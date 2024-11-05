Cat Christmas Presents That Will Keep Your Kitty Purring Through The New Year · Kinship

Cat Christmas Presents That Will Keep Your Kitty Purring Through NYE

What to get the cat who (literally) has everything?

by Jess Commons
5 November 2024
There’s always that one family member that’s impossible to buy a Christmas present for. They’re snooty, particular and always ask for a gift receipt. That’s right, it’s your cat.

Fear not, these days the internet is full of cat Christmas gifts that even your fussy moggy will enjoy. From cat stocking fillers to the toys that’ll keep them busy until after the turkey is served, here’s the a gift guide to suit all budgets for your cat this Christmas.

Toys

two fishing rod cat toys with a duck and squirrel on
Pets at Home Catnip Animal Teaser Cat Toy
£5.75

A classic toy for a reason. Filled with catnip, these fishing rod wand toys will encourage even the most sedentary of kitties to engage in couple of bats.

£5.75 at Pets at Home
A plastic cat toy shaped like a cloud with raindrops on
Nina Ottosson Rainy Day Puzzle & Play Cat Game
£24

Worried your cat isn’t getting enough stimulation between lying on the couch and well, lying on the couch? Look no further than Nina Ottosson’s famous interactive toys which get your cat (or dog) working for their treats by solving puzzles and keeping their brains engaged.

£24 at RSPCA
a wooden cat wheel with a tabby cat in
PawHut Cat Treadmill
£119.99

For those blessed with the kind of space a toy like this requires in their home, a cat wheel can be a good way to make sure your kitty gets some exercise (supervised at all times, of course). With cat wheels it’s crucial to get the right size – it should be 2–2.5 times the length of the cat’s body on all four paws. Now, whether your cat will use it of course, is another matter entirely.

£119.99 at B&Q

Treats

a christmas stocking from dreamies cat treats brand
Dreamies Christmas Stocking
£3.5

A Christmas Classic. The Dreamies Christmas gift set is sure to delight even the most picky of eaters.

£3.5 at Tesco
a picture of a cat treats packet on a kitchen counter
The Innocent Cat Venison Slices
£5.3

For the cat with expensive tastes, this independent Yorkshire company air dry their foods on site and have chopped their venison sausage up into delicate cat-friendly slices.

£5.3 at The Innocent Hound

Decor

a siamese cat sits on a cardboard chaise longue
Pets at Home Just For Kitten Chaise Cat Scratcher
£10

For the Champagne kitties on a Lambrini budget, this cardboard chaise lounge is giving Marie Antoinette while keeping your cat’s claws away from your real sofa.

£10 at Pets at Home
felted cat cave with garden flowers mushrooms and butterflies on
Everest Cat Cave Bed
£65

The very most adorable cat caves out there. Everest cat beds are made from 100% New Zealand wool and all-natural dyes and come in a whole bunch of absolutely rad designs. If you don’t fancy this woodland treat, perhaps a garlic bulb is more your thing?

£65 at Everest Pet Supplies
grey and orange cat bed
ALESSI Padded Stainless-Steel Cat Bed
£230

Do you need it? Will your cat actually sleep in it? Wrong questions. This cat bed will look smashing in the corner of your living room whether your style is mid-century or minimalist.

£230 at Selfridges

Cat stockings

cat christmas stocking in christmas tree
Battersea Christmas Balls Cat Toy Stocking
£6

This kitty Christmas stocking comes stuffed with five different festive balls with different textures. Let your cat squeak, scrunch and bat their way through Christmas morning.

£6 at Battersea
bags with pictures of cats on
Personalised Cat Christmas Treat Bag
£5.95

For the cat family who don’t do stockings, these sacks are a nice alternative. Plus, the illustrations are brilliant. The bags come in all different sizes and the seller will even print your kitty’s name on it.

£5.95 at Pear Derbyshire, Etsy
hessian stocking in shape of cat
Fortnum & Mason Personalised Cat Hessian Santa Stocking
£24.95

If stockings are serious business in your house then this extremely posh one is the way to go for your cat (matching dog version available for houses with multiple pets). You can even get this one personalised. Just don’t forget to stuff it.

£24.95 at Fortnum & Mason

Personalised items

cat and dog bowls with orange and blue insides
HKA Ceramics Personalised Pet Bowl
£35

Delightfully chic with a fun pop of colour inside. These pet bowls from HKA Ceramics are handmade and personalised too.

£35 at HKA Ceramics, Etsy
Four id tags and a collar
Hoobynoo Personalised Retro Vibes Pet Name ID Tag
£12.99

For a kitty with a case of nostalgia, these retro name tags are a stylish way to let your neighbours know your cat’s details.

£12.99 at Not On The High Street
picture of a box containing wisdom panel DNA test
Wisdom Panel™ Complete for Cats
£89.99

How much more personal can you get than a personalised DNA test for your cat to help find out more about their background. Especially useful if your kitty is a rescue with a big question mark over their past, this test will deliver a full breed report and loads of health insights. It’s Who Do You Think You Are, Feline Edition.

£89.99 at Wisdom

