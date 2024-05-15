Should Your Cat Go to A&E?

Cats: they can be weird. This makes it extra difficult to know when something is up with them – but it doesn’t make it any less important to figure out what’s wrong in a timely manner. When your pet is sick, getting them to an emergency vet quickly can be a life-or-death situation. That’s why it’s important to get familiar with the basics of first aid and learn about what is an actual emergency, so you aren’t scrambling to figure it all out in a high-pressure situation.

What to do in an emergency

The first step, though nearly impossible, is to remain calm. Nothing productive has come from adding tension to any already stressful environment. Next, contact your vet, describe the situation and follow their instructions. If they recommend an emergency visit, ensure you’re safely transporting your cat. In the case of an injury, try to keep your cat’s movement to a minimum. Placing them in a cardboard box or in a carrier opens in a new tab that opens from the top will likely be the best way to prevent further injury.

While you may be struggling to remain calm, there’s a strong possibility that your cat (whether they’re injured or in pain opens in a new tab ) is feeling just as distressed. Although most panicked animals respond well to a soothing voice, the stress of an emergency can cause an otherwise friendly animal to act aggressively. If you’re worried that your cat may lash out and injure themselves or another person, try gently wrapping them in a blanket or towel, being cautious not to put pressure on any pain points.

Unfortunately, the nature of emergencies is that they’re unexpected and sometimes they take place on the weekend or late at night when your local vet is closed. While you should always have the number for your closest 24-hour pet emergency vet handy, sometimes it’s comforting to speak with a vet you’re familiar with. In the event that you’re unable to consult your regular vet, there are signs of serious medical conditions that you should look for. Prepare yourself by reading over these six reasons to rush to them to A&E.

1. Straining to urinate

Most cats will gamely demonstrate that they’re having problems peeing by making frequent trips to the litter box, squatting to pee outside the box or vocalising while they try to go. These signs can be because of a urinary tract infection opens in a new tab (UTI) sterile bladder inflammation, bladder stones, or a urinary obstruction – and the emergency vet can provide much-needed relief.

If your cat is completely unable to urinate, that’s a genuine emergency. (It basically means the body can’t get rid of waste products.) Urinary obstructions often develop because of urinary crystals, mucus plugs, bladder stones or a combination of these conditions. This can lead to bladder pain, kidney damage and serious electrolyte abnormalities. Urinary obstructions can quickly become life-threatening without treatment, especially in male cats, so don’t waste time second-guessing a trip to the emergency vet.

2. Constant vomiting

Don’t confuse this with that thing where your cat revenge-pukes on the book you’ve been reading. When your cat vomits opens in a new tab on your book, then the floor, then the bed... that’s when it’s time to go to the vet. If your cat keeps throwing up, it may be a sign of a gastrointestinal obstruction, organ dysfunction or dietary indiscretion – and blood tests or radiographs can determine if your cat needs medical management for GI upset or even surgery. There’s a lot of fluid loss associated with vomiting, and your cat can quickly become dehydrated if the vomiting is left untreated, so some form of fluid therapy is usually needed. Timing is everything.

3. Abnormal breathing

While it’s normal for dogs to pant when they’re hot, excited or exercising, cats prefer to keep their breathing under control. Laboured breathing opens in a new tab can develop from inflamed airways, infection or fluid accumulation in or around the lungs. Changes in breathing may be subtle – your cat may stretch their neck forwards to try to get more air or display exaggerated movement of their chest or abdomen with each breath. Cats with respiratory disease can go from unwell to unstable quickly, so get your kitty to the vet if there are any changes in their breathing.

4. Trauma

If your cat gets hit by a car, gets into a scuffle with another animal, or has an otherwise traumatic accident, they should be evaluated by a vet. Professional wound care and antibiotics prevent bites and other injuries from developing nasty infections. Internal bleeding and lung injuries may be hard to spot right away since cats are experts at hiding the extent of their discomfort. It’s better to be safe and have your cat examined so that you don’t have to worry about what you’re not able to see.

Related article opens in a new tab Is My Cat... Panting? opens in a new tab “Cats don’t pant to cool off like dogs do.” Unless your pet is catching their breath after doing the zoomies, Dr Gary Weitzman says panting could be cause for concern

5. Bumping into things

This isn’t about your cat’s desire to ram into your ankles as soon as you walk through the door. This is more about a sudden difficulty in getting to the litter box or food bowl without knocking into things en route. If your cat was cruising smoothly yesterday and seems discombobulated today, get them to the vet. They could be experiencing sudden blindness because of hypertension, infection, glaucoma and degenerative disease. Severe hypertension can lead to detached retinas (the part of the eye that receives light). It can also damage the kidneys, heart and brain if left unchecked. Not. Good. No matter the cause of vision loss, early diagnosis and treatment are vital for your cat to regain their sight.

6. Your cat is being weird (in a concerning way)