hypoallergenic and with no unhealthy fillers, this chicken food topper is formulated with taurine for heart health and lysine to support your kitty‘s immune system. Suitable for all ages and breeds, it’s also hydrolysed for gentle digestion.

£9.99 at Cat Sprinkles
Seriously Good Sprinkles Meal Pairing Wet Cat Food Topper Chicken and Salmon
£2.49

With 100 percent natural ingredients, this tasty topper can be sprinkled on top of wet food for cats over the age of one. It has no added grain so is also suitable for cats on a low grain diet.

£2.49 at Pets at Home
Instinct Raw Boost Mixers Grain Free Skin & Coat Health Cat Food Topper
£13

With natural omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat, this food topper is made with cage-free chicken plus whole nutritious ingredients including pumpkin seeds, cod, salmon oil, chia seeds and dried kelp.

£13 at Hardy Paw
Hipaws Complete Natural Chicken Cat Food Topper
£26.99

Rich in omega-3 and animal fats, Hipaws freeze-dried meaty toppers feature a high-protein, low-allergen formula with 98 percent animal components and 2 percent essential nutrients, offering comprehensive and balanced nutrition for your cat. Particularly suitable for cats with grain and starch sensitivities, this option is also free from artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.

£26.99 at Amazon

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

