Here are all the new cat essentials you need, recommended by real pet parents

Congrats: you are a cat parent now. New life level unlocked. What does this mean for your life? Well, you will never be able to sit on your couch again without having to check first that it’s not already been claimed as a napping spot. Another tip: if you don’t know where your cat is, it’s best to look up (top of the fridge, maybe) or down (they love to find the smallest nook behind the couch).

And sure, cats are more self-sufficient than dogs – sorry, dogs – but they still need a lot of gear to get acclimated (and so they don’t poo under your bed or scratch up your curtains). You probably know you need cat food and a litter box. If you’re bringing home an adult cat, try to stick with food and litter brands they’re already familiar with, at least for the first few weeks, to make them feel comfortable.

Remember, your kitten or cat will be different from every other cat you have met, so take the time to observe how they react to their new digs opens in a new tab and adjust accordingly. That said, there are some must-have cat items that experienced pet parents swear by, from toys to grooming tools, and we’ve rounded them up for you. First things first: how are you going to bring your new cat home opens in a new tab ?

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Best cat carrier

Best cat scratching posts and trees

Best cat litter boxes

Best cat feeders and supplements

opens in a new tab Petlibro Basic Automatic Pet Feeder opens in a new tab £ 56.09 Coming in chic matte black, white and grey, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any aesthetic in the bedroom or kitchen. To your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh, and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. –AF £56.09 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Brilliant Salmon Oil opens in a new tab £ 11 Brilliant Salmon Oil will support your cat’s hips and joint health, help them maintain a shiny coat and relieve their dry and itchy skin. Bonus: this oil uses a 100 percent pure distillation process with no acid treatments, solvents or chemicals, artificial additives, preservatives or colourings added. It’s also sustainable, which means no part of the fish is wasted in the process. Brilliant, indeed. –AF £11 at Pets at Home opens in a new tab

Best cat toys

opens in a new tab Petstages Buggin’ Out Puzzle & Play Cat Game by Nina Ottosson opens in a new tab £ 20 According to certified cat behaviourist Ingrid Johnson, your cat is constantly strategising and – go figure – could be bored. “It’s hard to take the hunt out of them,” she says. “It’s an innate need.” Don’t feel bad – you’re about to splurge on a bunch of interactive cat toys and engaging cat food puzzles that even the softest-skilled kitty can master. If your cat is no stranger to mind puzzles, this Nina Ottosson puzzle may be the perfect toy to challenge their skills. With 16 hidden compartments that allow your cat to access the treats within the toy, there’s no shortage of ways to keep your cat engaged and concentrated. –Katherine Tolford £20 at Battersea opens in a new tab

Best Cat Grooming and Cleaning Products

opens in a new tab Pumpkin Brush opens in a new tab £ 9.99 Regular brushing won’t just keep your cat’s skin and fur healthy; it’s also a wonderful way for you two to bond. And if they try to groom you back, it means they like you. This self-cleaning, gentle-bristled cat grooming brush is small enough to groom every inch of your new kitty. –AF £9.99 at Tifty's opens in a new tab