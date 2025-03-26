If your cat comes home with a mystery wound, your first instinct might be to reach for an ointment from your own medicine cabinet – but not so fast. Many human antiseptics and creams contain ingredients that are toxic to cats opens in a new tab , and using the wrong product can do more harm than good. Whether it’s a minor scratch, a wound from a neighbourhood scuffle or something more serious, knowing how to properly clean and treat a cat’s wound is essential. Here’s what you need to know about safe ointments for cat wounds – and when it’s time to call the vet.

Main Takeaways Not all ointments are safe for cats – many over-the-counter and natural ointments contain ingredients that are toxic to cats. Always check with your vet before applying any product.

Proper wound care starts with cleaning – use sterile saline or cooled boiled water to gently clean minor wounds. Avoid using antiseptics or creams without veterinary guidance.

Serious wounds require veterinary attention – deep cuts, heavy bleeding, puncture wounds or signs of infection should be evaluated by a vet to prevent complications.

Preventing further injury is key – cats instinctively groom wounds, but excessive licking can delay healing. Your vet may recommend an Elizabethan collar or other protective measures.

Types of cat wounds

“Curiosity killed the cat”, they say – but in my opinion, it more often just wounds them. Outdoor cats will often return home with a new affliction, be it a minor puncture wound, an abscess after an altercation with their local nemesis, or a cut or tear from some, often unidentified, sharp object. Cats can also be afflicted by burns, insect bites or stings, hot spots and rashes. After major injuries they may suffer from degloving injuries, where the entire skin is removed from a limb or tail.

Steps to take when you find a wound on your cat

A wound is often the tip of the iceberg. It is important not to fixate on the wound itself, unless it is bleeding heavily. First, check your cat over carefully. Are they unable to stand? Are they seeming dull or lethargic? Is their breathing rapid and shallow? If any of the answers are yes, immediate veterinary help is needed.

If everything else seems OK, then you can check the wound itself. If you can, apply gentle pressure to control any bleeding and remove any visible contamination using cooled boiled water and gauze swabs. Many cats won’t tolerate this kind of handling so be careful not to stress them unnecessarily. Never do this if your cat is having trouble breathing as stress can be fatal for a cat in respiratory distress opens in a new tab .

Cats are known to mask serious injuries, so even if your cat seems OK at first, keep a close eye on them for any signs of deterioration. It may also be helpful to note down the size, location and appearance of the wound so you can monitor any changes over time.

Ointments for cat wounds

When treating a wound, choosing the right ointment is crucial – but not all products are safe for cats. Here’s what you need to know about which ointments can help and which to avoid.

Over-the-counter antiseptic ointments

Over-the-counter medications are typically designed for humans and often contain ingredients that are toxic to cats. These should never be applied to your cat without first seeking veterinary advice as they may worsen the situation.

Prescription antiseptic ointments

Sterile saline, with or without a very diluted veterinary antiseptic, is often enough to clean the wound. If an ointment is necessary, your vet will be able to prescribe a product that has been safety-tested for use on cats. These ointments usually have antiseptic and pain-relieving properties and create a protective barrier, allowing the wound to heal underneath.

Natural ointments

Many natural ointments can be toxic to cats, so it is important to check with your vet before using them. Products such as manuka honey and aloe vera gel (without additives) however, can be both safe and effective when used properly.

How to know your cat’s wound is serious

Serious symptoms accompanying a wound include heavy bleeding, difficulty breathing, internal organs protruding and loss of consciousness. These situations require immediate veterinary attention. If your cat is quiet, reluctant to move or not eating, these are signs that your pet may be unwell and needs veterinary care.

If the wound is deep or large, heavily contaminated or has an object protruding from it, your cat will need to be assessed by a vet. Be cautious of puncture wounds as it’s impossible to determine their depth just by looking. This is especially true if the wound is over the chest or the abdomen, where internal organs may have been punctured. For example, wounds caused by air pellets are often difficult to see but the damage beyond the surface can be quite severe, often extending some way beyond the entry point.

Ointments to avoid

Human ointments should never be used on cats, as they are prone to licking off the medication and are highly sensitive to chemicals and fragrances. Any ointment that is scented or contains toxic ingredients such as alcohol or phenols should also be avoided.

Ointments containing steroids such as hydrocortisone, or non steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as Voltarol, are highly toxic to your pet and should never be applied unless specifically prescribed by a vet.

Tips for cat wound care

If your cat returns with a mystery wound, keep them indoors in a small, clean room to limit their movement and reduce the risk of contamination. If your feline isn’t too feisty, then flush the wound daily with saline, making sure to dry it afterwards. Avoid applying bandages or ointments unless specifically instructed to do so by your vet. If the wound is severe, associated with concerning symptoms, or not improving, contact your vet for appropriate treatment.

Final thoughts: ointments for cat wounds

Many minor wounds will heal on their own if kept clean and dry. If you do want to apply an ointment, never use an over-the-counter or natural product without first checking with your vet to ensure it’s safe.

Make sure your cat cannot lick the ointment off, and try to restrict their movement until the area has healed. More serious wounds are likely to need veterinary intervention and could be accompanied by critical internal injuries, which can be fatal if left untreated.

Frequently asked questions: how to treat cat wounds

Can cats heal their open wounds?

Cats generally heal well but this depends on several factors. Small open wounds tend to heal more efficiently than large ones, but the location also matters; wounds in a highly mobile area are less likely to heal properly.

Infected wounds, often caused by dirty objects or bites, won’t heal until the infection itself is treated. If a cat licks at their wound, it will disrupt the healing process. Cats with underlying disease may have delayed or absent healing.

What can I put on my cat’s wound?

Wounds should be kept clean by keeping your cat in a dirt-free environment. Bandaging is only appropriate in a small number of situations as wounds usually heal better when left open to the air, avoiding a moist environment where bacteria can thrive.

Poorly placed bandages can cause further damage by rubbing or restricting blood flow, which can put the entire limb or area at risk. For these reasons, it is not recommended to apply bandages to your cat’s wound.

What cream can I put on my cat’s wound?

You should never apply human creams to your cat’s wound as they often contain chemicals that are toxic to your feline friend. Instead speak with your vet. If they think a cream is required, they will be able to prescribe a cat-friendly version.

Can I put Vaseline on my cat’s wound?

Vaseline provides a waterproof, protective barrier, which can be useful for preventing dirt and hair from getting into the wound. However, it also keeps the wound moist, which may not be the best environment for healing. Always consult your vet before using Vaseline for any length of time.

Resources

