Got an outdoor cat but a landlord who won’t let you knock a hole through the wall? Rude. Here are your options

Navigating renting as a pet parent can be tricky business. First, there’s the question of finding somewhere that will accept your pet (although hopefully that’s set to get a little easie opens in a new tab r opens in a new tab ), then there’s the question of dealing with your landlord’s expectations of said pet.

For cat parents with outdoor cats opens in a new tab , renting (and let’s face it, that’s what lots of us will be doing for the forseable) presents a very specific problem: how to let your cat in and out when you’re not allowed to install a cat flap opens in a new tab .

To be fair to landlords (first and last time that sentence will be written here), knocking a hole through a wall, door or window in order to fit a cat flap is kind of a big ask – unless of course you offer to pay to get it removed and fixed up after. However, as any cat parent knows, answering to the flighty whims of your indecisive feline and their wishes to be indoors or out at any given time is also a big ask.

Luckily, there are a few options you have to help with this problem. They’re not perfect and they are a little expensive and you should absolutely check with your landlord before doing them (play it safe with that security deposit!). Hopefully though, one solution at least will save you from having to get up in the middle of the night because your kitty fancies a moonlight jaunt.

opens in a new tab LockLatch opens in a new tab £ 59 The LockLatch is probably the simplest option for your fickle feline. However, it does require drilling into the window frame. This patented design allows you to keep your window partially open to a degree that will allow your cat in and out but prevent it from opening any further so that a human could pass through. A good option for when you head out to work during the day. Although perhaps a tad draughty for use in winter. £59 at LockLatch opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab PetSafe Sliding Glass Cat and Dog Door Insert opens in a new tab £ 183.59 If you have sliding doors, you’re in luck. These panels fit in regular-sized sliding doors between the door and the frame and contain a pet door. Most reviewers of the product appear to have had great success fitting and using the panel, however many had to make small adjustments to fit their needs. Definitely a project to take on with your landlord’s consent in case it interferes with their home insurance (they might even fit it for you!). £183.59 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Whiskers & Windows Cat Door for Sash Windows opens in a new tab £ 235 This nifty gadget works in the same way that the door panel does, just on your windows. For it to work you need sash windows (the kind you heft up and down) and this panel, along with its four-way lockable pet door, slots into the space between the window and the frame. It even comes in two colourways, depending on the colour of your window frames. But do give your landlord a heads up – again, for insurance reasons. £235 at Dragon Pet Door opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Self-Heating Microchip Cat Kennel opens in a new tab £ 189 This is definitely the most landlord-friendly option. This outdoor house will give your moggy a warm and dry place to camp out until you get back home and get let them into their real house. The microchip door means that only your cat can access it. It’s even got a one-way privacy window. £189 at Home & Roost opens in a new tab

Cat... elevator?

Is this safe? Maybe for people who live in a very, very low second floor flat. Even then... As a result, we’re going to go ahead and recommend that you don’t take the DIY elevator approach. Despite this TikTokker’s assurances in the comments that this sports bag is safer than a basket. That doesn’t mean you can’t watch the videos though.