Congrats: you are a cat parent now. New life level unlocked. What does this mean for your life? Well, you will never be able to sit on your couch again without having to check first that it’s not already been claimed as a napping spot. Another tip: if you don’t know where your cat is, it’s best to look up (top of the fridge, maybe) or down (they love to find the smallest nook behind the couch).
And sure, cats are more self-sufficient than dogs – sorry, dogs – but they still need a lot of gear to get acclimated (and so they don’t poo under your bed or scratch up your curtains). You probably know you need cat food and a litter box. If you’re bringing home an adult cat, try to stick with food and litter brands they’re already familiar with, at least for the first few weeks, to make them feel comfortable.
Remember, your kitten or cat will be different from every other cat you have met, so take the time to observe how they react to their new digsopens in a new tab and adjust accordingly. That said, there are some must-have cat items that experienced pet parents swear by, from toys to grooming tools, and we’ve rounded them up for you. First things first: how are you going to bring your new cat homeopens in a new tab?
Cats thrive when they have a safe place to hide. While it may sound counterintuitive, when a scared cat has a comforting place to burrow, they will come out of their shell more quickly over time. There are thousands to choose from, so be creative! —Lindsay Hamrick
This wall-mounted hammock with a hand-crafted wooden frame doubles as a guardrail for sleeping catsopens in a new tab. For chunkier kitties, you might want to pick up some bigger screws and install this on a stud for extra security. —Elizabeth Geier
For the cat who likes the security of a hooded enclosed space, with a carbon filter that removes odours that ruin the experience. Plus a low-tech addition humans appreciate: a bag anchor that keeps the bag open, the litter in place, and your hands free. –AF
OK, this isn’t actually a litter box, but it’s a good option if you want to integrate your cat’s litter box seamlessly into your home. Made of white wood and designed to contain most standard litter boxes, this simple furniture-style covering also has space to store your cat’s most treasured toys. –AF
A high-quality cat food bowl can last a lifetime, so it might as well be nice to look at. This handmade ceramic bowl is elevated so your cat doesn’t have to crouch or suffer whisker fatigue (it’s a thing). The wooden base ensures it can’t be tipped over, either. –JG
Coming in chic matte black, white and grey, the Petlibro feeder will look great with any aesthetic in the bedroom or kitchen. To your cat’s dismay, this cat feeder also comes with a cat-proof twisty lock lid. On the bright side, their dry food will remain fresh, and you can even record a 10-second message to call your cat to the feeder. –AF
This colourful, garden-inspired cat fountain is the most affordable of the bunch. Its simple, crevice-free design makes it easy to clean and maintain, and it provides three different water settings: gentle flow, bubbling top or calm stream. Plus, it’s made of BPA-free plastic and holds up to three litres of water for a more sustainable drinking experience.
Brilliant Salmon Oil will support your cat’s hips and joint health, help them maintain a shiny coat and relieve their dry and itchy skin. Bonus: this oil uses a 100 percent pure distillation process with no acid treatments, solvents or chemicals, artificial additives, preservatives or colourings added. It’s also sustainable, which means no part of the fish is wasted in the process. Brilliant, indeed. –AF
According to certified cat behaviourist Ingrid Johnson, your cat is constantly strategising and – go figure – could be bored. “It’s hard to take the hunt out of them,” she says. “It’s an innate need.” Don’t feel bad – you’re about to splurge on a bunch of interactive cat toys and engaging cat food puzzles that even the softest-skilled kitty can master. If your cat is no stranger to mind puzzles, this Nina Ottosson puzzle may be the perfect toy to challenge their skills. With 16 hidden compartments that allow your cat to access the treats within the toy, there’s no shortage of ways to keep your cat engaged and concentrated. –Katherine Tolford
Animal behaviourist Robert Haussmann says lick mats are a great way to engage your pet’s mouth and keep them busy. He adds that “soft foods, such as peanut butter or canned pumpkin, can be smeared” and that they can also be frozen to keep your pet occupied for longer. “It’s highly enjoyable, engaging, and – most importantly – delicious!” –AF
Regular brushing won’t just keep your cat’s skin and fur healthy; it’s also a wonderful way for you two to bond. And if they try to groom you back, it means they like you. This self-cleaning, gentle-bristled cat grooming brush is small enough to groom every inch of your new kitty. –AF
Veterinarian Dr Lori M Teller says: “Cats are very prone to gingivitis and periodontitis, which can be caused by a build-up of plaque and tartar.” That’s why it’s important to brush our pets’ teeth daily.
For a natural option that gets the job done, go with this human-grade dental kit by Oxyfresh. Backed by vets and hundreds of five-star reviews, it is as comprehensive as the brand’s climate responsibility and sustainability plan. Plus, it’s flavour and scent-free, so even the pickiest of pups will approve – that is, if they even notice that you’ve sneaked a few drops of the water additive into their bowl. —RC
Jeremy Gundel is a writer and comedian from New York City. He’s a veteran performer at the Magnet Theater, been a featured contributor for CollegeHumor, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and performed stand-up in bars, basements, and basements of bars. He lives with his wife and two freeloading cats.
Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.